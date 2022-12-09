ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Booker, Phoenix set for matchup with New Orleans

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Phoenix Suns (16-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-8, first in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pelicans -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns face the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker is ninth in the NBA scoring 27.9 points per game.

The Pelicans are 10-5 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is sixth in the Western Conference with 14.7 fast break points per game led by Trey Murphy III averaging 2.8.

The Suns are 13-5 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 115.8 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 124-111 in the last matchup on Oct. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murphy is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 13.5 points. Zion Williamson is averaging 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Booker averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 27.9 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Mikal Bridges is averaging 15.6 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 8-2, averaging 117.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 116.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: out (ankle), E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Brandon Ingram: out (toe), Jose Alvarado: day to day (ribs).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Duane Washington Jr.: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Mitchell leads Cavs to 105-90 win over 2022 playoff foe Mavs

DALLAS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points against the team that eliminated him from the playoffs last season and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-90 on Wednesday night. It was Mitchell’s first time to see Luka Doncic and Dallas since his final game with Utah last April, a 98-96 loss at home in Game 6 of the first round in the Western Conference. Mitchell switched to the East as the centerpiece of a blockbuster offseason trade that vaulted the Cavaliers into the conversation of title contenders. Cleveland had slipped a bit after a strong start, thanks in part to eight losses in the past nine road games, including a surprising defeat at San Antonio to start a two-game Texas swing.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Randle, Brunson lead Knicks past Bulls 128-120 in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 31 points and Jalen Brunson added a season-high 30, including a 3-pointer with less than a minute left in overtime, and the New York Knicks won their fifth straight, 128-120 over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Randle missed a chance to win the game in regulation when his step-back shot from the baseline resulted in an air ball and shot-clock violation with 0.7 seconds left. But Quentin Grimes and Brunson each nailed 3-pointers with less than a minute left in OT to give the Knicks a nine-point lead. DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points and Zach LaVine had 25 for the Bulls, who fell in overtime for the second consecutive game.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Burks, Pistons spoil Ball's return to floor with OT win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points off the bench, Killian Hayes added 25 and the Detroit Pistons spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the floor with a 141-134 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Isaiah Stewart chipped in with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit (8-22). Jalen Duren grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak. Burks had five points in overtime, including his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 1:47 left to put the Pistons up for good. “We know what he is going to do,” Hayes said of Burks, now in his 12th NBA season. “He has been through these situations and he definitely gave us a lift in overtime.”
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Fox has 27 points and 10 assists, Kings beat Raptors 124-123

TORONTO (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 27 points and 10 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 20 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 124-123 on Wednesday night. Malik Monk scored 24 points and Terence Davis had 19 against his former team as the Kings overcame a 16-point second-quarter deficit to beat the struggling Raptors. Kings coach Mike Brown was ejected after picking up two technicals with 9:09 left in the third quarter. Brown left the bench and ran onto the court to argue with the officials after guard Fox was called for a technical foul. “He has our back,” Sabonis said about Brown. “That was big time. I feel like that kind of changed the whole mood.”
The Associated Press

Herro makes 9 3s, scores 35 points to lead Heat past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro made a career-high nine 3-pointers, hit the go-ahead jumper and scored 35 points in the Miami Heat’s 110-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Herro made a mid-range jumper to finish the scoring with 4.9 seconds left. “The play was drawn up for me to shoot it,” Herro said. “It was one-on-one, so I felt like I had an advantage.” Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a mid-range jumper, and Josh Giddey’s putback rimmed out at the buzzer. “I thought I felt contact,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I guess the ref didn’t think so. It was tough.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

Curry's shoulder injury latest concern for Warriors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry started Wednesday night unsure whether he would play at Indiana because of a sore right knee. He finished it in the locker room with an injured left shoulder. The eight-time All-Star, two-time MVP and NBA career leader in 3-pointers is expected to have an MRI on Thursday after leaving during the third quarter of Golden State’s 125-119 loss at Indiana. Curry was injured with about two minutes left in the third quarter as the Warriors tried to rally from a 20-point halftime deficit. His three-point play with 4:16 to go in the third got Golden State within 83-80.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Jackson scores 12 as Seton Hall defeats Drexel 66-49

