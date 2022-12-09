Read full article on original website
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Toria of Northville prepares Atlantic pearl prawns and Thai Laska sauce
(FOX 2) - Toria from Northville stopped in FOX 2 to prepare some gourmet fish as well as a coconut and Thai laska sauce. Both are recipes that deserve a round for anyone that finds themselves on Main Street in Northville. Coconut & Thai Laska Sauce. Ingredients. ¼ cup of...
12 Braggots of Krampus -- Supernatural Brewing releasing new honey-based beers daily
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Try new honey-based beers made by Livonia's Supernatural Brewing and Spirits from now through Dec. 23. The craft brewery's 12 Braggots of Krampus started Monday. Read more Michigan beer news here. According to Supernatural, braggot is a honey wine made with grain, so it is...
Spun Sugar Detroit makes treats with FOX 2
Spun Sugar Detroit made a stop at FOX 2 to show off some of its tasty treats it's offering for the holidays. Learn more at Spunsugardetroit.com.
Robot guard dog unleashed in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The latest security device to hit the market has four legs and stands about a foot off the ground - kind of like a dog. But that's where the canine similarities stop for the RADDOG, as does people's comfort level when they're standing near it.
Detroit Zoo says goodbye to beloved trumpeter swan 'Ron Swanson' after 20 years
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo said goodbye to one of their own after making the decision to euthanize their beloved trumpeter swan Ron Swanson. Zoo officials said over social media that Ron was put down after chronic foot issues that had plagued him. After health problems worsened, it prevented him from walking which ultimately led to the decision to humanely euthanize him.
Holiday markets, winter strolls, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Get your final Christmas shopping done, take in the sights of the holiday, and more this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. Detroit Institute of Arts. Visit the DIA for a dramatic reading of Van Gogh’s Letters...
Preparing Grilled Atlantic blue prawns with Toria from Northville
Toria, located on Main Street in Northville has some big meals ready for those with big appetites. Learn more about their recipe for grilled Atlantic blue prawns on FOX 2 Detroit and check out torianorthville.com for more information.
Detroit Zoo announces name of newest penguin
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo's newest penguin, a king chick born in October, finally has a name. Maximilian, or Max for short, hatched at the zoo in Royal Oak, though the egg was laid in Cincinnati. A 27-year-old male named Larry and an 8-year-old female named...
New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
Robot dog demonstrations in Oakland County
The next security personnel you come across may not be a person at all, but a robotic dog that's connected to a security network. The RADDOG, developed by Robotic Assistance Devices, even comes with a 'follow-me' function and can be used for tracking trespassers.
Home previously owned by Aretha Franklin up for sale
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new listing on Detroit's housing market has popped up: the former residence of Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul once lived in the 5,600 square-foot home which is located off of Seven Mile on Detroit's east side. The Hamilton Road property sits on the border of the Detroit Golf Club.
Lake Superior water levels 'substantially high' after surge in November rain
(FOX 2) - A surge in precipitation over the last month kept Lake Superior's water levels from falling the expected 2 inches that the Great Lake body usually sees every winter. According to the US Army Corps of Engineers in Detroit, at a time when water levels should begin their seasonal decline in November, they instead remained steady. The lake levels are about two inches above the historic average.
Double shooting leaves 1 dead • Comerica Park's new lights • Racial slur at DSO performance
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Officers could be seen with flashlights and cameras in the upstairs floor of a home where a double shooting occurred early Monday morning. Detroit police say at least one of the victims died from their injuries while the second's condition remains unknown after gunfire was exchanged in a home on the city's west side.
Berkley police K-9 Bear receiving body armor thanks to donation
BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Bear, a police K-9 in Berkley, will soon be better protected while on the job thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The stab and bulletproof vest is expected to arrive in the next couple of months. Nearby Hazel Park police recently...
Reward offered for information about Detroit father who disappeared in 2019
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is still missing more than three years after he disappeared in Detroit. Dionno Denby, who is now 60, was last seen around noon on April 27, 2019, at his home at 19315 Carman. While speaking to FOX 2 in 2020, the mother of his...
'We feel abandoned over here': Residents say trash dumping on Detroit street ignored by city
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Stray cats scour piles of trash and debris along Sturtevant Street on Detroit's west side. Dasha Bowens and her three sons moved into their house three months ago - and say the pile of garbage in front of the vacant lot next door - isn't hers.
Workplace argument leaves 1 dead at Highland Park plant
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument over tools at a Highland Park plant escalated to a fatal shooting Wednesday morning. Police said several employees were fighting inside the Faurecia Plant at 13000 Oakland Ave. That fight spilled outside, and two people were sent home. "Allegedly the fight was...
1 dead in overnight shooting in Southwest Detroit
One person was shot dead in the street in Southwest Detroit. Police don't have a suspect identified but have canvassed the area of Parkinson and Bulwer Streets.
Separate fatal shootings in Detroit • Prosecutors go off on new Crumbley request • Farmington man's recovery
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - There are multiple fatal shootings since Tuesday night that have kept Detroit police busy this morning. In one case, the police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's southwest side that left one person dead. So far no arrests have been made in connection to the fatal shooting and police have only confirmed that a man was killed.
