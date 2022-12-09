ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

ktalnews.com

COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Missing Shreveport man found dead

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man reported missing almost two weeks ago was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main U.S. Post office. Leo Johnson, 48, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, was found by a passerby just after 11 a.m. near a recycling center in the 2400 block of Bell Street. That's south off Texas Avenue near the postal facility and St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo deputies investigate fatal accident; victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal accident Monday morning near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 169 and Buncombe Road in southwest Caddo Parish. The Caddo Coroner's Office said Jacqueline Sabbath, 52, of the 10100 block of Pine Orchard Road, died at the scene. Deputies said Sabbath was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City employees got an early holiday surprise this year. Over $1 million in Federal Pandemic Dollars was given out to qualifying employees in the form of a $2,000 check. Mayor Tommy Chandler says the funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Street Lights Get Repaired on I-20 in Shreveport

I have some great news to report today. The street lights on I-20 in front of the Fairgrounds and Independence Stadium are now back on!!. As you know, I have been griping about this for years. For some reason, Shreveport can not seem to keep the lights on. Some insiders tell me we just don't have enough personnel to stay up to date on the lights. But shouldn't the main freeway in your city be a top priority? But maybe I'm crazy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Armed Robbery Suspect Facing Decades in Prison

A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction in Caddo District Court. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, faces a prison term of at least 10 years and up to 99...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Businessman gives scooters to families

(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman. Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Brooks, Jackson, Bowman elected to Shreveport City Council

SHREVEPORT, La. – Three seats on the Shreveport City Council were filled in Saturday's runoff election. Democrat Gary Brooks received 57% of the vote to Mavice Hughes Thigpen's, a Democrat, 43% in the District B race. As a local entrepreneur that has been in Shreveport for more than 50...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Arceneaux wins Shreveport mayor’s race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After an unconventional race that took some unexpected turns, former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux defeated Louisiana State Senator Gregory Tarver in the race for Mayor of Shreveport. Arceneaux becomes only the third Republican mayor in Shreveport’s history since Reconstruction. “This is not about...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Who Will Be Shreveport’s New Mayor?

Shreveport will have a new Mayor on December 31. In the election on Saturday, Republican Tom Arceneaux beat Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver to win the seat. Republican Tom Arceneaux got 20,800 votes or 56.41% to 16,074 votes for Tarver or 43.59%. That's a total of 36,874 total votes. In...
SHREVEPORT, LA
NOLA.com

Tom Arceneaux wins, is Shreveport's first Republican mayor in more than 20 years

A hotly contest mayoral election in Shreveport ended Saturday when Tom Arceneaux was elected to lead the state’s third largest city for the next four years. Arceneaux’s victory would have been considered a surprise weeks ago because Shreveport had gotten in the habit since 2006 of electing Black Democrats as mayor. Arceneaux is a White Republican lawyer, while his opponent was Greg Tarver, a veteran state senator who is a Black Democrat.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

First Buc-ee’s in Louisiana? Not So Fast Beaver Lovers

A Dallas, Texas Neighborhood Woke Up to a Sign Claiming There Was a Buc-ee's Coming to Town. The sign quickly went viral which caused Buc-ee's to have to come out and let everyone know that there were no plans to open up a Buc-ee's in the Highland Park area. Remember, this was shocking to residents because Highland Park is THE place to live. Highland park is where many celebrities and pro athletes live. If you haven't seen the hilarious story click here.
DALLAS, TX
KTBS

Shreveport mayor-elect to announce transition team Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux has plunged into the work of preparing to take over the helm of the city after his election Saturday night. Arceneaux plans to announce his transition team on Wednesday. He says it won't necessarily be people who will be part of his administration. "I...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Runoff decides Shreveport City Council seats for Districts B, E & G

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A runoff election was held across Louisiana on Saturday, Dec 10. Part of the ballot was dedicated to Shreveport City Council seats for districts B, E, and G. Candidates for District B:. WINNER: Gary Brooks (D) Mavice Thigpen (D) Candidates for District E:. WINNER: Alan Jackson...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
