Ruth G. Mackey, age 95, of Monmouth, passed away at OSF Holy Family Medical Center on Friday December 9, 2022 at 4:07 pm. Ruth was born on September 17, 1927 on a farm near Belmont, Illinois. and is the daughter of George W. and Minnie Roberts Poulson Sr. She was raised in the Belmont area and attended Cedar Creek Rural School and received her General Education Degree. She also attended Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg, Illinois. Ruth married Grant Mackey, Jr on December 17, 1942 in Aledo, Illinois. Ruth worked on the farm with her husband and their four children. Later in her life she worked at Mer-Roc Farm Service near Aledo for a time. Lastly Ruth bought and operated her own business "Mackey's Sundries" in Viola, Illinois. After selling that she retired and began her life back home. Ruth is survived by eleven grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, ten great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in her death by her parents, her husband, Grant, three sons, George, Sam Sr., and Roger, her daughter, Susan Wade, four brothers, and one sister.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO