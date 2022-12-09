ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

After 23 Royal Caribbean Cruises, What I've Learned About Tipping

Tipping has always been a mostly voluntary practice that's supposed to be about customers rewarding service personnel for providing good service. The problem is that restaurants generally consider tips part of wages and don't pay their waiters minimum wage (and that's legal in most places). That makes tipping, while it's usually still optional, a lot more required.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean, Carnival Both Make Unpopular Dining Change

People don't like change especially when the change in no way benefits them. If a cruise line switched coffee brands, for example, that would anger some people and delight others. If it decided that coffee -- even the basic black kind -- now comes with a surcharge, well, then everybody would be angry.
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Changes an Unpopular Beverage Policy

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has billed its ships the "Fun Ships," and that's accurate: Some of that fun involves families taking advantage of the water slides, pools, shows, and other family-friendly activities onboard. In some cases, that "fun" is of the adult variety. Carnival has a...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes Passenger-Friendly Beverage Package Change

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has been a leader in the cruise industry when it comes to technology. That's sort of a light compliment because while cruise lines have pushed hard to integrate onboard technology -- especially when it comes to its big-ticket shows -- but its website and app have always been a mixed bag.
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Sees Single Largest Booking Day Ever

More people than ever just decided to book a cruise with Royal Caribbean on the same day. Royal Caribbean International just released a statement revealing a record-breaking Black Friday. According to a press release, the recent Black Friday sales event was the company’s single largest booking day ever. In...
TheStreet

More Info Leaks on Royal Caribbean's Huge Dining Room Changes

Experienced cruisers generally dislike change. Every ship seems to have a contingent lamenting how things aren't what they used to be. And that attitude prevails as well on a variety of Facebook message boards devoted to cruising. A few times each week you'll see an exchange where someone asks about...
TheStreet

Here’s When You Should Buy a Cruise Line Drink Package

For many people, a cruise goes hand in hand with enjoying some adult beverages. Not everyone drinks on a cruise, but an awful lot of people head for a bar as soon as they get on board while others have fun trying all sorts of different drinks. Taking a cruise...
TheStreet

Carnival Offers Customers a New Kind of Cruise

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has built its namesake brand around the idea of having a good time. The company calls its ships "Fun Ships" to emphasize that the idea is to relax and enjoy. And, the fleet's current lineup offers no shortage of opportunities to do...
TheStreet

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Bring Back Covid Rules on Some Sailings

The cruise industry lives under the constant fear of illness breaking out on ships. The industry had taken major steps to prevent outbreaks since long before anyone had heard of covid. But they can happen no matter what protocols are in place. Norovirus outbreaks, while extremely rare, don't play well...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Adds (Potentially) Controversial New Bar Idea

Cruise ships offer a mix of family fun and adult access. If you cruise on Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report, or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report, you get a mix of all-ages activities as well as areas just for kids and teens, and of course, adult-only areas.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean vs. Celebrity: Which Cruise Line Is Better?

As a frequent Royal Caribbean RCL passenger (roughly eight cruises and maybe 42 days on their ships this year), it's fair to say I enjoy the cruise company's namesake brand. At least six of the cruise line's ships (and usually more) sail from Port Canaveral, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, which are all within two hours of my house.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Mistake Causes Huge Passenger Problem

When people book a vacation, they make those plans months, sometimes years in advance. That's because, in most cases, taking a trip, especially one that involves not just your household, but maybe even family and friends, there are a lot of moving pieces. You have to find time on the...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean's CEO on CDC Battles, Covid, and the Cruise Line's Darkest Times

For about 16 months, the entire cruise industry sat in limbo as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) failed to budge on its no-sail order that kept ships from leaving from ports in the United States. While that order was in place, Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Free Report was actively working with rival Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report to create the "Healthy Sail Panel," a group of medical and cruise industry experts working to help the industry safely return.
US News and World Report

U.S. News Announces the 2023 Best Cruise Lines

Washington, D.C. – U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels, Best Vacations and Best Travel Rewards Programs, today released its annual rankings of the Best Cruise Lines. The 2023 rankings highlight 17 cruise lines to help every type of traveler find the cruise that’s right for them....
The Independent

Cruise ship passenger survives 15 hours at sea after falling overboard

A cruise ship passenger managed to survive 15 hours at sea after falling overboard over the Thanksgiving weekend in the US.The unnamed 28-year-old man had been on Carnival Cruise Line’s Valor vessel on a sailing in the Gulf of Mexico when the incident occurred.The alarm was raised by his sister when he failed to return to the bar after going to the toilet on 23 November.Footage from the rescue of the cruise ship passenger last night. Can also be downloaded here: https://t.co/xk0pBnVr1E pic.twitter.com/GK1IXCKlgx— USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) November 25, 2022A full-scale search of the ship commenced, with photos of the man...
