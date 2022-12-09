ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Channel 3000

Poll: Americans say holiday gifts harder to afford

More than half of U.S. adults say it’s harder to afford the holiday gifts they want to give this year. Sixty-nine percent of them say they have seen higher prices for holiday gifts in recent months, up from 58% last year, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
