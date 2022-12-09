ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil struggle to pull out of four-day slide

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks and oil prices battled to pull out of a four-day slide on Thursday as deeply distorted bond curves and choppy currencies underscored the simmering concerns among investors about economic stagnation next year. The sight of China relaxing more of its COVID curbs had...
CNBC

Gold little changed as market ponders over Fed rate path

Gold firmed slightly on Tuesday as the dollar gave up some of its recent gains and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with traders awaiting further direction from the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike strategy. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,769.42 per ounce, while moves remained fairly contained. U.S. gold futures settled...
NASDAQ

METALS-Copper hits highest since June on hopes for China rebound

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Friday touched their highest since June as investors anticipated that China's easing of coronavirus restrictions will boost economic growth and metals demand. The yuan CNY=CFXS meanwhile rose to its strongest since September, helping dollar-priced metals by making them cheaper for buyers in...
CBS News

U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says

A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
Investopedia

Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy

U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
Reuters

Recession worries could support dollar after monstrous 2022 rally

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A breathtaking surge in the U.S. dollar trampled foreign currencies, gouged corporate profits and gave investors one of the year’s few winning trades. Though the greenback has stumbled in recent weeks, recession worries may keep it elevated in 2023.
NASDAQ

Indonesia Stock Market May Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, slipping more than 250 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,820-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
Agriculture Online

Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
AFP

Stock markets mixed on renewed US Fed rate fears

Global stocks had a mixed showing Friday, with hotter-than-expected US wholesale prices renewing concerns that the Federal Reserve will push on with aggressive policies against inflation. While inflation has shown signs of easing, government data released Friday showed that producer prices still remained elevated, sending key US indices into the red.
NASDAQ

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to rise on oil slide, China reopening hopes

BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to rise on Friday, on a fall in crude oil prices, and on hopes of a global demand revival due to China's easing of strict COVID-19 restrictions. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.36% at...
freightwaves.com

China’s surprise COVID pivot offers new hope to shipping markets

Shipping stocks swooned when Chinese protesters took to the streets. But the civil unrest is turning out to be a positive: The Chinese government is loosening COVID restrictions faster than expected, which should support tanker and dry bulk demand and improve containerized cargo flows. The abrupt policy shift coincides with...
kitco.com

Copper rises as Goldman predicts run to record highs

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Thursday on hopes that an easing of coronavirus controls in top consumer China will increase demand, with Goldman Sachs predicting prices could reach a record high of $11,000 in a year. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.9%...

