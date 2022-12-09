NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
NFL: International Series-Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 13, 2022; Munich, Germany; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts before an NFL International Series game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
Dec 11, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) stands on the field before the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Report: 49ers without WR Deebo Samuel until playoffs
San Francisco 49ers hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel could be out until the playoffs with a high ankle sprain. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers would have more information after Samuel had an MRI exam on the injured left ankle. Recovery for high ankle injuries is typically 4-6 weeks. NFL Network reported Monday that the 49ers were planning to be without Samuel until the playoffs. ...
NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reacts as he is carted off the field after suffering an injury against the New England Patriots in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Pedota-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
Nov 6, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) hands the ball off to running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first half of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Minicamp
Jun 14, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Desmond Ridder (4) and Marcus Mariota (1) pass on the field during Minicamp at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Commanders activate backup QB Carson Wentz from IR
The Washington Commanders activated Carson Wentz from injured reserve Monday to serve as Taylor Heinicke's primary backup. Wentz landed on IR on Oct. 22 and was designated to return to practice Nov. 23. He hasn't played since sustaining a fractured ring finger on his right (throwing) hand in a Week 6 win at Chicago. The injury required surgery. Heinicke has guided the Commanders to a 5-1-1 record since taking over...
NFL roundup: Eagles clinch playoff spot with rout of Giants
Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another TD, Miles Sanders ran for two scores and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 48-22 Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The league-leading Eagles (12-1) clinched a playoff berth after Hurts was 21 of 31 for 217 yards and rushed seven times for 77 yards. Sanders ran 17 times for a career-high 144 yards and became the first Eagle to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a season since LeSean McCoy in 2014. Giants...
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Dec 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47)and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (66) combine for a sack on Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
49ers star WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) carted off
San Francisco 49ers hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel sustained a left ankle injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, Calif. Samuel was injured after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him while being tackled on a 3-yard run, a play that finished with Tampa Bay recovering his fumble. Samuel attempted to get off the field under his own power before needing the assistance of a cart. An emotional Samuel was in tears as he was taken from the field. The 49ers announced Samuel was questionable to return to the game. Samuel, 26, had four carries for 21 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 43 yards before leaving the game. --Field Level Media
NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) leaves the field with an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could return in Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be out until Week 16 due to a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ESPN reported Sunday. That would put his return on Christmas Eve at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson sustained the injury last Sunday in the Ravens' win over the Denver Broncos. The Ravens (8-4) are scheduled to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) on Sunday, leaving backup Tyler Huntley...
Report: Tom Brady considering 'all options' for 2023
"All options are on the table" for Tom Brady in 2023, NFL Network reported Sunday. The report cited multiple sources close to the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. One of the options presumably includes joining his favorite team growing up -- the same team Brady faces Sunday as the Bucs (6-6) visit the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) in a battle of division leaders. ...
Jets QB Mike White (ribs) day-to-day
New York Jets quarterback Mike White is day-to-day with a rib injury sustained in the 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday. White took a pair of shots to his midsection Sunday and briefly left the game each time before returning. He was taken to a Buffalo-area hospital after the game as what Saleh called a "precaution" but was able to return to New York with the team. ...
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota (knee) likely headed to IR
Quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Monday. The move comes after what Smith said was a "performance based decision" to make Mariota the backup and start rookie Desmond Ridder. "I have a lot of confidence in Des," Smith said Monday as the Falcons returned from their bye week. ...
Report: Cowboys T Terence Steele tears ACL, out for season
Dallas Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele sustained a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday. He is expected to return in time for training camp next season, per the report. Steele was taken to the locker room just before halftime of the Cowboys' win on Sunday over the Houston Texans. He appeared to be injured when another lineman rolled on his knee. An...
