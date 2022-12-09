ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis American

Legend Singers bring 'Wonder of Christmas' to Ferguson Baptist Church.

The Legend Singers Chorale Ensemble will present its holiday concert “The Wonder of Christmas” at 4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 17, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Ferguson, 333 N. Florissant Road. The 2022-23 season is the Legend Singers’ 82nd, and the ensemble has had a concert filled Christmas...
FERGUSON, MO
Awesome 92.3

Iconic St. Louis Skyscraper Could Become An Amenity Rich Vertical City

In 1986 Southwestern Bell moved its headquarters into a brand-new 44-story office building at 909 Chestnut Street in St. Louis. Southwestern Bell would eventually buy AT&T, assume their name, and work out of the building until moving across the street in 2017, according to KSDK television. The building has been empty since then, however redevelopers want to turn the office building into an "All inside amenity-rich vertical city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
websterjournal.com

How East Coast pizza infiltrated the Midwest at Racanelli’s

It has been said St. Louisans love their pizza – those distinctly thin, flaky provel-topped squares. With St. Louis style-pizza being embedded onto the city’s rich culinary history as much as toasted ravioli and gooey butter cake, it’s a wonder that Racanelli’s, proudly touted as a New York-style pizzeria, has made itself at home in the city who loves its crisp pizza crusts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Ask George: Which St. Louis restaurants personalize menus for special occasions, such as birthdays?

Which St. Louis restaurants personalize menus for special occasions, such as birthdays? —Delesha G., St. Louis. Most of us have attended lunches or dinners with a curated—and sometimes highly personalized—menu. In general, I believe that restaurants should go to any reasonable means to assure that a dining experience, especially a special occasion, is memorable.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed

Lamar Johnson has wrongly spent nearly three decades in prison for a St. Louis killing after a witness was coerced into falsely identifying him as the shooter, an attorney for the local prosecutor's office told a judge Monday. St. Louis man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others …. Lamar Johnson...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Mayor, former Cards pitcher accused in poaching case

A mayor of one small Metro East village and a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher are among eight people accused in an Illinois poaching investigation. Illinois Conservation Police have issued citations against Freeburg, Illinois, mayor Seth Speiser, 1980s Cardinals pitcher Danny Cox and six other friends and family members. All...
FREEBURG, IL
rnbcincy.com

St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported. Jones made...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible

Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

This St. Louis House Has a Cave in the Basement [PHOTOS]

From the outside, this mild-mannered Dutchtown home seems like just another St. Louis house. But enter the front door and quirky delights await. The 4,433-square-foot home has surprisingly high ceilings, a spiral staircase, stained-glass windows and a range that looks like it belongs in a restaurant. In some of the rooms, visitors can spot the original stone walls of the 1700s-era cottage that later additions built off of.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

