Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Discount Store is Closing Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCitrus Heights, CA
Direct flights from Sacramento to Toronto starting in JuneD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Opinion: Is Sacramento law enforcement ever held accountable for fatal traffic collisions?Robert J HansenSacramento, CA
Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming oppositionRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
Sacramento accepting applications for three seats on Disabilities Advisory Commission until December 31D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Related
visityolo.com
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants & Dishes In Yolo County
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants & Dishes In Yolo County. Are you looking for the best Mexican restaurants in Yolo County? We’ve got you covered with our top 10 Mexican restaurant picks and menu suggestions in Davis, Winters, Woodland, West Sacramento and beyond. Las Maracas Mexican Restaurant – Located in...
KCRA.com
Cirque du Soleil to return to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center for Corteo show
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Sacramento for the summer of 2023 following a successful run in the area earlier in the year. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE ABOVE | Cirque Du Soleil returns to West Sacramento for only California stop. The newest production coming to the...
Sacramento Observer
Homeownership Slipping From Black Sacramentans’ Reach
Part of the American dream is owning a home, or at the very least enjoying a reasonable living situation. The dream of affordability is escaping Sacramento’s Black residents. Homeownership rates have largely been on a decline for the past 15 years, while rental prices have increased. According to the...
Missing Stockton woman, 90, considered at-risk; sightings reported in Altaville, El Dorado Hills
STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 90-year-old Stockton woman who has been reportedly seen in several other Northern California cities since she disappeared. Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her North Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's, but family says she never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday. Brotby is considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say. Anyone who sees her is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911.
Fox40
Car crashes into Sacramento restaurant
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into a restaurant on P Street in Sacramento Monday morning. Video from the scene shows bent benches and tables outside the eatery that were seemingly hit by the car before it ended up tilted halfway through the glass wall of Suzie Burger.
KCRA.com
Beloved West Sacramento restaurant serves its final meals after 87 years in business
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved West Sacramento restaurant served its final meals on Thursday. The family-owned establishment was in business for 87 years. "It's our legacy,” Club Pheasant owner Pete Palamidessi said. “We are very proud, and it's going to be hard." Palamidessi’s grandparents opened the...
Newly upgraded Sacramento West Wind Drive-In set for full reopening after fire
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento institution has been reborn.The West Wind Drive-In Theater is fully reopening this weekend with a rebuilt and upgraded snack bar.After a fire gutted the building in January, the drive-in spent millions to repair and upgrade it. They were able to preserve the unique shape of the building but the inside is brand new and modern.In addition to the traditional movie theater fare, the West Wind is also introducing some new concession items. "We are now having our boba station open. We have bubble cones with ice cream and all kinds of great toppings. We have great popcorn mix-ins like some great black truffle, garlic truffle, which is really good, and bbq flavor, all kinds of good different flavors," said Jamie Davis, the general manager of the drive-in. "You got to come check them out." The Sunset Bar and Grill is also serving wine, beer and margaritas there.The theater, which is located at Highway 50 and Bradshaw Road, will be open rain or shine.
What is a 'Megaflood'? Taking a look at the past to predict a possible future | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine the biggest storm you have been through — cold, hard rain for a few days. Ponding on roads and creeks. Rivers running high. Well, what if the rain didn't stop, the creeks rose higher, and the rivers became an inland salt-less sea spanning hundreds of miles? The water once seen as our friend would become our biggest enemy.
'It makes you really proud to do what you do': Yelp ranks Waterloo restaurant on list of top 30 German restaurants
WATERLOO, California — Just steps off the busy Highway 88 in Waterloo, German music plays from speakers, more than two dozen signature German dishes such as schnitzel are served up and nearly 22 German-imported beers are on tap. According to their loyal customers, walking through the doors of San...
goldrushcam.com
Reclamation Announces New Melones Lake Winter Activities In Calaveras And Tuolumne Counties
December 10, 2022 - SONORA, Calif. – The Bureau of Reclamation announces interpretive programs and activities at New Melones Lake, located in Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties. Programs are free of charge and do not require reservations. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All programs are weather dependent.
getnews.info
The Number One Cleaning Company In Roseville, CA
Bailey Boys Services is a full-service cleaning company in Roseville, providing commercial and residential properties with carpet and tile cleaning services. The professional cleaners also provide upholstery, window, solar panel, and pressure washing services. In a recent update, Bailey Boys Services highlighted the qualities that make the company the one-stop solution for commercial and residential cleaning solutions.
KCRA.com
Here’s a look at northern California rain, snow totals from this weekend’s storm
Rain and snow have moved out from northern California and we are left with some rather impressive rain and snow totals. Most Valley spots had more than an inch of rain on Saturday alone. Sacramento received 1.71 inches of rain since Saturday. That brings our monthly total up to 4.71 inches, or 135% of December’s average rainfall.
Bakersfield Channel
Storms touch ground across California
(KERO) — Back to back winter storms are hitting most of the country and the first system is making a significant impact in California. This week up to five feet of snow was expected in the Sierra Nevada. Meanwhile, in Lake Tahoe winds have been so fierce that a...
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Classic holiday movies showing at Sacramento theaters
(KTXL) — A holiday tradition for many families is to go out and see a movie and several local Sacramento theaters will be showing classic Christmas movies like “White Christmas”, “It’s a Wonderful Life”, “Home Alone” and “Die Hard”. Century 16 Greenback Lane and XD Address: 6233 Garfield Ave, Sacramento “It’s a Wonderful Life 75th […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
rosevilletoday.com
West Placer Growth: Regional University Specific Plan moves forward
Plan includes Christian university & mixed-use development. The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved revisions to the Regional University Specific Plan, continuing its commitment to providing much-needed housing, employment, higher education and recreation in west Placer. The 1,157-acre Regional University Specific Plan is split into two components: the university...
How California was shaped by its longest river
Cities and communities that make up the modern Sacramento Valley, including the city of Sacramento, probably would not exist had it not been for the mighty river that runs down Central California.
Security added at the Roseville Galleria for holiday shopping season
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — With Christmas quickly approaching, shoppers are crowding malls to grab their holiday gifts. "It has been such a fantastic holiday season so far. You just feel the joy in the air," said Jennifer Crowley, marketing director for the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. While seeing a high...
SMUD restores power to nearly 1,000 customers within two hours
(KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District Outage Map is reporting that several hundred customers across the county are without power Saturday. At around 1:30 p.m., FOX40 reported 1,533 customers were without power and at 3:30 p.m. the utility provider’s outage map showed 628 customers were without power. The outage map does not provide the […]
Comments / 0