The Giants giving 13 years to Carlos Correa continues a pattern of teams adding guaranteed years as part of the cost of acquiring a player. It follows Trea Turner (11 years from the Phillies), Xander Bogaerts (11 years from the Padres), Aaron Judge (nine years to remain a Yankee) and even Jacob deGrom (five years from the Rangers). All are being paid through at least age 39. It’s less of an industry-wide trend and more of a niche market among a handful of owners who represent what the players sought during the lockout: owners motivated to win as badly as the players themselves.

9 HOURS AGO