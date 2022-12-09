Back in 2018, we published a story about a man named Walther Theodosius Weinhold titled, Named After His Grandmother? Walther was the son of one of the Weinhold brothers who operated the Frohna Mill, so he qualified to be called a “Miller Weinhold”. Walther was born in 1891. Today you will be reading about a man named Walter Weinhold, who was born just 6 years after Walther. Since Walther was often called Walter, this contributes to plenty of potential confusion. Since today’s Walter was the son of a farmer, he qualifies to be called a “Dirt Weinhold”. I’m going to begin discussing Walter’s life, but it is the woman who he would marry that is today’s birthday girl. We will get to her later.

