q957.com
SFPD: Suspect in weekend robbery arrested by SWAT in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A suspect in a weekend robbery was arrested Monday night by the Sioux Falls Police Department’s SWAT team. The suspect, 25-year-old Meron Fishaye Berhe, used a gun to rob the One Stop gas station and liquor store, located on the corner of 12th Street and Jefferson Avenue, late Sunday night.
q957.com
CorTrust Bank warns of text message scam targeting customers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — CorTrust Bank says recently, customers have been targeted by a phishing scam in a fraudulent attempt to gain access to customer account information. The scammers are sending text messages stating there has been fraudulent activity on an account and directing customers to click on...
q957.com
SFPD: Man in critical condition after being shot in the face during overnight shooting; Police searching for suspects
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Sioux Falls. Police say the shooting took place in the 5800 block of W. Christopher Place shortly before 2 a.m. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says that the victim and his friend...
q957.com
Significant icing causes headaches across the KELO listening area as powerful winter storm moves through
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As you woke up this morning, depending on where you live, you may have walked outside to see that the trees that were covered in snow just a few days ago are now covered in ice. As a powerful storm system slowly moves over...
q957.com
Updated forecast ahead of incoming winter storm system
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As another round of mixed precipitation makes its way into the region, here is the latest update on what to expect. Areas north and east of the Sioux Falls Metro should expect significant icing from freezing rain ahead of the falling snow. The National...
q957.com
SDSU Football Coach John Stiegelmeier encouraging fans to brave the elements for semi-final game; Students to receive free admission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As the SDSU Jackrabbits host Montana State in the semifinal matchup this Saturday, head coach John Stiegelmeier is encouraging fans to bundle up and make their way to Dana J. Dykhouse stadium for the game. The Jacks have so far won their previous two...
