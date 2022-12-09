Read full article on original website
Bulgaria: Parliament rejects proposed technocrat government
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s parliament has failed to elect a government proposed by the center-right GERB party to resolve a political impasse that has gripped the European Union’s poorest member country. Prime Minister-designate and neurosurgeon Nikolay Gabrovski had proposed a technocratic Cabinet. But he failed on Wednesday to secure a majority in the 240-seat National Assembly, where 113 legislators voted for his proposed government and 125 rejected it. According to the Bulgarian Constitution, the country’s president must hand the mandate to the second-largest group in parliament, the We Continue the Change party led by former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, and if it also fails, to a third party.
Danish PM says centrist coalition needed at time of crisis
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Acting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has outlined her agreement for a new centrist coalition government, the country’s first in 44 years, saying it was the answer for uncertain times. The three-party majority coalition means the end of two blocs that have opposed each other for decades. The government on Wednesday released a 63-page document, dubbed “responsibility for Denmark,” outlining its plans for tax reforms, tackling a lack of employees in hospitals and inflation. Pundits have called the coalition historical as it also was the first majority government in Denmark since 1993, when a four-party government was at the helm.
Diplomats: UN blocks Myanmar military from taking UN seat
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A key U.N. committee has again blocked Myanmar’s military junta from taking the country’s seat at the United Nations, two well-informed U.N. diplomats said Wednesday. The General Assembly’s credentials committee met Monday and deferred action on the junta’s request, the diplomats said, speaking...
Head of South Africa’s troubled power company, Eskom, quits
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The chief executive of South Africa’s troubled power utility Eskom has resigned amid high levels of nationwide power blackouts of up to 10 hours daily. The resignation of Andre de Ruyter comes amid pressure from the public as Eskom has failed to keep the lights on, plunging South Africa, the continent’s most developed economy, into an electricity crisis that appears to be worsening. The state-owned Eskom confirmed de Ruyter’s resignation Wednesday. Eskom Board Chairman Mpho Makwana said that de Ruyter will stay on until March 31 to ensure continuity while a successor is chosen. Eskom is not able to generate adequate power for South Africa’s consumption and the country has had rolling power cuts for years.
Nicaragua orders bishop to remain under house arrest
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Nicaraguan government media site says a court has ordered a Roman Catholic bishop to remain under house arrest on charges of “conspiracy” and “spreading false news.” The government website El 19 Digital says Matagalpa Bishop Rolando Álvarez has been charged with those crimes and “damaging the Nicaraguan government and society.” His first hearing will be in January. A warrant was also issued for a priest, the Rev. Uriel Vallejos, who had already reportedly left Nicaragua. The move Tuesday was the latest chapter in a crackdown on the church by the administration of President Daniel Ortega. In March, Nicaragua expelled the papal nuncio.
Biden tells African leaders US is ‘all in’ on the continent
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told dozens of African leaders gathered in Washington the United States is “all in on Africa’s future.” On Wednesday he described billions in promised government funding and private business investment to help the growing continent in health, infrastructure, business and technology. Biden is pitching the U.S. as a reliable and quality partner to help promote democratic elections and push critical health and energy growth. He told the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that the billions in investment over the next three years was “just the beginning.”
Jesuits admit artist excommunicated before new abuse claims
ROME (AP) — The head of Pope Francis’ Jesuit religious order admitted Wednesday that a famous Jesuit priest had been convicted of one of the most serious crimes in the Catholic Church some two years before the Vatican decided to shelve another case against him for allegedly abusing other adult women under his spiritual care.
World Cup security guard dies after ‘fall’ while on duty at the Lusail Stadium
A Kenyan security guard who reportedly fell while on duty at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium has died in hospital, his family and officials have confirmed to CNN. His employer had notified the migrant worker’s family on Saturday that 24-year-old John Njue Kibue had fallen from the 8th floor of the stadium while on duty, his sister Ann Wanjiru said.
Why a growing number of states are cracking down on TikTok
Two years after TikTok avoided a national ban in the United States, the popular short-form video app is now facing growing pushback at the state level. In the past two weeks, at least seven states have said they will bar public employees from using the app on government devices, including Alabama, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Texas. (Another state, Nebraska, banned TikTok from state devices in 2020.) Last week, the state of Indiana announced two lawsuits against TikTok accusing the Chinese-owned platform of misrepresenting its approach to age-appropriate content and data security.
China pulls out six diplomats wanted for questioning over Manchester assault
China has pulled out six officials wanted for police questioning over the assault of a protester outside the nation’s consulate in Manchester, the Foreign Secretary has said.James Cleverly said he is “disappointed” the individuals including consul general Zheng Xiyuan will not face justice over the attack on Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Bob Chan.Alicia Kearns, the chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, accused the diplomats of having “fled the UK like cowards”.Beijing insisted the departure of the consul general was a “normal rotation”.Greater Manchester Police wanted to interview Zheng Xiyuan and five of his staff over the attack in October.The...
Indian and Chinese troops clash on disputed border
Indian and Chinese troops have clashed on their disputed Himalayan border, the first known incident between the two nuclear-armed Asian powers in nearly two years. In a statement, India’s Ministry of Defense said soldiers from both sides sustained minor injuries in the face-off, which took place Friday in the Tawang Sector in India’s northeastern territory of Arunachal Pradesh, a remote, inhospitable region that borders southern China.
