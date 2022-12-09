ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

By Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Newport Plain Talk

NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) leaves the field with an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL: Atlanta Falcons Minicamp

Jun 14, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Desmond Ridder (4) and Marcus Mariota (1) pass on the field during Minicamp at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL roundup: Eagles clinch playoff spot with rout of Giants

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another TD, Miles Sanders ran for two scores and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 48-22 Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The league-leading Eagles (12-1) clinched a playoff berth after Hurts was 21 of 31 for 217 yards and rushed seven times for 77 yards. Sanders ran 17 times for a career-high 144 yards and became the first Eagle to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a season since LeSean McCoy in 2014. Giants...
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Dec 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47)and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (66) combine for a sack on Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: 49ers without WR Deebo Samuel until playoffs

San Francisco 49ers hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel could be out until the playoffs with a high ankle sprain. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers would have more information after Samuel had an MRI exam on the injured left ankle. Recovery for high ankle injuries is typically 4-6 weeks. NFL Network reported Monday that the 49ers were planning to be without Samuel until the playoffs. ...
The Newport Plain Talk

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off with non-contact knee injury

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off with a knee injury he suffered on the third play from scrimmage of Monday night's game against the visiting New England Patriots. The Cardinals originally said Murray was questionable to return. He was ruled out in the second quarter. Murray was injured on a play in which he dropped back to pass and then scrambled for a gain of 3 yards. He...
The Newport Plain Talk

49ers star WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) likely to miss multiple games

San Francisco 49ers hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel likely sustained a high-ankle sprain during the second quarter of Sunday's 35-7 win against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, Calif, and will likely miss multiple games. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel will undergo an MRI exam on the injured left ankle. A high-ankle sprain is typically a 4-to-6 week injury. Samuel was injured after his leg bent...
The Newport Plain Talk

Commanders activate backup QB Carson Wentz from IR

The Washington Commanders activated Carson Wentz from injured reserve Monday to serve as Taylor Heinicke's primary backup. Wentz landed on IR on Oct. 22 and was designated to return to practice Nov. 23. He hasn't played since sustaining a fractured ring finger on his right (throwing) hand in a Week 6 win at Chicago. The injury required surgery. Heinicke has guided the Commanders to a 5-1-1 record since taking over...
The Newport Plain Talk

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (concussion) exits vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson departed Sunday's 34-28 home loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter due to a concussion. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said afterward that Wilson had entered the NFL's concussion protocol. That step means Wilson will have to be cleared by an independent neurologist to play in next Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals. ...
The Newport Plain Talk

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota (knee) likely headed to IR

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Monday. The move comes after what Smith said was a "performance based decision" to make Mariota the backup and start rookie Desmond Ridder. "I have a lot of confidence in Des," Smith said Monday as the Falcons returned from their bye week. ...
The Newport Plain Talk

Jets QB Mike White (ribs) day-to-day

New York Jets quarterback Mike White is day-to-day with a rib injury sustained in the 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday. White took a pair of shots to his midsection Sunday and briefly left the game each time before returning. He was taken to a Buffalo-area hospital after the game as what Saleh called a "precaution" but was able to return to New York with the team. ...
The Newport Plain Talk

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Miami Heat

Dec 8, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; A welcome home graphic is displayed on the arena video board welcoming home WBNA star Brittney Griner, Griner was released from a Russian prison earlier in the day during prior to to the game between the Miami Heat and the LA Clippers at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Tom Brady considering 'all options' for 2023

"All options are on the table" for Tom Brady in 2023, NFL Network reported Sunday. The report cited multiple sources close to the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. One of the options presumably includes joining his favorite team growing up -- the same team Brady faces Sunday as the Bucs (6-6) visit the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) in a battle of division leaders. ...
