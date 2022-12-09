Read full article on original website
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re anything like me, then slathering on a moisturizing lip mask before bed (and several times during the day) is a non-negotiable. Given how many different formulas I’ve tried, I can tell you that they’re not all created equal. In fact, some lip masks that claim to hydrate your lips actually feel like they create the opposite effect. But which ones do deliver on their claims? The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and the Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask are two that come to mind immediately. Not only are they some of my personal favorites, but they’re arguably two of the most popular lip masks on the market, too. While they’re both excellent choices, there are some key differences between them. So, I’m putting them head to head and sharing what you need to know about each one so that you can make your most informed purchasing decision.
If you've ever had trouble finding your perfect foundation, maybe Olivia Rodrigo can help. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter recently filmed a GRWM with Glossier, revealing all the products she uses for a no-makeup-makeup routine. She mentioned some heavy hitters, including one product that both TikTok and Instagram are obsessed with: the Exa High Fidelity Foundation. Naturally, I wanted to see what all the hype was about—here's what I discovered after trying Rodrigo's go-to foundation.
Get to Know Kate's Glam Team: Hairstylist Gregory Russell and MUA Tonya Brewer. Traditionally, the B side refers to the flip side of a record. The A side contains the more front-facing hits—the singles—but on the B side, you can get in a bit deeper with the artist. And quite honestly, there’s no better metaphor we can think of for the creative team behind a beauty look. They pull the references, scour the archives, and paint the picture you see on the big screen. The celebrity, model, or actor is the single with the most airtime. But the glam team? They’re the producers, conductors, friends, and family members. For lack of a less ubiquitous phrase, they make it work.
