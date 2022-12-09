ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Geminid meteor shower to light up December sky

By Brian Lada,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

Experts say it’s the best meteor shower of 2022 and could put on an impressive performance for evening stargazers, but widespread clouds and wintry weather could be problematic for onlookers on Tuesday night.

Shooting stars will dash across the chilly December sky as one of the top astronomy events of 2022 puts on an impressive performance in the heavens.

The Geminids will peak on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, and unlike some meteor showers that can only be viewed in the hours before sunrise, the Geminids are active all night long. The annual event often boasts over 100 meteors per hour when viewed from dark locations, but onlookers this year should curb expectations due to the moon.

"A good strategy this year may be to observe between dusk and moon rise on the evening of December 13," the American Meteor Society (AMS) explained, adding that the moon will be rising around 10 p.m., local time, on peak night. Moonlight will wash out many of the dimmer meteors, reducing the number of shooting stars that can be observed.

With Tuesday evening projected to offer the best viewing conditions, this year's edition of the Geminids will favor younger stargazers who cannot stay up late on a school night.

Meteors during the evening hours could be "Earthgrazers," or long-lasting meteors that streak across a large area of the sky. As the night transpires and the shower's radiant point, located near the Gemini constellation, rises higher in the sky, there will be fewer Earthgrazers and more typical meteors that are short, bright flickers in the heavens.

"You do not have to face the constellation of Gemini to see them," the AMS said, adding that "meteors can appear in any part of the sky."

Additionally, the Geminids could feature meteors of various colors, but the brightest ones tend to be green.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jIEvS_0jdIDkyQ00

Unfortunately for those hoping to glimpse a shooting star, the weather in mid-December can be challenging for stargazers as it often features widespread clouds across most of North America. This year will be no different.

AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting mainly cloudy conditions from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and westward across the Rocky Mountains. Clouds will also obscure the sky across most of the Canadian province of Ontario and the Canadian Prairies.

The best weather is predicted along the coast of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast and along the West Coast although light pollution from major cities could interfere with the ability to spot meteors. Fair to good weather is also in the forecast for most of Arizona, New Mexico and the southern Plains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYa2P_0jdIDkyQ00

If cloudy conditions prevail on Tuesday night, folks can try to look for meteors on Wednesday night, Thursday night and again on Friday night if the weather improves.

Overall in the United States, interior portions of New England and rural portions of the Desert Southwest look to provide the best viewing conditions. In these places, there will be an ideal combination of little cloud cover and low light pollution.

The number of meteors visible on the nights following the peak of the Geminids will not feature as many meteors, but hourly rates will be higher than many nights throughout the year.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

A week after the Geminids peak, the Ursid meteor shower will culminate on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year.

This event often goes overlooked following the hyperactive Geminids, but stargazers outside on Wednesday, Dec. 21, into the morning of Thursday, Dec. 22, could spot around a dozen shooting stars per hour.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 8

Related
Digital Trends

How to watch the Geminids Meteor shower this month

One of the great meteor showers of the year, the Geminids, will be visible in December. Here’s how to catch this beautiful sight. Meteor showers happen when the Earth passes through patches of debris left by asteroids or comets. As the Earth completes one orbit in a year, these meteor showers are yearly events, as the Earth passes through the same patch of debris at the same time each year. The debris burns up in the atmosphere, making visible trails of light across the sky. The Geminid shower is the result of an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon, discovered in 1983.
NJ.com

Top sky events in December 2022: Full moon, 2 meteor showers

Christmas lights won’t be the only things glowing in the dark in December 2022. A full moon will be lighting up the night sky on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Geminid meteor shower will be reaching its peak the following week, and the Ursid meteor shower will be at its best later in the month.
natureworldnews.com

Most-Awaited Astronomy Events This December 2022, From Cold Moon to Meteor Showers

Astronomy lovers will see much-awaited astronomy events this December 2022, from the cold moon and magnificent meteor showers starting this month. As many were excited about the coming Christmas and winter season, a recent forecast showed that the meteorological winter started on December 1, 2022. Winter lovers could also expect the astronomical winter on December 21, 2022.
Limitless Production Group LLC

Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak

Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
MINNESOTA STATE
Click2Houston.com

A volcano erupts in the United States

This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
LOUISIANA STATE
BGR.com

This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists

The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
natureworldnews.com

Large Concentration of Rare Earth Elements Worth Billions of Dollars Found in 450-Million-Year-Old Volcanic Rock in Northern Maine

In 450 million-year-old volcanic rock located on a remote mountainside in northern Maine, scientists have found a significant concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals, worth billions of dollars, that are highly prized by the US defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. It is still too early to determine...
NEVADA STATE
KXLY

What winter was like the year you were born

The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
ARIZONA STATE
The Weather Channel

Here's When The First Accumulating Snow Of The Season Typically Arrives

The first measurable snow of the season is defined as 0.1 inches or greater accumulation. Portions of the Rockies and the nation's northern tier see the first snow in September or October. Many locations in the Midwest and Northeast wait until November or December. The first accumulating snow of the...
COLORADO STATE
Upworthy

What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

How to watch tonight's rare and "magical" celestial events

Wednesday will be a "magical" night in the world of stargazing as four celestial events take place among the skies. The day will end with the earliest sunset of the year, the opposition of Mars and a rare event in which the December full moon, known as the "cold moon," will temporarily eclipse Mars. According to NASA, the sun will go down just before 4:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday, with twilight ending at 5:49 p.m. EST. While it will bring early darkness, it will pave the way for a magnificent night of stargazing. Along with the full moon, viewers will be able...
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

89K+
Followers
2K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy