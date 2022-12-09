Read full article on original website
Take A Trip To Central Maine & Check Out This Winter Wonderland
While there seems to be no shortage of amazing spots to check out holiday light shows across the state this year, there's one in the Central Maine area you may not have heard of yet, but you'll definitely want to visit soon. Winter Wonderland at Augusta West, according to their...
Iconic Star Shines Bright Again on Mount Battie in Camden, Maine, for the Holiday Season
There are so many things to love about the holiday season but one of the simple things that brings the most joy is towns covered in lights. We go in masses to holiday light shows, drive through light decorations, and around the neighborhoods and cities that are known to sparkle this time of year.
Maine Jr Black Bears Play at Alfond Arena Saturday
A great game that is such a character builder especially when this is what they are doing. Maine Junior Black Bears is a youth hockey organization, but so much more. Maine Junior Black Bears is a youth hockey organization in the Greater Bangor Area, providing local and travel hockey program experiences. We foster a love of the game through encouragement, education, cooperation, discipline, and development.
Maddie and Tae Coming to Portland in 2023
Country duo, Maddie and Tae, will make a stop in Portland next year. Maddie and Tae are hitting the road. The "Die From A Broken Heart" singers just announced their All Song No Static Tour this week. The trek will make a stop in Portland, at Aura, April 6. Patrick Murphy will open the show.
Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?
Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
Maine Man Arrested for Ramming a Gate at the Airport in Augusta
A Maine man is facing multiple charges after an incident at the Augusta airport that ended with him allegedly smashing a gate with his truck. Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully says Augusta Police responded to the Augusta State Airport at approximately 2:00 Tuesday afternoon in response to a report of a possible hit and run. By the time their investigation was over, Corey Adams, 28, was taken into custody on multiple charges. Responding officers went to the area of Western Avenue and Meadow Road where the alleged crash happened, but the driver of a silver Toyota Tundra fled the scene.
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
15 Hilarious Reactions to the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
Throughout the years, one pole in Maine has taken over. No, it is nothing like the North Pole, instead, it is an actual yellow pole that resides in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn, Maine. You know, the type of pole that is supposed to help keep a parking lot safe. Well, this pole has done really nothing to keep some drivers safe.
Maine Man’s Act of Kindness Helps To Restore Faith in Humanity
A Lisbon Public Works Employee is being recognized for his kind actions Thursday, according to WGME Channel 13. Act's of kindness take place every day but we don't always notice them. When we do it is important to spread that act to others because it's contagious. Kindness is contagious and...
Two Racing Pickup Trucks May Have Caused a Fatal Crash in Turner
Androscoggin County investigators say a crash that killed a Fayette woman in Turner on Sunday may have been caused by two pickups racing each other. Carol Ivers, 79, died in the crash that happened Sunday morning in the area of Route 4 and Upper Street in Turner. Members of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and Turner Fire & Rescue responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and Ivers' Hyundai Sonata. When they arrived, officials found that Ivers was deceased, and two people from the pickup had been ejected from their vehicle. The driver, Jacob Diaz, 24, of Augusta, and his passenger, Alana Hartford, 23, of Leeds were both transported to a local hospital.
Lewiston Police Say a Murder Suspect is Armed and Dangerous
Lewiston Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a weekend murder, who they say could be armed and dangerous. Eddie Massie, 40, from the Lewiston area is wanted for the murder of Lacresha Howard, 25, of Lewiston. Police were called to Pierce Street in Lewiston just after 11:00 Sunday night for a report of a deceased woman in the hallway. The victim's body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta. An autopsy was conducted and the Examiner identified the woman as Howard and ruled her death a homicide. The cause of her death has not been revealed. Investigators and Maine State Police Evidence Response Team members spent the day processing the scene.
