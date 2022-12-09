ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

‘Really upset’ Matt Lauer ‘withdrawn’ from friends after Katie Couric diss

Former friends of Matt Lauer are seeing less and less of the disgraced newsman. Five years after his ousting from NBC’s “Today” show — as well as the release of former co-host Katie Couric’s memoir “Going There” in 2021 — Lauer, 64, has “kind of withdrawn from several friendships in the last year.” A source told People recently that the embattled talk show host “was really upset” by Couric’s book. “She shared their private text messages and she semi-slammed him. It made him lose trust.” The insider added, “His level of trust has just diminished with a lot of people he considered friends and...
E! News

Al Roker's Today Family Celebrates His Return Home From the Hospital

Watch: Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots. The forecast for today? Lots of sunny messages for Al Roker. After the weatherman, 68, returned home from the hospital on Dec. 8, his Today colleagues celebrated the big news, kicking off the Dec. 9 episode by playing The A-Team's theme song (a favorite of Al's).
Decider.com

Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
Popculture

Al Roker's Wife Deborah Roberts Speaks out Amid His Health Scare

Deborah Roberts, wife of TODAY host Al Roker, has spoken about the star's health after he was admitted to the hospital for blood clots. After suffering blood clots in his leg and lungs, the weather anchor has been recuperating. In addition to sharing sweet photos of the couple on her Instagram account, Roberts, 62, also spoke out about her husband's medical condition. The ABC News senior national affairs correspondent uploaded a selfie of the pair smiling in their backyard while wearing matching denim outfits to her social media account.
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed

Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
The Independent

Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
wonderwall.com

Al Roker was rushed back to the hospital one day after his release, plus more news

Al Roker's health problems continue as co-stars gear up for tree-lighting. Al Roker's recovery from the blood clots that recently left him hospitalized isn't over quite yet. On Wednesday (Nov. 30), Page Six reported the "Today" weather guru was rushed back to the hospital in an ambulance the day after he was released following treatment for blood clots in his leg and lungs. "Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving," an eyewitness told the outlet. "His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved." Al, 68, was slated to be replaced by Mario Lopez at Wednesday's annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center, according to the event page. Last week, he missed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade for the first time in 27 years, as he was still under the care of his doctors. But as he told fans on Instagram at the time, he was able to leave the hospital and join his family for the holiday dinner at home. He's been away from the "Today" show for four weeks because of his latest health issues, though. A source told Page Six Al has remained hospitalized since his return last week.
Popculture

How the 'Today' Show Included Absent Al Roker in Their Holiday Video Card

Today show meteorologist Al Roker has had to be absent from the show over the past few weeks due to health issues, but his co-hosts still found a way to include him in their holiday video card. In the new clip, the Studio 1A crew reenacted the modern Christmas classic Love, Actually by sharing sweet messages written on large cards, which the film is famous for in one iconic scene. Since Roker could not be with his co-anchors for the festive greeting, they held up pictures of his smiling face to show that he was still with them in spirit.
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
TODAY.com

Al Roker gives thanks for well wishes amid his hospital stay

Al Roker is staying optimistic that he will hopefully be leaving the hospital soon. The TODAY weatherman said as much in an Instagram post he shared on Dec. 8. “Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge,” he captioned a photo of an orange sky set against city buildings. “God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family.”
Popculture

Musician Dies in Car Crash: Tributes Pour in for David Leadbetter

David Leadbetter, a musician who found fame in South Africa, died in a car crash in Somerset, England on Nov. 24. He was 64. The guitarist's wife, Michelle, said her husband was a "humorous, spiritual, compassionate" man. The crash happened at about 19:25 GMT in Clavertown Down Road, reports BBC...
Us Weekly

Al Roker’s Quotes About His Health Through the Years

He's an open book. Al Roker has been honest about his health issues — but that wasn't always the case. In 2002, Roker didn't initially tell his Today colleagues​ about his gastric bypass surgery. He admitted to USA Today later that year that he'd told them it was a gall bladder removal because he was […]

