Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Robot guard dog unleashed in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The latest security device to hit the market has four legs and stands about a foot off the ground - kind of like a dog. But that's where the canine similarities stop for the RADDOG, as does people's comfort level when they're standing near it.
FERNDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Zoo says goodbye to beloved trumpeter swan 'Ron Swanson' after 20 years

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo said goodbye to one of their own after making the decision to euthanize their beloved trumpeter swan Ron Swanson. Zoo officials said over social media that Ron was put down after chronic foot issues that had plagued him. After health problems worsened, it prevented him from walking which ultimately led to the decision to humanely euthanize him.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Zoo announces name of newest penguin

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo's newest penguin, a king chick born in October, finally has a name. Maximilian, or Max for short, hatched at the zoo in Royal Oak, though the egg was laid in Cincinnati. A 27-year-old male named Larry and an 8-year-old female named...
ROYAL OAK, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Robot dog demonstrations in Oakland County

The next security personnel you come across may not be a person at all, but a robotic dog that's connected to a security network. The RADDOG, developed by Robotic Assistance Devices, even comes with a 'follow-me' function and can be used for tracking trespassers.
fox2detroit.com

Home previously owned by Aretha Franklin up for sale

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new listing on Detroit's housing market has popped up: the former residence of Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul once lived in the 5,600 square-foot home which is located off of Seven Mile on Detroit's east side. The Hamilton Road property sits on the border of the Detroit Golf Club.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Lake Superior water levels 'substantially high' after surge in November rain

(FOX 2) - A surge in precipitation over the last month kept Lake Superior's water levels from falling the expected 2 inches that the Great Lake body usually sees every winter. According to the US Army Corps of Engineers in Detroit, at a time when water levels should begin their seasonal decline in November, they instead remained steady. The lake levels are about two inches above the historic average.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Berkley police K-9 Bear receiving body armor thanks to donation

BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Bear, a police K-9 in Berkley, will soon be better protected while on the job thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The stab and bulletproof vest is expected to arrive in the next couple of months. Nearby Hazel Park police recently...
BERKLEY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Workplace argument leaves 1 dead at Highland Park plant

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument over tools at a Highland Park plant escalated to a fatal shooting Wednesday morning. Police said several employees were fighting inside the Faurecia Plant at 13000 Oakland Ave. That fight spilled outside, and two people were sent home. "Allegedly the fight was...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Separate fatal shootings in Detroit • Prosecutors go off on new Crumbley request • Farmington man's recovery

WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - There are multiple fatal shootings since Tuesday night that have kept Detroit police busy this morning. In one case, the police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's southwest side that left one person dead. So far no arrests have been made in connection to the fatal shooting and police have only confirmed that a man was killed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Double shooting leaves 1 dead on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers could be seen with flashlights and cameras in the upstairs floor of a home where a double shooting occurred early Monday morning. Detroit police say at least one of the victims died from their injuries while the second's condition remains unknown after gunfire was exchanged in a home on the city's west side.
DETROIT, MI

