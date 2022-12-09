ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

$80M Approved for Pedestrian, Bicycle and Safe Routes to School

The California Transportation Commission approved a total of $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara as well as the County of Santa Barbara, and Caltrans District 5 at their meeting in Riverside on December 7. A historic number...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

60-Year-Old Cyclist Survives Nearly 80-Foot Plummet off Carpinteria Bluffs

Paramedics rescued a 60-year-old cyclist who plummeted 70-80 feet off the Carpinteria Bluffs north of Rincon Beach on Sunday, December 11, according to a statement from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. The man, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly riding his bike along the trail near the railroad...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

No Sleep for Residents Near Santa Barbara Airport

Residents to either end of the main runway at Santa Barbara Airport haven’t had a decent night’s sleep in two years. They populated a Goleta City Council workshop on Wednesday evening demanding solutions, or at least explanations, for the misery they’ve been enduring living in the City of Goleta near an airport owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Child Airlifted After Medical Emergency In Santa Clarita

A child was airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon after experiencing a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. Just after 3 p.m. Monday, emergency responders received reports of a child experiencing a medical emergency at a home in Saugus, said Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD). “We were dispatched at ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation

OXNARD, Calif.-A local family is looking for answers and trying to raise awareness about organ donations after losing a loved one. Ivoree Ann Venegas of Oxnard died after falling out of a moving pickup truck in Houston, Texas last month. She had been visiting her ex-boyfriend and was there to help him move his family members. The post Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Goleta’s Holiday Parade canceled due to forecasted rain

GOLETA, Calif. — This year's holiday parade scheduled for today was canceled due to forecasted rain. A decision was made this morning by the parade's organizers, the Goleta Lions Club. The parade won't be pushed to another date, but it will return in 2023. In a press release the organizers said, "We will miss seeing The post Goleta’s Holiday Parade canceled due to forecasted rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Fire Damages House in Farm Field Near Santa Maria

Santa Maria firefighters returning to their station from a different incident spotted a fire at a house in a remote area of the eastern Santa Maria Valley early Saturday morning. At 3:15 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the incident on the 2100 block Stowell Road...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

The Santa Clarita Farm That’s Turning Back The Clock

Technology has advanced in many different ways in the last few years, but perhaps one of the most surprising changes has come from a Santa Clarita farm that’s turning the clock both back and forward by introducing horseless carriages. The Full Story. The term horseless carriages can be traced...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Six Vehicle Collision on Highway 154

Three people were injured in a six vehicle collision on Highway 154 near the entrace of Lake Cachuma. At 8:40 p.m. Friday, Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene just east of the entrance. Fire Captain Scott Safechuck reports there were a total of three patients with minor injuries,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Boat Parade of Lights Dazzles Santa Barbara

Featuring a fleet of brightly lit vessels of all shapes and sizes, the Santa Barbara Harbor Parade of Lights capped a day of holiday beachside activities Sunday evening. There was festive Christmas music at the Santa Barbara Harbor and a tree-lighting on the waterfront. At dusk, about 30 decorated and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Volunteers Needed for the 2023 Homeless Point-In-Time Count

The Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care (CoC), in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara and The Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SBACT), invite volunteers to participate in the countywide 2023 Homeless Point-In-Time Count from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The Point-In-Time Count is the annual count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness on a given day.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Rain Advisory for Countywide Beaches

With rainfall forecasted for the region this weekend, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with storm water runoff at countywide beaches. Storm water is untreated rain water that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Wildlife Trafficking and Poaching Ring Charged with Crimes

Six people have been arrested following a bust by the California Fish and Wildlife of suspected poaching in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. State game wardens' year long investigation is also focused on finding a seventh suspect who is connected to this poaching ring that involves a Ventura County market and electric-bikes.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Storm Soaks Ventura County

(NWS photo of Sespe Creek near Fillmore) (NWS Doppler Radar Monday morning) Updated--Ventura County finally received a much-needed drenching over the weekend with the rain continuing into Monday morning. The mountains above the Ojai Valley, Santa Paula, and Fillmore, a critical watershed, recorded more than 4 to nearly 8 inches...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Man shot to death in Santa Barbara County

One man is dead and a second is behind bars following a weekend shooting on the Central Coast. It happened at around 11:30 Friday night on the 600 block of North Fourth Street in Lompoc. Police were called to the scene by reports of a shooting. Officers say they found...
LOMPOC, CA

