Missing child advisory issued for Shreveport teen
Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a missing Shreveport teen.
Shreveport Police Involved in Hours-Long Standoff (UPDATE)
(UPDATE): Police were able to enter the home, only to find that there was nobody inside. Shreveport Police were called Sunday (12-11-22) evening to a home off of Pines Road and Border Lane in regard to a domestic issue. Upon arrival, Police were notified that an occupant in the home...
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
Missing Shreveport man found dead
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man reported missing almost two weeks ago was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main U.S. Post office. Leo Johnson, 48, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, was found by a passerby just after 11 a.m. near a recycling center in the 2400 block of Bell Street. That's south off Texas Avenue near the postal facility and St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Body found in Shreveport identified as missing man
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says the body found late Monday morning in a neighborhood south of Shreveport's main post office is a man reported missing nearly two weeks ago.
Caddo deputies investigate fatal accident; victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal accident Monday morning near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 169 and Buncombe Road in southwest Caddo Parish. The Caddo Coroner's Office said Jacqueline Sabbath, 52, of the 10100 block of Pine Orchard Road, died at the scene. Deputies said Sabbath was...
Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City employees got an early holiday surprise this year. Over $1 million in Federal Pandemic Dollars was given out to qualifying employees in the form of a $2,000 check. Mayor Tommy Chandler says the funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The...
Street Lights Get Repaired on I-20 in Shreveport
I have some great news to report today. The street lights on I-20 in front of the Fairgrounds and Independence Stadium are now back on!!. As you know, I have been griping about this for years. For some reason, Shreveport can not seem to keep the lights on. Some insiders tell me we just don't have enough personnel to stay up to date on the lights. But shouldn't the main freeway in your city be a top priority? But maybe I'm crazy.
Shreveport Armed Robbery Suspect Facing Decades in Prison
A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction in Caddo District Court. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, faces a prison term of at least 10 years and up to 99...
Businessman gives scooters to families
(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman. Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.
Brooks, Jackson, Bowman elected to Shreveport City Council
SHREVEPORT, La. – Three seats on the Shreveport City Council were filled in Saturday's runoff election. Democrat Gary Brooks received 57% of the vote to Mavice Hughes Thigpen's, a Democrat, 43% in the District B race. As a local entrepreneur that has been in Shreveport for more than 50...
Arceneaux wins Shreveport mayor’s race
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After an unconventional race that took some unexpected turns, former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux defeated Louisiana State Senator Gregory Tarver in the race for Mayor of Shreveport. Arceneaux becomes only the third Republican mayor in Shreveport’s history since Reconstruction. “This is not about...
Who Will Be Shreveport’s New Mayor?
Shreveport will have a new Mayor on December 31. In the election on Saturday, Republican Tom Arceneaux beat Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver to win the seat. Republican Tom Arceneaux got 20,800 votes or 56.41% to 16,074 votes for Tarver or 43.59%. That's a total of 36,874 total votes. In...
Hours-long standoff in Bossier City ends with suspect in custody
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A four-hour long standoff with an armed man ended peacefully early Monday morning due to the efforts of Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, the city said Monday in a news release. At approximately 2 a.m., BCPD dispatch received a call from a concerned resident at...
David Raines Community Health Centers opens Fair Park Middle School location
SHREVEPORT, La. - David Raines Community Health Centers (DRCHC) hosted the grand opening for its newest school-based center on Monday at Fair Park Middle School in Shreveport. Superintendent of Caddo Schools, Dr. T. Lamar Goree, was on hand to speak to the importance of the opening. "One thing — as...
Tom Arceneaux wins, is Shreveport's first Republican mayor in more than 20 years
A hotly contest mayoral election in Shreveport ended Saturday when Tom Arceneaux was elected to lead the state’s third largest city for the next four years. Arceneaux’s victory would have been considered a surprise weeks ago because Shreveport had gotten in the habit since 2006 of electing Black Democrats as mayor. Arceneaux is a White Republican lawyer, while his opponent was Greg Tarver, a veteran state senator who is a Black Democrat.
First Buc-ee’s in Louisiana? Not So Fast Beaver Lovers
A Dallas, Texas Neighborhood Woke Up to a Sign Claiming There Was a Buc-ee's Coming to Town. The sign quickly went viral which caused Buc-ee's to have to come out and let everyone know that there were no plans to open up a Buc-ee's in the Highland Park area. Remember, this was shocking to residents because Highland Park is THE place to live. Highland park is where many celebrities and pro athletes live. If you haven't seen the hilarious story click here.
Shreveport mayor-elect to announce transition team Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux has plunged into the work of preparing to take over the helm of the city after his election Saturday night. Arceneaux plans to announce his transition team on Wednesday. He says it won't necessarily be people who will be part of his administration. "I...
Runoff decides Shreveport City Council seats for Districts B, E & G
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A runoff election was held across Louisiana on Saturday, Dec 10. Part of the ballot was dedicated to Shreveport City Council seats for districts B, E, and G. Candidates for District B:. WINNER: Gary Brooks (D) Mavice Thigpen (D) Candidates for District E:. WINNER: Alan Jackson...
Webster sheriff appointed to Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards recently appointed Webster Parish’s sheriff to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Jason R. Parker, of Minden, joins 55 others on the panel made up of judges, district attorneys, sheriffs, police...
