Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
city-countyobserver.com
Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, December 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
Indiana’s Largest Concrete Skatepark Has Officially Broken Ground
Indiana's largest skatepark is now a step closer to becoming reality. A groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning at the building site in Evansville, Indiana. Southern Indiana is a step closer to its all-new (and much-needed) concrete skatepark. You may be asking yourself why the Evansville area needs a skatepark and that's a really valid question. The truth is that skateboarding is actually pretty popular with the youth in our community - not just in Evansville but in the entire Southwestern Indiana region and there isn't really anywhere locally that is a dedicated outdoor space for those that enjoy skateboarding.
Indiana State Police to Host Hiring Seminar in Evansville
If you've ever been interested in becoming a member of the Indiana State Police, you won't want to miss the upcoming hiring seminar in Evansville. Indiana State Police have plans to begin the hiring process soon and they will be looking for new troopers. The starting annual salary for an Indiana State Police Trooper who has moved out of training and past the probationary period is $53,690. That is in addition to the long list of additional benefits that come along with the job like paid vacation, health and life insurance, pension plans, and more.
Nominations for Leadership Everyone’s 2023 Celebration of Leadership Awards Due December 16th
Do you know someone who's not afraid to step up and take charge? Someone who sees a need in the community and instead of saying, "you know what we need?", or "someone should do something about that," they actually take it initiative to gather a group of people and make it happen. If so, they are the exact type of person Leadership Everyone wants to recognize at their annual Celebration of Leadership Awards coming up in March.
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
WTHI
Knox county high school senior with Down syndrome named homecoming queen
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a special night for one Knox county high school senior on Friday. Audrey Parish is a student at South Knox High School. Her favorite classes are art and food science. She enjoys spending time with her best friend, Taylor, and playing buddy ball each...
Evansville Police Announce 2023 Coffee with a Cop Dates and Locations
For several years, the Evansville Police Department (EPD) has invited you to join them for a cup of coffee, a donut or two (or three or four), and a good conversation during Coffee with a Cop every month. That tradition will continue every month throughout 2023 at various breakfast locations around the city.
Indiana Church’s ‘Blue’ Christmas is a Service of Remembrance and Hope
Despite what the classic carol says, Christmas is not always "the most wonderful time of the year." Sure, for many people, this season is filled with joy and laughter - but there are also a lot of people who are struggling this time of year. Odds are, this will be the first Christmas without a grandparent, parent, spouse, sibling, child, or even a family pet for someone you know - it may even be you. For others, the holiday season is a reminder of loss from years past. It is so important that we NOT forget about the people who are hurting this time of year.
Feed Evansville Partners with Girl Scouts for Free Little Pantry Initiative
Did you know that 40% of our neighborhoods right here in Evansville, Indiana are in food deserts meaning they do not have access to fresh foods? That is a statistic that community leaders and nonprofit organizations have been trying to remedy for years. A Food Desert is an area in...
wamwamfm.com
Anniversary Of Purple Aces Crash
December 13th marks the 45th anniversary of a plane crash near Evansville that claimed the lives of 29 people, including the University of Evansville’s men’s basketball team, supporters of the Purple Aces, and the flight crew. The University of Evansville will conduct two services on Tuesday to commemorate...
14news.com
Evansville Basketball Academy set to close location in January
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Basketball Academy will soon be closing its doors at its current location. EBA officials made the announcement on their Facebook page on Sunday. The location on Kotter Avenue in Evansville has served as the host for several basketball games, training sessions, small group classes...
Kentucky Church Hosts Live Drive Thru Nativity Scene With Animals & It’s Beautiful
One Kentucky church has been hosting a beautiful live drive-thru nativity scene and it is totally free to the public. Cumberland Presbyterian Church is a sweet church that sits almost in the center of Owensboro on Booth Avenue. Most notably known for their BE KIND signs. Here's a little bit...
Jingle all the Way! Fill Santa’s Sleigh with Santa & Mrs. Claus in Owensboro, KY
The "Fill Santa's Sleigh Toy Drive" is happening this afternoon at Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Owensboro. Please consider dropping off gifts, toys, and clothes, or make a monetary donation to help those in need this holiday season. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting for photos. The 46th annual Christmas...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Evansville, IN
The city of Evansville is the county seat of Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana. It was founded in 1812 by Hugh McGary, Jr. but was named after Robert M. Evans. It is popularly known as the "Crescent Valley" or "River City" since it lies on an oxbow in the Ohio River.
American Red Cross offering gift cards for blood
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — With the holiday season here, the American Red Cross is asking for those who can to give blood. “As more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting […]
Downtown Owensboro’s ‘Hot Chocolate Hop’ Happens This Weekend
When it comes to Christmas, it's the little things for me. I'm talking about old family ornaments, beloved holiday TV specials, and, of course, the food and the beverages. Also, there's nothing like bundling up--if necessary--and taking a stroll through a beautiful downtown area like what Owensboro offers. There was a time in the not-TOO-distant-past when empty units far outnumbered businesses. Thankfully that has been changing over the last couple of decades, and downtown has come to life with wonderful events throughout the year.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Road closure starting Monday in Owensboro on W. 12th St.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Owensboro to be aware of this week. Beginning Monday, the Street Department will close West 12th Street from Cedar Street to Walnut Street for concrete slab repair. The closure is expected to last three to four weeks, pending no delays...
wamwamfm.com
Jasper Community Loses Beloved Teacher and Daughter in Car Accident
The Jasper community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and her daughter, who were tragically killed in a car accident yesterday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road in Dubois County. Details are still being worked out, but a passenger vehicle driven by Jasper teacher Julie Schnell collided with a tanker truck. Schnell, along with a passenger, her daughter Alaina, were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Another passenger, Addison, a student at Jasper High School, remains hospitalized. Alaina was a student at Holy Trinity School. The tanker truck driver is listed in stable condition. Counselors will be available at the schools today to help students deal with this tragic loss. The community and school need our prayers today.
14news.com
Former student remembers teacher who died in Dubois Co. crash
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A small, well-known Jasper family, dealing with tragedy. On Thursday, Indiana State Police say Julie Schnell and her youngest daughter Alayna died in a crash on State Road 64 in Dubois County. Julie, a teacher at Jasper High School, was loved by her students and...
Have you seen this truck? EPD asks social media for help
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is reaching out in hopes of finding a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a crash last week. Using social media, officers shared an image taken of the Ford F-150 pickup truck. The vehicle is believed to have been involved in a hit and run accident that happened […]
KISS 106
Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0