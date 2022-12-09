Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil struggle to pull out of four-day slide
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks and oil prices battled to pull out of a four-day slide on Thursday as deeply distorted bond curves and choppy currencies underscored the simmering concerns among investors about economic stagnation next year. The sight of China relaxing more of its COVID curbs had...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar gain as inflation data sends mixed signals
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street edged up on Friday after data on U.S. producer prices in November stirred hope inflation is moderating but also raised fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher for longer. The producer price...
CNBC
Gold little changed as market ponders over Fed rate path
Gold firmed slightly on Tuesday as the dollar gave up some of its recent gains and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with traders awaiting further direction from the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike strategy. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,769.42 per ounce, while moves remained fairly contained. U.S. gold futures settled...
NASDAQ
METALS-Copper hits highest since June on hopes for China rebound
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Friday touched their highest since June as investors anticipated that China's easing of coronavirus restrictions will boost economic growth and metals demand. The yuan CNY=CFXS meanwhile rose to its strongest since September, helping dollar-priced metals by making them cheaper for buyers in...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
Business Insider
Days after the EU's $60/barrel price cap kicked in, oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine war levels over economic uncertainty
Oil futures slumped Tuesday to levels not seen before Russia invaded Ukraine. Traders are worried about oil demand in the face of economic uncertainties. They reduced their net long positions in Brent oil by about one-third in the week to last Tuesday. Just days after an EU price cap of...
msn.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst day in month after strong data fuels worry about Fed rate hikes
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes recorded their worst day in almost a month on Monday, after a hotter-than-expected U.S. services-sector reading fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive in its inflation battle. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down...
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
Recession worries could support dollar after monstrous 2022 rally
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A breathtaking surge in the U.S. dollar trampled foreign currencies, gouged corporate profits and gave investors one of the year’s few winning trades. Though the greenback has stumbled in recent weeks, recession worries may keep it elevated in 2023.
NASDAQ
Indonesia Stock Market May Halt Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, slipping more than 250 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,820-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
Stock markets mixed on renewed US Fed rate fears
Global stocks had a mixed showing Friday, with hotter-than-expected US wholesale prices renewing concerns that the Federal Reserve will push on with aggressive policies against inflation. While inflation has shown signs of easing, government data released Friday showed that producer prices still remained elevated, sending key US indices into the red.
Mexican trade body sees auto parts output setting record this year
MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto parts production will likely hit a record of nearly $107 billion this year, up almost 13% from last year, the director of the national auto parts lobby INA announced on Tuesday.
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to rise on oil slide, China reopening hopes
BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to rise on Friday, on a fall in crude oil prices, and on hopes of a global demand revival due to China's easing of strict COVID-19 restrictions. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.36% at...
freightwaves.com
China’s surprise COVID pivot offers new hope to shipping markets
Shipping stocks swooned when Chinese protesters took to the streets. But the civil unrest is turning out to be a positive: The Chinese government is loosening COVID restrictions faster than expected, which should support tanker and dry bulk demand and improve containerized cargo flows. The abrupt policy shift coincides with...
kitco.com
Copper rises as Goldman predicts run to record highs
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Thursday on hopes that an easing of coronavirus controls in top consumer China will increase demand, with Goldman Sachs predicting prices could reach a record high of $11,000 in a year. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.9%...
