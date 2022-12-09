Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
What We’re Hearing After the Carlos Correa Signing
The Giants giving 13 years to Carlos Correa continues a pattern of teams adding guaranteed years as part of the cost of acquiring a player. It follows Trea Turner (11 years from the Phillies), Xander Bogaerts (11 years from the Padres), Aaron Judge (nine years to remain a Yankee) and even Jacob deGrom (five years from the Rangers). All are being paid through at least age 39. It’s less of an industry-wide trend and more of a niche market among a handful of owners who represent what the players sought during the lockout: owners motivated to win as badly as the players themselves.
Albany Herald
MLB’s Top 25 Free Agents Still Available, With Signing Predictions
Well that was an eventful month, wasn’t it? Since the original posting of our annual top 50 free agents list, MLB teams have spent a combined $2 billion in guaranteed contracts. Just over half the free agents included on our initial rankings have signed with teams (Sean Manaea’s Sunday night agreement with the Giants made it 26 out of 50), including seven of the top 10 and 17 of the top 25. Which makes this as good a time as ever to check back in with the best players available.
Comments / 0