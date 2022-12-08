Read full article on original website
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia broke ground on their new headquarters Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was an exciting day for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The organization broke ground on a new headquarters Monday and it’s located right off Chatham Parkway. “We are so excited to dig dirt.”. It was spoons in dirt as the Second Harvest...
Hundreds of Savannah State students graduate in fall commencement ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of Savannah State Students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas on Friday. The University held its 201st commencement ceremony at T.A. Wright Stadium. Around 300 undergraduate and graduate students received Master’s, Bachelor’s and Associate degrees.
Community meeting Tuesday night to discuss marsh preservation
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal communities, you can weigh in on how the marsh will be protected for future generations on Tuesday. Instead of just looking at preserving the current marsh, the goal here is to look not just along the coast, but upland areas where future marsh migration could happen.
St. Patrick’s Day to-go cup design contest underway, submissions due Dec. 31
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Listen up artists! If you want to get your work in front of tens of thousands of people next spring, start getting your designs together. The Savannah Downtown Business Association is looking for the next design to be featured on recyclable aluminum cups. Brooke Goth, the...
Krispy Kreme on Victory and Skidaway permanently closed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sad news for breakfast lovers a local Krispy Kreme is closing its doors for good. The location over at Victory and Skidaway is now permanently closed. The corporation has not said what led to that decision, but assures customers the other Savannah location will stay open.
Making crab salad with Stone & Webster
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This holiday season at Plant Riverside district, Stone & Webster’s Culinary team has crafted a guided tour of European wines paired with a twist on traditional Old World Christmas dishes. It’s part of their Old World Christmas dinner, happening Wednesday.
Bryan Co. commissioners set to vote on 2023 budget Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s 2023 budget could get a multimillion-dollar boost if commissioners approve it this week. That’s thanks to state money for projects related to Hyundai’s new plant coming to the county’s Megasite. In 2022, Bryan County’s budget was approximately 73.2 million dollars....
Family offering reward to find missing Savannah man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grieving family is now offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in a missing persons case. Diontae Roberson has been missing since August. He was last seen in Tatemville and the car he was traveling in when he disappeared was found in Savannah in late September.
Routine traffic stop leads to high speed chase in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A routine traffic stop for speeding led to a high speed chase through Liberty and McIntosh County Sunday. This happened at Mile Marker 79 southbound shortly before 5 p.m. Officials say the driver of a Mustang starting speeding after a deputy turned on his lights...
Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says Billie Howell, the mother of Leilani Simon and grandmother of Quinton Simon, has been arrested and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center. Leilani Simon is the mother of toddler Quinton Simon who is facing murder charges in...
One person injured after shooting on E. 31st Lane
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting in the 1700 block of E. 31st Lane Sunday. According to Savannah police, a man was shot in the leg. He is expected to survive. Stick with WTOC for updates.
One person killed in Gateway Blvd shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday night. It all happened at the Gateway Apartments just off of I-95 and 204. Savannah Police say that they got a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night about a disorderly person and when they showed up, they found 40-year-old Marvin Swan with gunshot wounds.
Mary’s Place annual Reindeer Run held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Runners from the area braved the cold and rain today to support a good cause. Mary’s Place, formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center, held their annual Reindeer Run Saturday. The organization has reach all across the Coastal Empire working with victims of sexual violence,...
23rd Annual Christmas in the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No child will leave without a gift. That is the promise of Reach out and Touch Ministries for their 23rd Annual Community Holiday Feast in Beaufort. Larry and Ella Green started the Christmas in the Lowcountry event and this year will give away 100 bicycles to area children.
New imaging center at Evans Memorial brings new care options to region
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction is now complete on a new imaging center at Evans Memorial Hospital. It’s a facility that promises to provide new healthcare options to Evans County. The new center is spearheaded by one woman who’s using her own health battles to bring a new level...
Songs and Stories in the Squares happening Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrate the holidays with history and classics when the Historic Savannah Foundation and the Savannah Voice Festival present “Songs and Stories in the Squares.’’. Chad Sonka is the executive director of the Savannah Voice Festival. He has a look ahead to this free event...
Holiday travel tips with Chatham Emergency Services
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season is meant for us to have fun and relax. But we also have to do those things safely. Chatham Emergency Services Captain Carl Sapp joined WTOC on Morning Break with some tips.
Hwy. 21 reopens after incident involving truck and bridge
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Port Wentworth Police say engineers have cleared the bridge and the road is back open. They expect traffic issues to linger for a little while as the backup clears. The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene of an incident involving a truck...
1 person rescued after watercraft overturns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Fire rescued one person from an overturned watercraft in the Ogeechee River at Hwy. 17 Saturday. No injuries were reported.
How to make lobster pasta
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Seafood is a big part of Christmas for a lot of families. It can also be part of an elegant holiday meal. Chef Dan Herget is the executive chef at the Emporium in Savannah and today he is going to show us a lobster pasta dish that can certainly be the highlight of your holiday table.
