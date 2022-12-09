NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
NFL: International Series-Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
Report: Cowboys T Terence Steele tears ACL, out for season
Dallas Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele sustained a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday. He is expected to return in time for training camp next season, per the report. Steele was taken…
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Minicamp
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
Report: 49ers without WR Deebo Samuel until playoffs
San Francisco 49ers hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel could be out until the playoffs with a high ankle sprain.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson (concussion) exits vs. Chiefs
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
49ers star WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) likely to miss multiple games
It's snow problem: How lots handle the snow for Bills game day
The Buffalo Bills will take on the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in Orchard Park and the snow stops for nobody. Early forecasts suggest more snow coming to the region later this week and weekend.
Commanders activate backup QB Carson Wentz from IR
The Washington Commanders activated Carson Wentz from injured reserve Monday to serve as Taylor Heinicke's primary backup.
Patriots at Cardinals: MNF Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Jets QB Mike White (ribs) day-to-day
New York Jets quarterback Mike White is day-to-day with a rib injury sustained in the 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday.
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could return in Week 16
