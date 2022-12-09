Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
ADHD medication for amphetamine addiction linked to reduced risk of hospitalization and death
The ADHD medication lisdexamfetamine was associated with the lowest risk of hospitalization and death in people with amphetamine addiction, when medications generally used among persons with substance use disorders were compared. This is shown in a large registry-based study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in collaboration with the University of Eastern Finland and Niuvanniemi Hospital, published in JAMA Psychiatry.
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Medical News Today
Bipolar disorder and sleeping too much
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition affecting mood, where a person may alternate between periods of elation and depression. It is common for people with bipolar to experience sleep disturbances, which may result in excessive sleepiness. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in...
psychologytoday.com
Anxiety/Depression Meds May Not Work the Way We Thought
Until recently, prevailing wisdom held that antidepressants worked by increasing synaptic serotonin in the brain's mood centers. New findings cast doubt on the role of serotonin, while at the same time implicating inflammation in triggering anxiety and depression. If, as new studies suggest, inflammation plays a pivotal role in mood...
Medical News Today
What to know about mixing Wellbutrin and alcohol
It is not safe to mix Wellbutrin and alcohol. notes that alcohol, on its own, acts as a depressant. It interferes with the brain’s communication pathways, increasing a person’s risk of injuries and other adverse outcomes. A person should avoid drinking any amount of alcohol if they take...
Medical News Today
What to know about the stages of depression
Depression affects people differently. Some people suggest that depression has stages similar to the stages of grief, but no research supports this. Studies suggest the stages of depression are a continuum of increasing symptom severity. Depression is a common yet serious mental health condition affecting millions of people worldwide. Approximately.
Medical News Today
What to know about combined type ADHD
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect a person’s behavior. Combined type ADHD occurs when an individual has both inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms. ADHD is a behavioral condition that can feature a variety of symptoms. The three hallmark symptoms of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity,...
Harvard Health
Does cannabis actually relieve pain — or is something else going on?
Research suggests cannabis and placebo provide similar pain relief, but that may not be the whole story. If you’ve tried one of the various formulations of medical cannabis (marijuana) in hopes of easing your chronic pain, you’re far from alone. Treating pain is by far the most common reason offered by the many millions of Americans who use products that contain cannabinoids, the main active components in marijuana.
verywellmind.com
Can Bipolar Disorder Show Up in a Brain Scan?
Bipolar disorder is a serious mood disorder that impacts at least 4.4% of Americans. This mental condition features pronounced bouts of depression and mania. While it is challenging to live with, the proper treatment protocol can support those with this diagnosis and help them achieve a great quality of life.
How to Tell the Difference Between Regular Distraction and ADHD
A study published earlier this year found that more than half of the videos about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) on TikTok were misleading. (Pierre Buttin/The New York Times)
verywellmind.com
Parkinson's Hallucinations: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological condition that primarily affects older people. The main markers of Parkinson’s disease are a decline in motor and coordination skills. Common symptoms of the condition include muscle stiffness, tremors, loss of balance and coordination, and slow movements. However, in some cases, Parkinson’s...
MedicalXpress
Drug found to be effective in difficult-to-treat autoimmune blood disorder
Patients taking efgartigimod, a drug being studied for use to treat chronic primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), exhibited a significantly greater improvement in platelet counts which are essential to clotting and stopping bleeding, compared to those taking a placebo, according to results reported from the ADVANCE IV clinical trial, which was conducted globally, including at Georgetown University Medical Center.
technologynetworks.com
Women Experience More Adverse Drug Reactions – A New Mouse Study May Explain Why
Compared to men, we know much less about how women experience disease. Biomedical research helps us understand the timeline of diseases and how we can treat them. In the past, most of it has been conducted on male cells and experimental animals, such as mice. It has been assumed the results from such “pre-clinical” research on males apply to females too.
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Turn Cancer Cells Into Less Harmful Cell Types
Cancer cells are incredibly adaptable, much like stem cells. Researchers from the University of Basel have discovered substances that artificially mature breast cancer cells of the very aggressive triple-negative subtype and transform them into a state that is similar to normal cells. Cancer occurs when cells grow uncontrollably and spread...
MedicalXpress
Can colorectal cancer be prevented?
Regular screening is one of the most important ways to prevent colorectal cancer (colon and rectal). "Colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. And we expect about 50,000 people will die this year from colorectal cancer," says Dr. Lisa Boardman, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist. Everyone...
cohaitungchi.com
What you should know about the impact of hormones on women’s mental health
When coping with psychological well being points like nervousness and melancholy, it’s straightforward to miss hormone dysregulation—however balanced hormones are important not just for a wholesome physique, but additionally for a wholesome thoughts. Hormones, or chemical compounds made in glands of the endocrine system, are regulators of many bodily processes. They management metabolism, temper, reproductive operate, and sexual well being.
NIH Director's Blog
I’m So Stressed Out! Fact Sheet
Infographic to share this information on social media. Feeling overwhelmed? Read this fact sheet to learn whether it’s stress or anxiety, and what you can do to cope. Life can be stressful—you may feel stressed about performance at school, traumatic events (such as a pandemic, a natural disaster, or an act of violence), or a life change. Everyone feels stress from time to time.
Psych Centra
Atelophobia: Overcoming this Fear of Making Mistakes
Atelophobia describes the fear of imperfection and making mistakes. Although it can be debilitating, there are treatments and strategies that may help you. Everyone makes mistakes, but how you handle it can affect your overall quality of life. For example, avoiding certain tasks or situations because you worry about making...
The root of your pain has nothing to do with what you think
Woman's FacePhoto byPhoto by Isabella Mariana. “We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.”. Most of you reading this have probably been on a healing journey for as long as can be remembered.
Daily Beast
I’m a Boomer. Young People Don’t Have Much to Learn From Us.
It’s a common idea in many cultures that we should respect our elders. As a result of having lived for many years, goes the cultural trope, they’ve accumulated wisdom and knowledge. Therefore, young people should, depending on one’s culture, either listen to elders attentively or simply defer to and accept their decisions—without an argument.
