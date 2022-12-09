In 1986 Southwestern Bell moved its headquarters into a brand-new 44-story office building at 909 Chestnut Street in St. Louis. Southwestern Bell would eventually buy AT&T, assume their name, and work out of the building until moving across the street in 2017, according to KSDK television. The building has been empty since then, however redevelopers want to turn the office building into an "All inside amenity-rich vertical city.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO