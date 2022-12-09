Read full article on original website
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:. Axa AXAHY: This international group of insurance and related financial services companies which operates in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
AU vs. FNV: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Mining - Gold stocks have likely encountered both AngloGold (AU) and Franco-Nevada (FNV). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we...
PRDO vs. PWSC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Schools sector might want to consider either Perdoceo Education (PRDO) or PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the best...
Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Are Investors Undervaluing Kerry Group (KRYAY) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Should Value Investors Buy Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Is Pearson (PSO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Pearson (PSO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Here's Why Momentum in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (BPMUF) Should Keep going
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
Can Stocks Picked by Artificial Intelligence Beat the Market? 3 Stocks to Watch
Coca-Cola (KO) is a case study in how the best dividend stocks never go out of style. Or at least that's been true for the top-rated Dow dividend stocks thus far in 2022. Just look at shares in this soft drinks juggernaut. KO stock is up nearly 9% for the year-to-date on a price basis alone. Not only does that beat the broader market by a whopping 24 percentage points, but both industry analysts and Danelfin's AI platform say Coca-Cola stock has more room to run.
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: TDY
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Teledyne Technologies is now the #123 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
Weatherford (WFRD) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. Often, the direction of a stock's price movement reverses...
Webster Financial (WBS) Loses 13.7% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
A downtrend has been apparent in Webster Financial (WBS) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 13.7% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
Why Royal Bank of Canada Stock (TSE:RY) Can Outperform the Market
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY), also known as RBC, is the largest Canadian bank by assets, revenue, and market cap. It also has a 'Perfect 10' Smart Score rating, meaning that it has a high chance of outperforming the market. Based on our valuation below, we believe that RY stock has upside potential. Its growing 4.1% dividend yield and share buybacks are also nice bonuses for shareholders.
Upcoming Dividend Run For OFG?
This morning a "Potential Dividend Run Alert" went out for OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG), at our DividendChannel.com Dividend Alerts service (a free email alerts feature). Let's look at the situation in greater detail, shall we?. First of all, what is a "Dividend Run" anyway? This is an interesting concept which...
Wednesday's ETF Movers: WCLD, ILF
In trading on Wednesday, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Blend Labs, up about 9.2% and shares of Amplitude, up about 7.2% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HAWX
The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 345,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of HAWX were off about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on...
Top 5 Utility Stocks to Stay Safe in a Likely Volatile Week
We are in the last month of a disappointing 2022. Record-high inflation and its consequence in the form of an extremely hawkish Fed have pushed investors’ confidence down to its nadir. Concerns regarding slowing economic growth and a possible recession have resulted in severe volatility throughout the year. Year...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2022: DOOO,DOO.TO,KSPN,JFBR,SPRC
Consumer stocks were higher in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.2%. In company news, BRP (DOOO) rose 2% after the Canadian powersports company said it secured a $500 million incremental term loan...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2022: ASPU, ALCO, FLO, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were declining pre-market Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently inactive while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.13%. Aspen Group (ASPU) was gaining about 9% after posting narrower Q2 loss of $0.09 per diluted share from a per-share...
