Lady Gaga channeled her inner goth girl to do the viral "Wednesday" dance to her song "Bloody Mary."
Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos
Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Share Behind the Scenes of Their ‘Kiss the Girl’ Dance
Derek Hough and his fiancée Hayley Erbert recently shared a dance video set to “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid. In a new video, the couple reacted to the routine and shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits about how it was filmed. Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert React to...
That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host
As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
Rare Photos of Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo’s Twins Over the Years: Pictures of Anton and Olivia
Exes Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo’s relationship ended in 2003, but they could not be more grateful for their twins, son Anton James and daughter Olivia Rose. The Scarface actor and the Entourage alum have been photographed with their kids during rare public appearances over the years. The...
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
TODAY.com
Lady Gaga is practically Wednesday Addams. On Thursday, Dec. 8, Lady Gaga shared a video of herself re-creating Jenna Ortega's creepy dance moves in Ortega's hit show, "Wednesday." While attending a dance with her classmates, Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams in the series, is seen throwing her arms in the...
Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”
Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
Marie Claire
Blake Lively Boldly Flirted With Ryan Reynolds After He Shared His Dance Moves
It should be obvious to any celeb fan by now that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a wonderful partnership. After 10 years of marriage, they're still making fun of each other, lifting each other up, and flirting boldly in each other's comment sections—the blueprint for a happy long-term relationship, if you will.
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Highlights: Duets with Fallon and Dolly, Cher Talks Ditching Elvis, ‘Kellyoke’ Covers of Gaga and More
What a week or two for the award-winning singer and television host Kelly Clarkson. Over the past two weeks, the TV personality has hosted conversations with Dolly Parton and Cher and featured song performances, covering Lady Gaga, The White Stripes, Lizzo, and more. Let’s take each moment from the week,...
Popculture
Brandi Carlile's 'SNL' Performances Completely Wow Viewers
Saturday Night Live featured singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile as its musical guest this weekend, and she had audiences in awe. Carlile's performances clearly captivated the live studio audience, and viewers at home felt that energy as well. Here's a look at how her performances took social media by storm. Carlile took...
J.K. Simmons Is a Shredded Santa in Chris Evans and The Rock’s ‘Red One’ — First Look
Santa is sleighing at the gym this holiday season. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared behind-the-scenes photos of J.K. Simmons’ transformation into a jacked Saint Nick for the upcoming holiday film “Red One,” co-starring Chris Evans. “Ladies, gentlemen & children of all ages…the coolest, strongest, kindest, most bad ass, most loving & most OG Santa Claus of all time,” Johnson captioned. “Brought to life by Academy Award winner, J.K. Simmons who worked his ass off for months to step into this iconic role in AMAZING SHAPE for our Christmas franchise film, RED ONE. We’re having a BLAST and so will you and your families...
Mick Jagger, 79 & GF Melanie Hamrick, 35, Celebrate Son Deveraux’s 6th Birthday With Sweet Photo
Mick Jagger and his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick looked every inch the loved-up couple as they showered their baby boy with love for his 6th birthday! The rock star icon, 79, was all smiles as he wrapped his arms around their son Deveraux in a photo posted to Melanie’s Instagram on Friday, Dec. 9. The couple were bent over and hugging their child in one of the many cute snaps seen in the adorable photo album, which was captioned, “Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi 🥳🎉 Love you so much !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
Margot Robbie says her performance in 'I, Tonya' made her realize she was a 'good actor' and inspired her to reach out to 'idol' Quentin Tarantino
The actor attended a BAFTA event on Tuesday, during which she reflected on her career and the role which gave her confidence in her acting ability.
Lady Gaga has finally joined in on the viral dance trend from the hit series Wednesday that is taking over TikTok.The popular show, which hit Netflix on 23 November, stars Jenna Ortega in the iconic role of Wednesday Addams. In the fourth episode, titled “Woe What a Night”, Ortega performs an eccentric dance routine to the 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps.Ortega’s choreography has since inspired yet another viral dance trend on TikTok, as fans of the show have recreated the routine using a sped-up version of Lady Gaga’s 2011 song “Bloody Mary”.In one video, TikTok user...
Black America Web
Yung Miami Is ‘Pretty And Paid’ In Latest Photos
Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a cute and cozy all white ensemble that we love!. Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her cozy side in the all-white ensemble which featured a two piece jacket and jogger set with a matching white tank top from her Caresha Please clothing line, and was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long box braids with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.
Mariska Hargitay wears a skirt with a long train as she wins 'unbelievable honor' of best drama TV star award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Mariska Hargitay was visibly moved when she won the award for favorite drama TV star at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. The 58-year-old Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star called the award an 'unbelievable honor' after she made her way to the stage. She seemed to opt...
Stormi Webster, 4, Is Adorable In Black & White Snowsuit Arriving In Aspen With Kylie Jenner: Photos
Kylie Jenner proved a doting mom once again as she treated her daughter Stormi to a fun-filled trip to Aspen ahead of the holidays. The makeup mogul and the adorable 4-year-old were spotted arriving at the jetsetter destination in Colorado on Friday, Dec. 9. Rocking a black bomber jacket and matching leggings, Kylie held onto Stormi’s hands as the little fashionista slayed in a super cute skull ski suit!
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Keke Palmer Picks Up Steam for ‘Nope’ With New FYC Trailer Highlighting Her Acclaim
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 8, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Keke Palmer’s strong...
Movies to watch for heading into the 2022 awards season
Several groups are already naming their best picks of the year.
