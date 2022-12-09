Al Roker's health problems continue as co-stars gear up for tree-lighting. Al Roker's recovery from the blood clots that recently left him hospitalized isn't over quite yet. On Wednesday (Nov. 30), Page Six reported the "Today" weather guru was rushed back to the hospital in an ambulance the day after he was released following treatment for blood clots in his leg and lungs. "Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving," an eyewitness told the outlet. "His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved." Al, 68, was slated to be replaced by Mario Lopez at Wednesday's annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center, according to the event page. Last week, he missed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade for the first time in 27 years, as he was still under the care of his doctors. But as he told fans on Instagram at the time, he was able to leave the hospital and join his family for the holiday dinner at home. He's been away from the "Today" show for four weeks because of his latest health issues, though. A source told Page Six Al has remained hospitalized since his return last week.

12 DAYS AGO