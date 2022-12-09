Read full article on original website
Related
Just 1 minute of exercise a few times per day may help you live longer, a new study suggests
New evidence suggests very short, intense movements like power walking or climbing stairs can reduce your risk of dying from cancer and heart disease.
Minute-long bursts of vigorous exercise during daily tasks linked with lower risk of death: study
Story at a glance For those who don’t like going to the gym — or don’t have room in their schedule — new study findings offer good news. Even minute-long bursts of vigorous exercise during daily tasks may be enough to significantly reduce the risk of premature death, especially from cardiovascular disease. Writing in the journal…
studyfinds.org
HIIT at home: One-minute bursts of activity during chores as good for heart as going to gym!
SYDNEY, Australia — The prescription for a longer life may not be as painstaking as you might think. Short, one-minute sessions of vigorous activity — such as stepping up the housework or walking very fast — can halve the risk of a premature death, according to new research.
Science News
Brief bursts of activity offer health benefits for people who don’t exercise
Making day-to-day activities more vigorous for a few minutes — such as briefly stepping up the pace of a walk — could offer people who don’t exercise some of the health benefits that exercisers enjoy. That’s according to a new study of roughly 25,000 adults who reported...
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Scientists Reveal How Much Exercise You Need to 'Offset' a Day of Sitting
We know that spending lots of time sitting down isn't good for us, but just how much exercise is needed to counteract the negative health effects of sitting down all day?. Research suggests about 30-40 minutes per day of building up a sweat should do it. Up to 40 minutes...
Lying in a Long Hot Bath Burns as Many Calories as a 30-Minute Walk
Many people complain that they are not physically active and do not exercise on a regular basis because they are too tired after work.However, we're sure you're never too tired to enjoy a nice, warm, and relaxing bath!
MedicalXpress
Skipping meals, fasting and eating meals too closely together may be linked to increased mortality risk
Eating only one meal per day is associated with an increased risk of mortality in American adults 40 years old and older, according to a new study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Skipping breakfast is associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease mortality and missing lunch or dinner with all-cause mortality. Even among individuals who eat three meals daily, eating two adjacent meals less than or equal to 4.5 hours apart is associated with a higher all-cause death risk.
Short bursts of vigorous activity can cut risk of early death, study suggests
People who do three one-minute bouts of intense activity each day such as climbing stairs have 39% lower risk of death from any cause
Just a couple minutes of vigorous activity several times a day might lower one's risk of death
A little exertion can go a long way in improving health, according to a new study. The research, published Thursday in the journal Nature Medicine, suggests that short bursts of intense movement — the kind that leaves you huffing and puffing — is associated with a lower risk of premature death.
U.S. Government Scientists Confirm Major Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Energy
Researchers just got closer than anyone has before to replicating the reaction that fuels the sun — but you might not want to get overly excited just yet.
technologynetworks.com
Could Insulin One Day Come in a Pill?
WEHI researchers in Melbourne have answered a 100-year-old question in diabetes research: can a molecule different to insulin have the same effect? The findings provide important insights for the future development of an oral insulin pill. The research team has visualized how a non-insulin molecule can mimic the role of...
technologynetworks.com
Women Experience More Adverse Drug Reactions – A New Mouse Study May Explain Why
Compared to men, we know much less about how women experience disease. Biomedical research helps us understand the timeline of diseases and how we can treat them. In the past, most of it has been conducted on male cells and experimental animals, such as mice. It has been assumed the results from such “pre-clinical” research on males apply to females too.
dallasexpress.com
Exercise Fights Obesity, Improves Brain Power
While it is well known that exercise is good for fighting obesity, new findings are shedding light on the benefits our brains accrue from physical activity. According to Wendy Suzuki, professor of neural science and psychology at New York University, exercise can cause permanent positive changes to the brain following years of consistent activity.
technologynetworks.com
Unravelling the Myths of Laboratory Automation
Manual sample preparation is labor intensive and error prone, and requires highly skilled personnel to be performed to a high standard. Laboratories are increasingly turning to automation to improve reproducibility, decrease the risk of operator error, and reduce costs. Automation instruments, which were once large and complex, are now available...
technologynetworks.com
CRISPR Technology Reduces Huntington’s Disease Symptoms in Models
Huntington’s disease (HD) is a neurological disorder that causes progressive loss of movement, coordination and cognitive function. It is caused by a mutation in a single gene called huntingtin or HTT. More than 200,000 people worldwide live with the genetic condition, approximately 30,000 in the United States. More than a quarter of a million Americans are at risk of inheriting HD from an affected parent. There is no cure.
technologynetworks.com
New Cancer Drug Achieves 73% Response Rate in Patients
A new immunotherapy has proven successful in 73% of multiple myeloma (MM) cancer patients in a Phase II clinical trial. The Phase II trial results were reported at The American Society of Hematology annual meeting on December 10. The dosing regimen adopted in this study was informed by a Phase I trial, the results of which are now published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
technologynetworks.com
Low-Cost Battery Built With Four Times the Capacity of Lithium
Researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, the...
scitechdaily.com
Scientific Weight Loss Study: Green Mediterranean Diet Reduces Twice As Much Visceral Fat
The Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as the Mediterranean diet. Reducing visceral fat is the true goal of weight loss. The green Mediterranean diet (MED) significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra “tire” around your waist. The green Mediterranean diet was pitted against the Mediterranean diet and a healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial- the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Med diet reduced visceral fat by 14.1%, the Med diet by 6.0%, and the healthy diet by 4.2%. The study was published in the journal BMC Medicine.
technologynetworks.com
What Gets Animals Fired Up? An Interview With Eppendorf & Science Prize Winner Ann Kennedy
Trapped in a car jam? Burnt your toast? Received your 50th spam email of the morning? You might be feeling a little … angry. You’re not alone. Aggression is everywhere in the animal kingdom. But many species use aggression to fulfill functions rather more important to survival than lobbing a Breville out of the window.
Comments / 0