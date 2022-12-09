Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, Withrow’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. The story of the journey that carried the 92-year-old Democrat from her first school board seat in rural Ohio to county, state and U.S. treasurer is told in a new collection on permanent display at the historical society in Withrow’s native Marion. She’s the only person who’s served as treasurer at three levels of government.
KEYT
Indiana Lt Gov Crouch joins US Sen Braun in governor’s race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has formally started her 2024 campaign for governor. She is launching her effort Monday and says she won’t shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s record despite the discontent he faces among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016 and 2020. She is joining U.S. Sen. Mike Braun in what could become an expensive fight for the Republican nomination. Holcomb can’t seek reelection because of term limits. Crouch announced her campaign Monday in an online video message. She will be seeking to become Indiana’s first female governor.
KEYT
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have advanced sweeping GOP legislation intended to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. In the session that began Monday, legislators discussed a proposal that would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to leave the state-created insurer of last resort and rejoin the private market. It also would force insurers to respond to claims more promptly and boost state oversight of insurers’ conduct following hurricanes. The bill cleared a Senate banking committee and is expected to sail though the Republican-dominated Legislature this week.
KEYT
Youngkin schedules February special election in Virginia to fill Donald McEachin’s seat
A special election in Virginia to replace the late Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin, who died last month, will take place in February, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday. The election in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District will be held February 21, 2023, and candidates have until December 23 to declare their candidacy, according to an order signed by Youngkin, a Republican.
KEYT
Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin’s seat
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin. McEachin died last month at 61 of what his staff said were secondary effects from his fight against colorectal cancer. The 4th District has its population center in Richmond and runs south to the North Carolina border. The partisan lean of the district presents an enormous challenge to any Republican candidate. Two longtime Democratic state lawmakers filed statements of candidacy Friday and other candidates have publicly announced their intention to run. The parties will choose their nominating method.
KEYT
Oregon loses 2nd elections director in as many years
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years, with the current one announcing her resignation. Director Deborah Scroggin said the job is extremely challenging and cited uncertain funding. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan appeared before an Oregon House committee to outline those challenges and to appeal for more funds. In 2022, Fagan’s office tracked 220 incidents of false information. She said they often resulted in threats to life and safety, threats to infrastructure or calls for voter intimidation. Molly Woon, a senior advisor to Fagan, was named as interim elections director.
KEYT
Latest Iowa bird flu cases push December total near 700,000
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four new cases of bird flu at Iowa turkey farms in the past few days will push the number of birds slaughtered nationwide this month to limit the spread of the virus up to nearly 700,000. The latest cases announced by the Iowa Department of Agriculture only add to the toll of this year’s ongoing outbreak that has prompted officials to kill more than 53 million birds in 47 states. Several other bird flu cases have been confirmed this month in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Missouri and Colorado. Officials say the virus doesn’t represent a significant threat to human health, but the outbreak has contributed to rising prices of eggs, chicken and turkey.
KEYT
Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted village
One of Pennsylvania’s largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community, after being banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply. The state Department of Environmental Protection has quietly lifted its long-term moratorium on gas production in Dimock. The small village in northeastern Pennsylvania gained national notoriety when residents were filmed lighting their tap water on fire. The agency’s settlement with Coterra Energy Inc. will allow the company to draw gas from one of the most productive gas fields in the country.
KEYT
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. Steven Pringle was 57. The Detroit Free Press says Pringle was driving a pickup truck on Nov. 23 when he drove through a Punta Gorda intersection that was missing a stop sign due to the hurricane. Pringle earlier this year told the Free Press that he had been in despair but he had an awakening while praying. He turned that despair into a bike shop in Kingsford, Michigan, where he fixed bikes, sold new ones and gave many away. A son says he’s been “blown away” by the reaction to his father’s death.
KEYT
Cold morning temperatures on the way…
The upper level trough that brought all the rain to the region will continue moving towards the east Monday night! High pressure will build in Tuesday and Wednesday. Clear skies during the nighttime hours will set the stage for cold temperatures to develop Tuesday and Wednesday morning. There is a freeze watch in place through early Tuesday morning for the Santa Ynez Valley and Ojai Valley. Some locations will see lows between 29 and 32 degrees.
Comments / 0