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tray Jackson led Seton Hall over Drexel with 12 points off of the bench in a 66-49 win. Jackson was 3-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Pirates (7-4). Dre Davis scored 12 points, going 5 of 10 from the field. Al-Amir Dawes finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points. Amari Williams finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Dragons (5-6). Drexel also got 11 points from Coletrane Washington. In addition, Yame Butler finished with 10 points. Seton Hall entered halftime up 31-16. Jackson paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Seton Hall outscored Drexel in the second half by two points, with Davis scoring a team-high nine points after intermission.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
The Associated Press

Johns scores 18 as VCU beats Radford 70-62

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brandon Johns Jr. scored 18 points to help VCU defeat Radford 70-62 on Wednesday night. Johns was 6 of 9 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Rams (7-4). Jalen DeLoach scored 15 points while going 7 of 11 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Adrian Baldwin Jr. recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 8 from the field. Kenyon Giles led the Highlanders (6-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and three steals. Radford also got 11 points from DaQuan Smith. In addition, Bryan Antoine finished with nine points and six steals. ___
RICHMOND, VA
The Associated Press

Carrington, Battle help Minnesota beat UAPB 72-56, snap skid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Braeden Carrington hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Jamison Battle added 18, including five 3s, and Minnesota beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-56 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Dawson Garcia had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal for Minnesota (5-6). Battle hit two 3-pointers as the Gophers scored the first 10 points in a 16-3 run to close the game. Arkansas-Pine Bluff shot just 1 of 13 from the field over the final seven minutes. UAPB (3-9) never led and the game was tied just twice, that last of which came when AC Curry made a layup midway through the first half. Minnesota used a 20-5 run — including three 3s by Carrington — to make it 36-21 and take the lead for good.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

No. 20 Arizona women rip Texas Southern with big second half

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese and Esmery Martinez had double-doubles and No. 20 Arizona held Texas Southern to 14 second-half points in an 89-55 victory on Wednesday night in a Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game. Reese had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Martinez added 16 points with 12 rebounds for Arizona (8-1). Maya Nnaji scored 11 points and Jade Loville 10. Leading 51-40 at halftime, Arizona extended its lead in the third quarter, holding Texas Southern without a field goal and forcing 10 turnovers in the first 8-plus minutes of the second half. Arizona outscored the Tigers 26-6 to take a 77-46 lead into the fourth quarter. Much like the third quarter, Texas Southern went nearly the first 5 1/2 minutes of the fourth without a field goal until Jaelynn Compton hit a 3-pointer with 4:31 remaining.
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

No. 16 UCLA pulls away early, routs No. 20 Maryland 87-60

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 19 points, and No. 16 UCLA raced out to a 30-point lead in the first half before cruising to an 87-60 victory over No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday night. On the same day the University of California Board of Regents voted to affirm UCLA’s move to the Big Ten, the Bruins (9-2) had a chance to size up a future conference foe. It wasn’t much of a contest. Maryland (8-3) committed the game’s first six turnovers while falling behind 19-5, and a 3-pointer by David Singleton made it 26-7. The Terps used three of their timeouts in the first 15 minutes, and nothing seemed to help. After going 2 for 24 from 3-point range in a loss to Tennessee last weekend, Maryland missed its first eight shots from the field and nine of its first 10 from beyond the arc.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Williams, Green lead No. 19 Auburn past Georgia State, 72-64

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Auburn Tigers went from not being able to hit many shots to scarcely missing. Jaylin Williams scored 20 points, Wendell Green Jr. had 17 and No. 19 Auburn heated up in the second half to beat Georgia State 72-64 Wednesday night. The Tigers (9-1) rebounded from their first loss, 82-73 against Memphis, with a hot-shooting second half after struggling for the first 23 minutes. Auburn hit 18 of 27 shots (66.7%) in the half but struggled to shake the Panthers (5-5), who led by six a few minutes after coming back from the locker room.
AUBURN, AL
The Associated Press

Mahomes' brilliance for KC blighted by more turnover trouble

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid made it clear Sunday night that he wouldn’t simply forget about the uncharacteristic three interceptions that Patrick Mahomes had thrown against the Denver Broncos. Those turnovers allowed a 27-point lead to nearly evaporate and almost doomed the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat. Reid just wanted to make sure folks remembered Mahomes’ brilliance, too. There was the no-look, side-arm fling over two closing Broncos defenders that landed softly in the hands of Jerick McKinnon, who took it 56 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

