Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Chicopee PD receive personal flotation devices for water rescues
The Chicopee Police Department has received new equipment that will help support water rescues.
Ludlow officers dispatched to Baird Middle School for weapon claim
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ludlow Police were at Baird Middle School Tuesday after a parent told police that their child had told them about an incident that was happening at the school involving a weapon. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, officers were immediately sent to the school to...
Man accused of killing Southwick teen found not guilty by reason of insanity
Man accused of killing Southwick teen found not guilty by reason of insanity
Crews respond to a fire on Osgood St. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to a fire on Osgood St. According to Springfield Fire Officials, the fire was knocked down and crews are checking for extension and overhaul. No word on any injuries or a cause. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights...
Crews put out fire found in ceiling of Holyoke building
Holyoke firefighters have put out a fire on Rampart Ct. early Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Remains found in Lee identified as Meghan Marohn, cause of death undetermined
LEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston positively identified the remains found on September 1st in Lee as Meghan Marohn, a New York woman reported missing back in March of this year. According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Chief Medical...
Plea change rejected for former Amherst man charged with death of 4-month-old son
Plea change rejected for former Amherst man charged with death of 4-month-old son
Meriden man faces weapons charges in Southington
The suspect identified as 18-year old Angel Aviles of Meriden. Near him they discovered three loose rounds of ammunition . They also found two firearms with extended magazines hidden underneath the mattress.
Springfield crews respond to two-alarm fire on Leyfred Terrace
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Springfield resident has been left without a home just before the holidays after a fire broke out at his house on Leyfred Terrace. Crews on scene fought that fire for a little over two hours Tuesday evening, calling in a second alarm. Heavy flames could be seen shooting out of the roof.
Program held in Westfield to educate kids on substance use, counterfeit pills
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several different law enforcement agencies in Westfield presented a program Tuesday night about the changing landscape of substance use and the serious issues surrounding counterfeit pills. Some of those agencies included the Hampden County District Attorney, Westfield Police and Fire, Baystate Noble, and many others. The...
Carbon monoxide alarm alerts Holyoke crews of house fire
Holyoke, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke crews responded to a home on Rampart Court around 1:30 A.M. for reported carbon monoxide detector activation. While searching for the source, a fire was detected in the ceiling. The flames were put out and all occupants were evacuated. No injuries were reported and the...
Holyoke apartment complex seeking help providing toys to children this holiday
Holyoke apartment complex seeking help providing toys to children this holiday
Springfield Fire crews called to apartment fire on Osgood Street
Springfield firefighters worked to put out an early morning fire at an apartment building in the city's North End Tuesday.
Trooper Tamar Bucci memorialized with plaque at Brookfield state police barracks
A Massachusetts State Police trooper killed in the line of duty has been memorialized at the Central Massachusetts barracks where she began her career. Family of Trooper Tamar Bucci gathered at the state police barracks in Brookfield for an unveiling of a memorial plaque in honor of the 34-year-old Andover native, state police...
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
Body Of Missing Wilbraham Man Found More Than Month After Disappearance
The body of a missing 83-year-old man from Western Massachusetts was found more than a month after he was reported missing, authorities said. A Massachusetts Highway Contractor found Thomas Frazier's body in a heavily wooded area near Main Street in Wilbraham on Friday Dec. 2, Wilbraham Police reported a week later on Dec. 9. The body was found along a drainage stream at the bottom of a steep hill, police added.
Town by Town: auto shop ribbon cutting, Alzheimer’s donations, and toy drive
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, West Springfield, and Chicopee. A ribbon cutting in Springfield was held Tuesday to celebrate 3 decades in business for one local auto shop. Mayor Domenic Sarno attended a special ribbon cutting ceremony for Springfield Auto & Truck...
Crews work to put out fire on Leyfred Terrace in Springfield
One person is now without a home after a fire in Springfield Tuesday evening.
Car vs. pole crash on Nottingham Street in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Nottingham Street for a car vs. pole accident on Sunday.
