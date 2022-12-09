ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dailybadgerbulletin.com

3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Two steals in the final 30 seconds led the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team to its second overtime victory of the season. The Badgers were up by one point when Chucky Hepburn noticed Patrick McCaffery was dribbling the ball a little too far from his body, Hepburn said. The lack of ball protection allowed Hepburn to steal the ball with 27 seconds to go, get fouled and ice a pair of free throws to give UW a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
MADISON, WI
hawkeyesports.com

GymHawks To Compete in Inaugural Super 16

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The No. 18 ranked University of Iowa women’s gymnastics team is set to compete at the inaugural Super 16 presented by Ozone at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 7. The Super 16 will be the largest women’s collegiate invitational with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hawkeyesports.com

3 Hawkeyes Named Associated Press All-America

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell l has been named first-team All-America by The Associated Press, while senior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather and junior punter Tory Taylor were second-team AP All-America selections. With the AP All-America team announcement, Campbell earns Consensus All-America status, as...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Key Iowa guard late addition to injury report for B1G opener vs. Wisconsin

Iowa is already shorthanded without Kris Murray for Sunday’s B1G opener against Wisconsin. Just before tip-off, another Hawkeye was added to the injury report. After announcing the starting lineups, Iowa announced that guard Ahron Ulis will be questionable for Sunday’s game. Ulis’ ailment was listed as a hip contusion per the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye Gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * Kris Murray will miss his second straight start for Iowa. During a Saturday video conference, coach Fran McCaffery said there is no change in Murray’s status and his lower body injury will keep him out for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener. Murray, who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, watched Thursday with a walking boot on his left foot.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Iowa Football Awards Announced

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell and senior tight end Sam LaPorta were named Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Players as the Iowa football program announced its 2022 team awards. Campbell (Cedar Falls, Iowa) earns the honor for the second consecutive season. He has...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Kate Martin injured, Lisa Bluder breaks wins record in Iowa women’s basketball’s victory over Minnesota

No. 16 Iowa took down Minnesota, 87-64, at home on Saturday for Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder’s conference-leading 234th Big Ten win. The previous record was held by former Iowa head coach C. Vivian Stringer, who coached college basketball from 1971-2022. Stringer earned her Big Ten wins during her tenure with Iowa and Rutgers. She coached the Hawkeyes from 1983-95 and the Scarlet Knights from 1995-2022. The Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

No. 2 Iowa Downs Mocs, 27-12

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team tallied its seventh victory of the season, downing Chattanooga, 27-12, on Saturday night in front of 2,743 fans at McKenzie Arena. The Hawkeyes won four of the final five bouts – all with bonus points – and six matches...
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
hawkeyesports.com

Ayala Wins 125 Title at UNI Open

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – — Drake Ayala won the 125-pound bracket to highlight the University of Iowa wrestling team’s day on Saturday at the UNI Open at the UNI-Dome. The Hawkeyes had four wrestlers post top three finishes in the tournament. Ayala, who was making his season...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

More Frank and Lynn on race

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Any tidbit related to Muscatine’s equal-rights pioneer Alexander Clark gets my attention, so one phrase was all it took to start me researching “George Jones, who cultivates A. Clark’s farm on the Island.” (Muscatine Journal, August 22, 1879)
MUSCATINE, IA
homegrowniowan.com

West African restaurant makes move in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s definitely not another fast-food joint. Tee’s Liberian Dish uses totally fresh ingredients in its authentic West African cuisine, making the resulting meals worth the wait. The locally owned restaurant opened Dec. 5, 2022, in its new location at 529 Fifth Ave. SE,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Police Department

Replacing damaged gear from Marengo plant explosion could cost fire dept. $80K. Replacing damaged gear from fighting a fire after a plant explosion in Marengo could cost around $80,000. Program in central Iowa trains reserve sheriff’s deputies as paramedics. Updated: 2 hours ago. A pilot program in central Iowa...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

