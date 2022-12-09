Read full article on original website
The Warner Robins Demons fail to win their third consecutive GHSA 5A football state title
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Demons faced the undefeated Ware County Gators in the GHSA 5A football state championship game. The Demons played in their sixth consecutive state title game and looked to win their third consecutive championship. However, things went differently for the Demons. The Gators...
JCHS hires Alligood as athletic director
Last August at Mercer University's Five Star Stadium, Chad Alligood was on the opposing sideline against Jones County in the Macon Touchdown Club Kickoff Classic as the head football coach of Northside High School of Warner Robins. Now, he'll be donning the purple and gold of Jones County High School...
Northside head coach Chad Alligood announces his resignation after three seasons
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After three seasons at Northside High School, head coach Chad Alligood announced his resignation on Monday. Alligood released a statement on Twitter announcing he was stepping down as the head coach of the football team. He served as an assistant coach at Northside before a...
DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller set to take stage in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three comedians are coming to Macon in 2023 as part of their 85 South Show Live tour, according to a release from the Macon Centreplex. DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller first teamed up in Steve Harvey’s studio as part of a podcast that showcased their improv, freestyling and roasting skills.
AJC On Campus: Law school ranking ‘squabble’, UGA admission numbers
Georgia's law schools are weighing in on the debate over whether or not to participate in the U.S. News & World Report rankings.
18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
Life Trustee remembered for commitment to Mercer and bankruptcy reform
Mercer University alumnus and Life Trustee the Hon. Walter Homer Drake Jr., whose work as a U.S. bankruptcy judge led to major reforms in bankruptcy law, has died. Drake was one of Mercer’s biggest supporters, and as chair of the University’s Board of Trustees, he was instrumental in reviving intercollegiate football in Macon. He and his wife, the late Ruth Drake, gave the lead gift to help construct the new stadium, and the field house was named in their honor.
Huey Magoo's opens new location in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Rapidly growing chicken chain Huey Magoo's has opened its new location on Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins. “We are so excited about opening our first Huey Magoo’s and especially bringing it to our hometown first,” say franchisees, the Rosales family. “We can’t wait for Houston County to try our chicken and fall in love. We want to bring a superior product to Houston County and top-notch customer service to our hometown for everyone to enjoy.”
'Bring jobs and opportunities': Bibb leaders 'Macon It Happen' with mall revitalization
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Mall is going through a transformation as we speak. The mall used to be the shopping hub for Central Georgia, but through the years, stores moved, the crowds shrunk, and it lost its draw. We showed that the mall may not be too busy...
'It's kinda sad': A look inside the Macon Mall just days ahead of Christmas
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Commissioners are set to take a look at the progress over at the Macon Mall Tuesday morning. The county plans to develop an amphitheater next door, build one of the world's largest indoor pickleball courts at the mall, and put courtrooms and government offices there, too.
World's largest indoor pickleball facility, amphitheater, coming to Old Macon Mall
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- One by one, Bibb County Commissioners piled in and pulled off to start Macon Bibb's revitalization tour of the 'Old Macon Mall.'. Mayor Lester Miller is leading the charge in looking ahead to big developments for the county. He commented, "I can't wait to have the ribbon cutting...this time next year we'll have events at the amphitheater, and with pickleball, we've started already. Shortly after that, we'll have new voting here at the board of elections,"
Barnesville woman charged in crash that killed Jackson couple
An arrest has been made in connection with the Oct. 14 automobile accident that killed Jackson couple Kevin Sims and Christain ”Cece” Webb Sims. The accident occurred on Ga. Highway 36 East in Lamar County. Faith Alexis Hill, 22, of Barnesville has been charged with two counts of...
Piedmont Henry Hospital welcomes neurosurgeon
STOCKBRIDGE — A neurosurgeon has joined the staff a Piedmont Henry Hospital to launch its first dedicated neurosurgery service line. Though she’s new, Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris is familiar with the campus, having worked with the hospital in 2003 while it was still Henry Medical Center.
Florida woman facing multiple charges after Monroe County arrest
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Florida woman faces multiple charges after being arrested in Monroe County Wednesday morning. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says that just after 5:30, a deputy observed a Nissan Altima traveling south on I-75 that was “equipped with what appeared to be a fraudulent temporary Florida license plate.”
Four caged in illegal night hunting arrests
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A hunter found himself prey in a manhunt after he and three others were caught illegally hunting deer at night, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. According to a press release from the DNR, a Dooly County Deputy spotted a grey Ford F150...
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month
Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
Warner Robins man speaks on need for a homeless shelter
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins community leaders met for a second time Monday to brainstorm ways to help the homeless in the area. Dozens of people want to help get folks off the streets. "They have a heart for the city and they just want to make a...
Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
Coroner: Person found shot and killed in Macon parking lot identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says they've identified the person who was found shot and killed in a parking lot on Thomaston Road. According to Jones, the person is Destin Howard, 23. The call came in just after 9 a.m. Friday. Jones said several shell casings...
