ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Trentonian

Bishop O’Connell mass to close St. Francis chapel (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

God may not be dead but St. Francis Medical Center has succumbed to mad money and bottom-line medical care. A 150-year-old hospital, apparently on financial life support for several years, St. Francis will no longer operate as an acute-care hospital. It will remain the location for a Satellite Emergency Department and related services, the Medical Clinic, the CARES program, and as home for the School of Nursing and School of Radiologic Technology. St. Francis will be renamed Capital Health-East Trenton.
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Democrats head toward fierce county exec fight (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

The usual calm waters associated with Democratic Party environs produced conditions with significant chop. Inside Trenton Social, a South Broad St. restaurant gaining attraction as a political centerfold, former Trenton Mayor Douglas H. Palmer resigned his candidacy for Mercer County executive. In the next breath, Palmer, a five-term mayor and...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy