ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visityolo.com

Top 10 Mexican Restaurants & Dishes In Yolo County

Top 10 Mexican Restaurants & Dishes In Yolo County. Are you looking for the best Mexican restaurants in Yolo County? We’ve got you covered with our top 10 Mexican restaurant picks and menu suggestions in Davis, Winters, Woodland, West Sacramento and beyond. Las Maracas Mexican Restaurant – Located in...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Observer

Homeownership Slipping From Black Sacramentans’ Reach

Part of the American dream is owning a home, or at the very least enjoying a reasonable living situation. The dream of affordability is escaping Sacramento’s Black residents. Homeownership rates have largely been on a decline for the past 15 years, while rental prices have increased. According to the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing Stockton woman, 90, considered at-risk; sightings reported in Altaville, El Dorado Hills

STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 90-year-old Stockton woman who has been reportedly seen in several other Northern California cities since she disappeared. Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her North Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's, but family says she never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday.  Brotby is considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say. Anyone who sees her is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911. 
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Car crashes into Sacramento restaurant

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into a restaurant on P Street in Sacramento Monday morning. Video from the scene shows bent benches and tables outside the eatery that were seemingly hit by the car before it ended up tilted halfway through the glass wall of Suzie Burger.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Newly upgraded Sacramento West Wind Drive-In set for full reopening after fire

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento institution has been reborn.The West Wind Drive-In Theater is fully reopening this weekend with a rebuilt and upgraded snack bar.After a fire gutted the building in January, the drive-in spent millions to repair and upgrade it. They were able to preserve the unique shape of the building but the inside is brand new and modern.In addition to the traditional movie theater fare, the West Wind is also introducing some new concession items. "We are now having our boba station open. We have bubble cones with ice cream and all kinds of great toppings. We have great popcorn mix-ins like some great black truffle, garlic truffle, which is really good, and bbq flavor, all kinds of good different flavors," said Jamie Davis, the general manager of the drive-in. "You got to come check them out." The Sunset Bar and Grill is also serving wine, beer and margaritas there.The theater, which is located at Highway 50 and Bradshaw Road, will be open rain or shine. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
getnews.info

The Number One Cleaning Company In Roseville, CA

Bailey Boys Services is a full-service cleaning company in Roseville, providing commercial and residential properties with carpet and tile cleaning services. The professional cleaners also provide upholstery, window, solar panel, and pressure washing services. In a recent update, Bailey Boys Services highlighted the qualities that make the company the one-stop solution for commercial and residential cleaning solutions.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Storms touch ground across California

(KERO) — Back to back winter storms are hitting most of the country and the first system is making a significant impact in California. This week up to five feet of snow was expected in the Sierra Nevada. Meanwhile, in Lake Tahoe winds have been so fierce that a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Classic holiday movies showing at Sacramento theaters

(KTXL) — A holiday tradition for many families is to go out and see a movie and several local Sacramento theaters will be showing classic Christmas movies like “White Christmas”, “It’s a Wonderful Life”, “Home Alone” and “Die Hard”. Century 16 Greenback Lane and XD Address: 6233 Garfield Ave, Sacramento “It’s a Wonderful Life 75th […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
CONCORD, CA
rosevilletoday.com

West Placer Growth: Regional University Specific Plan moves forward

Plan includes Christian university & mixed-use development. The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved revisions to the Regional University Specific Plan, continuing its commitment to providing much-needed housing, employment, higher education and recreation in west Placer. The 1,157-acre Regional University Specific Plan is split into two components: the university...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

SMUD restores power to nearly 1,000 customers within two hours

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District Outage Map is reporting that several hundred customers across the county are without power Saturday. At around 1:30 p.m., FOX40 reported 1,533 customers were without power and at 3:30 p.m. the utility provider’s outage map showed 628 customers were without power. The outage map does not provide the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy