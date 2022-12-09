Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. With the 2022 Winter Meetings done and over with, Steve, Ken, and Thomas go over the signings and trades that took place. Additionally, they go over the major league and minor league phases of the Rule 5 Draft and discuss who the Mets acquired. Before all of that, however, they discuss the major signing that broke in the wee hours of the night on Saturday and dissect the Mets’ newest top prospect, Kodai Senga!

