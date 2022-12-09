ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL insights: Week 14 odds, props and picks

By Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074PC7_0jdHqkIQ00

From an opening line of 14.5, the Cowboys are pushing the largest spread in the NFL this season to three-touchdown territory for Sunday's home game with the Houston Texans.

The number could continue to climb and make Dallas a historically large favorite.

That's because the Texans are strangers to the end zone with seven total touchdowns in the past five games. The Cowboys?

Let's just say they don't have that problem. Dallas scored eight touchdowns last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

The last NFL team favored by 18 was the Arizona Cardinals last season against ... the Houston Texans. Arizona covered -18 with a 31-5 victory over the Texans, who also lost as 17.5-point dogs to the Bills (40-0) in 2021.

Here's a look at a few other numbers that might catch your eye entering Week 14:

--Dallas -4, first quarter spread, vs Houston (-110 at FanDuel)

The Cowboys aren't killer in the first quarter, but Dallas does have 31 points in the first quarter in five games since Dak Prescott's return from a thumb injury. Houston has 20 points in the first quarter -- total -- in 12 games in 2022.

--Chiefs TE Travis Kelce over 6.5 receptions vs. Broncos (-105 at Caesars)

Kelce has 90 career receptions in 15 games against the Broncos and was limited to eight total catches the past two weeks.

--Steelers QB Kenny Pickett over 0.5 interceptions (-108 at Caesars)

Teams aren't running the ball against the Ravens since LB Roquan Smith arrived. With a secondary featuring Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and safety Marcus Williams, Pickett's four-game streak without an interception is in peril.

--Chargers vs Dolphins over 51.5 total points (-110 at BetMGM) and four or more first-half touchdowns (+170 at Caesars Sportsbook)

The over hit in 80 percent of Miami's last five games and 60 percent of Los Angeles' last 10.

--Bills -6 first-half spread vs. NYJ (-110 at FanDuel)

Buffalo put 10 points or more on the board in the second quarter alone in seven of the past eight games and had 14 first-half points against the Jets in the previous meeting this season. Only one of the Bills' past eight opponents topped 10 points (Detroit, 14) in the first half. The Vikings had 20 points against the Jets in the first half last week, the third time in four games New York allowed double digits in the opening two quarters. The Jets have 12 total first-quarter points against the Bills in the past seven meetings.

--Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill alternate yardage total, over 124.5 yards (+145 at DraftKings)

Second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage, Hill has 140-plus receiving yards six times in 12 games this season. Last December against the Chargers (then as a WR for the Chiefs), Hill went bonkers: 12 catches for 148 yards, touchdown. Also see: Chargers injury report.

--Browns RB Nick Chubb over 74.5 rushing yards (-110 at DraftKings)

Chubb has 35 "big play" runs this season, which is any carry resulting in a gain of 10-plus yards. He's historically stellar in the division matchup with over 100 yards rushing in three of the past four meetings with the Bengals.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL roundup: Eagles clinch playoff spot with rout of Giants

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another TD, Miles Sanders ran for two scores and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 48-22 Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The league-leading Eagles (12-1) clinched a playoff berth after Hurts was 21 of 31 for 217 yards and rushed seven times for 77 yards. Sanders ran 17 times for a career-high 144 yards and became the first Eagle to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a season since LeSean McCoy in 2014. Giants...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could return in Week 16

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be out until Week 16 due to a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ESPN reported Sunday. That would put his return on Christmas Eve at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson sustained the injury last Sunday in the Ravens' win over the Denver Broncos. The Ravens (8-4) are scheduled to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) on Sunday, leaving backup Tyler Huntley...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Newport Plain Talk

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off with non-contact knee injury

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off with a knee injury he suffered on the third play from scrimmage of Monday night's game against the visiting New England Patriots. The Cardinals originally said Murray was questionable to return. He was ruled out in the second quarter. Murray was injured on a play in which he dropped back to pass and then scrambled for a gain of 3 yards. He...
The Newport Plain Talk

49ers star WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) likely to miss multiple games

San Francisco 49ers hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel likely sustained a high-ankle sprain during the second quarter of Sunday's 35-7 win against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, Calif, and will likely miss multiple games. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel will undergo an MRI exam on the injured left ankle. A high-ankle sprain is typically a 4-to-6 week injury. Samuel was injured after his leg bent...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL: Atlanta Falcons Minicamp

Jun 14, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Desmond Ridder (4) and Marcus Mariota (1) pass on the field during Minicamp at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA, GA
The Newport Plain Talk

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota (knee) likely headed to IR

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Monday. The move comes after what Smith said was a "performance based decision" to make Mariota the backup and start rookie Desmond Ridder. "I have a lot of confidence in Des," Smith said Monday as the Falcons returned from their bye week. ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy