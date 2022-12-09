ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

SFPD: Suspect in weekend robbery arrested by SWAT in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A suspect in a weekend robbery was arrested Monday night by the Sioux Falls Police Department’s SWAT team. The suspect, 25-year-old Meron Fishaye Berhe, used a gun to rob the One Stop gas station and liquor store, located on the corner of 12th Street and Jefferson Avenue, late Sunday night.
CorTrust Bank warns of text message scam targeting customers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — CorTrust Bank says recently, customers have been targeted by a phishing scam in a fraudulent attempt to gain access to customer account information. The scammers are sending text messages stating there has been fraudulent activity on an account and directing customers to click on...
Updated forecast ahead of incoming winter storm system

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As another round of mixed precipitation makes its way into the region, here is the latest update on what to expect. Areas north and east of the Sioux Falls Metro should expect significant icing from freezing rain ahead of the falling snow. The National...
