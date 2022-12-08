ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklet, GA

wtoc.com

Community meeting Tuesday night to discuss marsh preservation

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal communities, you can weigh in on how the marsh will be protected for future generations on Tuesday. Instead of just looking at preserving the current marsh, the goal here is to look not just along the coast, but upland areas where future marsh migration could happen.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Krispy Kreme on Victory and Skidaway permanently closed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sad news for breakfast lovers a local Krispy Kreme is closing its doors for good. The location over at Victory and Skidaway is now permanently closed. The corporation has not said what led to that decision, but assures customers the other Savannah location will stay open.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Making crab salad with Stone & Webster

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This holiday season at Plant Riverside district, Stone & Webster’s Culinary team has crafted a guided tour of European wines paired with a twist on traditional Old World Christmas dishes. It’s part of their Old World Christmas dinner, happening Wednesday.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bryan Co. commissioners set to vote on 2023 budget Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s 2023 budget could get a multimillion-dollar boost if commissioners approve it this week. That’s thanks to state money for projects related to Hyundai’s new plant coming to the county’s Megasite. In 2022, Bryan County’s budget was approximately 73.2 million dollars....
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Family offering reward to find missing Savannah man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grieving family is now offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in a missing persons case. Diontae Roberson has been missing since August. He was last seen in Tatemville and the car he was traveling in when he disappeared was found in Savannah in late September.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Routine traffic stop leads to high speed chase in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A routine traffic stop for speeding led to a high speed chase through Liberty and McIntosh County Sunday. This happened at Mile Marker 79 southbound shortly before 5 p.m. Officials say the driver of a Mustang starting speeding after a deputy turned on his lights...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says Billie Howell, the mother of Leilani Simon and grandmother of Quinton Simon, has been arrested and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center. Leilani Simon is the mother of toddler Quinton Simon who is facing murder charges in...
wtoc.com

One person injured after shooting on E. 31st Lane

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting in the 1700 block of E. 31st Lane Sunday. According to Savannah police, a man was shot in the leg. He is expected to survive. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One person killed in Gateway Blvd shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday night. It all happened at the Gateway Apartments just off of I-95 and 204. Savannah Police say that they got a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night about a disorderly person and when they showed up, they found 40-year-old Marvin Swan with gunshot wounds.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Mary’s Place annual Reindeer Run held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Runners from the area braved the cold and rain today to support a good cause. Mary’s Place, formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center, held their annual Reindeer Run Saturday. The organization has reach all across the Coastal Empire working with victims of sexual violence,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

23rd Annual Christmas in the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No child will leave without a gift. That is the promise of Reach out and Touch Ministries for their 23rd Annual Community Holiday Feast in Beaufort. Larry and Ella Green started the Christmas in the Lowcountry event and this year will give away 100 bicycles to area children.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Songs and Stories in the Squares happening Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrate the holidays with history and classics when the Historic Savannah Foundation and the Savannah Voice Festival present “Songs and Stories in the Squares.’’. Chad Sonka is the executive director of the Savannah Voice Festival. He has a look ahead to this free event...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Holiday travel tips with Chatham Emergency Services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season is meant for us to have fun and relax. But we also have to do those things safely. Chatham Emergency Services Captain Carl Sapp joined WTOC on Morning Break with some tips.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hwy. 21 reopens after incident involving truck and bridge

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Port Wentworth Police say engineers have cleared the bridge and the road is back open. They expect traffic issues to linger for a little while as the backup clears. The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene of an incident involving a truck...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

How to make lobster pasta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Seafood is a big part of Christmas for a lot of families. It can also be part of an elegant holiday meal. Chef Dan Herget is the executive chef at the Emporium in Savannah and today he is going to show us a lobster pasta dish that can certainly be the highlight of your holiday table.
SAVANNAH, GA

