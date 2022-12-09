ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wantage, NJ

UPDATE: Bear hunt extended for 4 days

New Jersey’s black bear hunt will continue for four days this week because the target number to be harvested was not reached last week, state officials said Monday, Dec. 12. The bear hunting season will reopen a half-hour before sunrise Wednesday, Dec. 14 and continue through a half-hour after sunset Saturday, Dec. 17. Zone permits were available for purchase as of Monday morning.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
‘Elf the Musical Jr.’ on stage this weekend

Drama Geek Studios will present its holiday show, “Elf the Musical Jr.,” from Thursday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 18 at Sussex County Community College in Newton. Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. “Elf the Musical Jr.”...
NEWTON, NJ
SCCC students to perform Dec. 19, 20

Students in the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sussex County Community College will give two special performances next week, highlighting their artistry in music, theater and musical theater. At 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, several students and faculty members from the music program will present a recital by musicians...
NEWTON, NJ

