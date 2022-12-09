New Jersey’s black bear hunt will continue for four days this week because the target number to be harvested was not reached last week, state officials said Monday, Dec. 12. The bear hunting season will reopen a half-hour before sunrise Wednesday, Dec. 14 and continue through a half-hour after sunset Saturday, Dec. 17. Zone permits were available for purchase as of Monday morning.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO