God may not be dead but St. Francis Medical Center has succumbed to mad money and bottom-line medical care. A 150-year-old hospital, apparently on financial life support for several years, St. Francis will no longer operate as an acute-care hospital. It will remain the location for a Satellite Emergency Department and related services, the Medical Clinic, the CARES program, and as home for the School of Nursing and School of Radiologic Technology. St. Francis will be renamed Capital Health-East Trenton.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO