ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

By Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9BpJ_0jdHvU9t00

Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Greeneville Sun

Report: 49ers without WR Deebo Samuel until playoffs

San Francisco 49ers hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel could be out until the playoffs with a high ankle sprain. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers would have more information after Samuel had an MRI exam on the injured left ankle. Recovery for high ankle injuries is typically 4-6 weeks. NFL Network reported Monday that the 49ers were planning to be without Samuel until the playoffs. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Atlanta Falcons Minicamp

Jun 14, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Desmond Ridder (4) and Marcus Mariota (1) pass on the field during Minicamp at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA, GA
The Greeneville Sun

Commanders activate backup QB Carson Wentz from IR

The Washington Commanders activated Carson Wentz from injured reserve Monday to serve as Taylor Heinicke's primary backup. Wentz landed on IR on Oct. 22 and was designated to return to practice Nov. 23. He hasn't played since sustaining a fractured ring finger on his right (throwing) hand in a Week 6 win at Chicago. The injury required surgery. Heinicke has guided the Commanders to a 5-1-1 record since taking over...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Greeneville Sun

NFL roundup: Eagles clinch playoff spot with rout of Giants

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another TD, Miles Sanders ran for two scores and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 48-22 Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The league-leading Eagles (12-1) clinched a playoff berth after Hurts was 21 of 31 for 217 yards and rushed seven times for 77 yards. Sanders ran 17 times for a career-high 144 yards and became the first Eagle to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a season since LeSean McCoy in 2014. Giants...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Dec 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47)and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (66) combine for a sack on Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
The Greeneville Sun

49ers star WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) carted off

San Francisco 49ers hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel sustained a left ankle injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, Calif. Samuel was injured after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him while being tackled on a 3-yard run, a play that finished with Tampa Bay recovering his fumble. Samuel attempted to get off the field under his own power before needing the assistance of a cart. An emotional Samuel was in tears as he was taken from the field. The 49ers announced Samuel was questionable to return to the game. Samuel, 26, had four carries for 21 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 43 yards before leaving the game. --Field Level Media
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) leaves the field with an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
TEXAS STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could return in Week 16

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be out until Week 16 due to a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ESPN reported Sunday. That would put his return on Christmas Eve at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson sustained the injury last Sunday in the Ravens' win over the Denver Broncos. The Ravens (8-4) are scheduled to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) on Sunday, leaving backup Tyler Huntley...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Tom Brady considering 'all options' for 2023

"All options are on the table" for Tom Brady in 2023, NFL Network reported Sunday. The report cited multiple sources close to the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. One of the options presumably includes joining his favorite team growing up -- the same team Brady faces Sunday as the Bucs (6-6) visit the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) in a battle of division leaders. ...
TAMPA, FL
The Greeneville Sun

Jets QB Mike White (ribs) day-to-day

New York Jets quarterback Mike White is day-to-day with a rib injury sustained in the 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday. White took a pair of shots to his midsection Sunday and briefly left the game each time before returning. He was taken to a Buffalo-area hospital after the game as what Saleh called a "precaution" but was able to return to New York with the team. ...
NEW YORK STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota (knee) likely headed to IR

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Monday. The move comes after what Smith said was a "performance based decision" to make Mariota the backup and start rookie Desmond Ridder. "I have a lot of confidence in Des," Smith said Monday as the Falcons returned from their bye week. ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Cowboys T Terence Steele tears ACL, out for season

Dallas Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele sustained a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday. He is expected to return in time for training camp next season, per the report. Steele was taken to the locker room just before halftime of the Cowboys' win on Sunday over the Houston Texans. He appeared to be injured when another lineman rolled on his knee. An...
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

424
Followers
3K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy