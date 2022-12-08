ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Ludlow officers dispatched to Baird Middle School for weapon claim

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ludlow Police were at Baird Middle School Tuesday after a parent told police that their child had told them about an incident that was happening at the school involving a weapon. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, officers were immediately sent to the school to...
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Man accused of killing Southwick teen found not guilty by reason of insanity

Armata’s Market set to return to Shaker Road following construction of new plaza. Just over a year after fire destroyed the Maple Plaza in Longmeadow, town officials have approved a design to rebuild the shopping center. Updated: 5 hours ago. As respiratory viruses continue to surge, Western Mass News...
SOUTHWICK, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to a fire on Osgood St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to a fire on Osgood St. According to Springfield Fire Officials, the fire was knocked down and crews are checking for extension and overhaul. No word on any injuries or a cause. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Remains found in Lee identified as Meghan Marohn, cause of death undetermined

LEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston positively identified the remains found on September 1st in Lee as Meghan Marohn, a New York woman reported missing back in March of this year. According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Chief Medical...
LEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to two-alarm fire on Leyfred Terrace

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Springfield resident has been left without a home just before the holidays after a fire broke out at his house on Leyfred Terrace. Crews on scene fought that fire for a little over two hours Tuesday evening, calling in a second alarm. Heavy flames could be seen shooting out of the roof.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Program held in Westfield to educate kids on substance use, counterfeit pills

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several different law enforcement agencies in Westfield presented a program Tuesday night about the changing landscape of substance use and the serious issues surrounding counterfeit pills. Some of those agencies included the Hampden County District Attorney, Westfield Police and Fire, Baystate Noble, and many others. The...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Carbon monoxide alarm alerts Holyoke crews of house fire

Holyoke, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke crews responded to a home on Rampart Court around 1:30 A.M. for reported carbon monoxide detector activation. While searching for the source, a fire was detected in the ceiling. The flames were put out and all occupants were evacuated. No injuries were reported and the...
HOLYOKE, MA
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Wilbraham Man Found More Than Month After Disappearance

The body of a missing 83-year-old man from Western Massachusetts was found more than a month after he was reported missing, authorities said. A Massachusetts Highway Contractor found Thomas Frazier's body in a heavily wooded area near Main Street in Wilbraham on Friday Dec. 2, Wilbraham Police reported a week later on Dec. 9. The body was found along a drainage stream at the bottom of a steep hill, police added.
WILBRAHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy