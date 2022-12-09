Read full article on original website
Related
In Style
Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress
After a busy — and drama-filled year — for Olivia Wilde promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (and sharing incriminating salad recipes online), the director and actress showed up stag to the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in a lingerie-inspired look styled by Karla Welch. Wilde shut...
Bustle
Olivia Wilde Wore A Bustier “Revenge Dress” To The 2022 Governors Awards
Just days after announcing her split from boyfriend Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde walked the red carpet in a spicy, lingerie-inspired ball gown reminiscent of a wedding dress. And that, my friends, is what they call “revenge dressing.”. What is revenge dressing, you ask? Attributed to this famously saucy Princess...
In Style
Olivia Wilde’s Gold Breastplate Made a Simple Black Maxi Dress Red Carpet-Ready
With just weeks remaining in 2022, it seems that metallic breastplates (of all shapes and colors) may just be the final surprise trend of the year. From Sydney Sweeney’s silver corset to Kendall Jenner’s gold Schiaparelli boobs, celebrities can’t stop adding shine to their bodices as of late — so much so that Olivia Wilde decided to give the trend even more gumption by wearing it on the red carpet on Thursday.
In Style
Cameron Diaz Shared Her 7-Step Makeup Routine, Including the Concealer Behind Her Iconic Glow
Cameron Diaz emanates a rare sunniness that’s difficult to distill. If you’ve seen the actor in one of her many films, or “off duty” in some capacity, you’ve certainly felt it. While her disposition is impossible to emulate (hard as I may try), Diaz’s beauty routine is totally possible to achieve on your own, thanks to a recent Instagram video in which she details her go-to products. (Fret not, I took notes.)
Gwen Stefani Plays With Patterns in Swirl Dress, Checkered Cardigan & Houndstooth Boots for ‘Gloss Angeles Beauty’ Podcast
Gwen Stefani stopped by the “Gloss Angeles Beauty” podcast to chat about her own beauty brand GXVE with hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan Christensen. To announce the interview, the singer posed in another whimsical outfit. In a post shared to her Instagram page afternoon, Stefani appears wearing a black and white look with different patterns. The “Rich Girl” songstress’ look centered around an asymmetrical midi dress by Stella McCartney. The dress featured a singular long sleeve and a funky wavy hem that mimicked the movement of the black and white swirls on the garment. The optical illusion ensemble was worn...
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Kate Hudson Poses In Sheer Gold Dress Alongside Mom Goldie Hawn At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere: Photo
Kate Hudson slayed the red carpet at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in LA on November 14, when she wore a see-through nude gown covered in silver and gold sequins. The 43-year-old was joined by her mother, Goldie Hawn, who looked just as fabulous in a bedazzled black jacket and pants.
Janelle Monae Elevates Dramatic Blazer Dress With 6-Inch Heeled Loafers at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Janelle Monáe pulled up to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala pink carpet, donning her whimsical-signature style. As a presenter at the occasion, the eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer wore a dramatically structured blazer dress with a collared shirt adorned with a black and white bow tie. The dress was complete with three buttons, distinct pockets, white stitching, and sleeve cutouts at the fingertips. Monáe accessorized with asymmetric pearl earrings and a gray and gold top-handle mini-bag. Her vibrant hair was styled into a perfect pin curl, making way for her red lipstick that coordinated with her red manicure. The singer coupled...
3 Sleek, Chic Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!
If your goal is to emphasize your best features and bring a youthful exuberance to your next haircut, we’ve got you covered! We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts for three classic, timeless and super-trendy haircuts that won’t look dated for anyone over 40. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites, Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Jean Will, hair expert and co-founder of NiaWigs Inc.
Michelle Obama Masters Late-Night Style in Gold Turtleneck & Strappy Sandals on ‘Stephen Colbert’
Michelle Obama was dressed to impress for her latest talk show appearance. The former first lady stopped by the CBS studios in New York to talk about her new book, “The Light We Carry,” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” yesterday. She was clad in a gold top and strappy heels. “It’s sparkly! It’s late night,” she described her outfit. For her interview, Obama wore a sequined gold turtleneck. The top was tucked into khaki-colored, high-waisted and pleated trousers that featured a wide-leg design. Adding some oomph to her look, the public figure strapped into tan sandal heels with a sleek finish...
8 of the best maternity looks Blake Lively has ever worn
You might know Blake Lively from "Gossip Girl" or "A Simple Favor." But she's also a fashion icon with a stunning maternity style.
Look of the Week: In this 90s-style track jacket Michelle Obama has outdone herself
Obama's book tour for "The Light We Carry" has served up bottomless helpings of cool-girl style.
About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond
Whether they’re out and about around town or getting all dolled up for big event, the stars always serve up a healthy dose of style inspiration. Because regardless of if they're running home from the gym or stepping a stiletto-clad foot on the red carpet, celebs dress to impress. With stylists on speed dial, it […]
Sarah Huckabee Saunders Dresses in Bohemian Tiered Mini Skirt & Slouch Boots at Arkansas Press Conference
Sarah Huckabee Saunders was seeing stripes in Arkansas this week. The former White House press secretary posed with the Arkansas police force on Instagram to announce her nomination of captain Mike Hagar as the director of Arkansas State Police, as well as AJ Gary’s continued position as director of emergency management. During the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved minidress with a blue and white striped pattern. Giving the piece a faintly bohemian spin was a tiered skirt, as well as a smocked hemline and sleeves. Saunders completed her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings. View this post on Instagram A...
Madonna Poses in Lace Corset & Ankle Boots for Thanksgiving Photo With Her 6 Children
‘Tis the season to be thankful, and Madonna has a long list that includes her family. The “Material Girl” singer posed with all six of her children for a Thanksgiving portrait that she shared on Friday. The gang gathered at Madonna’s New York City home for the annual holiday. Her daughters, twins Estere and Stelle, 10, Mercy James, 16, Lourdes, 26, and her sons David, 17, and Rocco, 22, had the time of their lives writing down what they are thankful for, learning to mix on the turntables and enjoying each other’s company. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
In Style
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shared Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos in New Netflix Teaser
The second set of episodes of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries is almost here. After catching viewers up to the eve of their royal wedding in the third episode, a new trailer just dropped for the final three segments, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the couple's private reception. As...
Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss is Smoothly Sharp in A Silk Suit and Sandals at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show
Lila Moss made a smooth and suited entrance for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week. The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss arrived to the occasion in Cairo, wearing a chic cream Dior suit. Her silky set included sharp high-waisted trousers, as well as a matching blazer with pointed lapels. Completing her outfit was a gauzy light cream turtleneck sweater, adding a fall-worthy finish to her attire. Moss accessorized for the occasion with a thin ring, as well as a matching cream satin top-handle Dior handbag — creating a monochrome head-to-toe look. When it came to footwear, Moss’ look was...
Upworthy
Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience
Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
Comments / 0