‘Black Women Can’t Afford to Fu*k Around:’ Watch Trevor Noah Cry While Talking About Black Women During Emotional Goodbye from The Daily Show

 3 days ago
The time has come for The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who delivered a tearful goodbye during his last sign off from the show Thursday.

Noah, who assumed the role after longtime host Jon Stewart resigned said it was a “wild ride” and the “craziest journey that I didn’t predict – didn’t expect.”

He began tearing up when started talking about Black women, who he said were instrumental to the show’s success.

“Special shout-out to Black women,” he said. “I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas, people are like, oh, Trevor you’re so smart — I’m like, who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me?”

He went on to thank the Black women in his family and the “brilliant, brilliant” Black women he’s collaborated with in the past, including Roxane Gay, Tressie Mcmillan Cottom, Zoé Samudzi, and Tarana Burke.

“If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women. Unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to fu*k around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad, especially in America.”

He also spent most of his final episode recounting memories and joking with his correspondents he affectionately called the “World’s Fakest News Team.”

Right as he was about to sign off, he shared with the audience three things he learned while working on the show. Of them, “issues are real” and “politics are a made up way of trying to solve the issues.”

He explained the disruptiveness between the two parties is typically not Republican or Democrat and said it is important not to be fixated on one party simply because one aligns with it.

He then proceeded to say that “nothing makes sense” without context, specifically as it relates to clickbait videos that do not show what happened before or after.

“Maybe we shouldn’t have an opinion immediately. Maybe we should wait and see what happened.”

He finally went on to say that the world is “a friendlier place than the internet and the news will make you think,” differently, ending with him stating that he is “grateful for everything he has.”

“I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill the audience,” Noah said. “Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips, everyone who’s had an opinion, everyone who’s been kind enough and gracious enough.”

Noah announced he was leaving the Comedy Central program in September. It is scheduled to return in January.

