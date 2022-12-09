Read full article on original website
32 Suicides in Missoula County in 2022, Most in Five Years
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With 32 suicides reported in Missoula County before the end of November, the Missoula City-County Health Department is offering services and programs to help prevent more suicides. November's Suicide Rate Topped Five Previous Months. KGVO News spoke to Elissa White, Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Missoula...
Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
Montana Governor Explains Spending Priorities for Legislature
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte called into KGVO's Talk Back show on Wednesday to tout his plans for the upcoming legislative session with the projected $1.5 billion budget surplus. How Should we Spend that $1.5 Billion Budget Surplus?. “Number one, we have a billion dollars in...
Montana Beats Out Surrounding States For the Ultimate Winter Record
It's winter in Montana, which means cold temperatures. This should come as no surprise to anyone who has lived here for any period of time, but for some, the bitter cold is like a smack in the face. I was born in Minnesota, grew up in North Dakota, and now...
U.S. Highway 212 in SE Montana closed
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
Montana Rescue Mission seeing more people, needs items for winter
Lundgren says there has been a huge uptick in homelessness recently across the nation—which is putting a strain on resources.
Road Closures and Blizzard Conditions Hit Montana Wyoming Border
Southeastern Montana is getting hammered with snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Semis have been blown over, blocking lanes of traffic and some major roads have been closed down altogether. As of Wednesday morning, US-212 was still closed from Crow Agency (south of Hardin) all the way to the Wyoming border....
Suggestions For Missoula’s Uplifting End Of Year Giving
The end of the year is coming soon. This is a great opportunity to take a look at local organizations that can use your help. Missoula has so many great organizations that are here to help our friends and neighbors. The need is growing. We work with a lot of...
Why a Montana tribe is suing the United States for better law enforcement
The BIA has not responded to any questions posed by CBS News about Christy Woodenthigh's case, the investigation into her death, or how federal law enforcement is conducted throughout the reservation.
Small explosion investigated at Missoula elementary school
A small weekend explosion between two walls at Lewis and Clark Elementary in Missoula school prompted an early-out Monday afternoon.
Montana’s Best Upscale Restaurant Is Actually Worth The Buck
Not everyone can break the bank for a meal, but sometimes a restaurant is worth the price. Some restaurants in Montana will make you dig deep in those pockets and break out the big bucks—but which pricey restaurants are really worth it? We've discussed what Montana's most expensive restaurants are, but which one gives you the best bang for that big buck?
DON’T Feed Urban Deer in Missoula Despite Winter Conditions
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It can be so heartbreaking when you see deer digging through the snow banks to find what little vegetation there might be to eat, that it’s tempting to throw out some bread or other food for the deer, however, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Missoula Police Department both warn that feeding urban wildlife is illegal.
mtpr.org
Get ready for a week of bone-chilling temperatures
After widespread snowfall in Montana this week, forecasters expect an Arctic cold front to envelop the nation, bringing cold that hasn’t been felt in Montana in several years. The coldest temperatures of the season are expected in the northern Rockies on Monday — single digit daytime highs are likely as are sub-zero overnight lows.
Woman With Four Warrants Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 13, 2022, two Missoula Police Department Officers were out on patrol when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. The officers initiated a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over. Officers approached the vehicle and immediately recognized the passenger as 36-year-old Michelle...
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Worry, That Magnesium Chloride Highway De-Icer Isn’t Going To Kill All Of Our Fish
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Magnesium chloride highway de-icer potentially poisoning fish has raised some concern in Montana, but that shouldn’t be a problem in Wyoming, a biologist says. Magnesium chloride runoff from icy Montana highways into roadside fisheries “has been a concern we’ve dealt...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula Emergency Winter Shelter sees unprecedented demand; city and county increase funding
As the ripple effects from the pandemic linger on, and as inflation and housing prices continue to soar and as severe winter cold sets in, the Emergency Winter Shelter on Johnson Street for homeless community members in Missoula is seeing nearly double the demand the facility saw last winter. The...
mtpr.org
Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith
My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere
There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
Comments / 12