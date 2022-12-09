Read full article on original website
Amazin' Avenue
From Complex To Queens, Episode 200: What a week!
Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. With the 2022 Winter Meetings done and over with, Steve, Ken, and Thomas go over the signings and trades that took place. Additionally, they go over the major league and minor league phases of the Rule 5 Draft and discuss who the Mets acquired. Before all of that, however, they discuss the major signing that broke in the wee hours of the night on Saturday and dissect the Mets’ newest top prospect, Kodai Senga!
Amazin' Avenue
Grading the Mets’ Brooks Raley trade
After addressing their rotation at the winter meetings, the Mets turned to the bullpen, acquiring left-handed reliever Brooks Raley from the Rays for Keyshawn Askew. Raley, signed as a free agent last offseason, has one year and $4.5M left on his contract with a $6.5M club option for 2024. He slides nicely into a role at the back-end of the Mets bullpen, providing not just a desperately needed lefty reliever but a legitimate setup option.
