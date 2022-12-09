Read full article on original website
Mitchell leads Cavs to 105-90 win over 2022 playoff foe Mavs
Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points against the team that eliminated him from the playoffs last season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-90
Curry leaves with shoulder injury, Warriors fall to Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Golden State 125-119 on Wednesday night, with Warriors star Stephen Curry unable to finish because of a left shoulder injury.
Jokic scores 43 as Nuggets down ex-mates, Wizards 141-128
Nikola Jokic had a season-high 43 points to go with 14 rebounds and eight assists, and the Denver Nuggets overcame strong games from former teammates Will Barton and Monte Morris to beat the undermanned Washington Wizards 141-128
George has triple-double, Clippers beat Timberwolves 99-88
Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points, Paul George had a triple-double and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the undermanned Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Oregon QB Recruit Sam Leavitt Pulls Out of WSU Commitment
The 4-star prospect received a UW offer 24 hours earlier.
FOX Sports
Oregon State hosts Tyson and Seattle U
Seattle U Redhawks (7-1) at Oregon State Beavers (4-6, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on the Oregon State Beavers after Cameron Tyson scored 24 points in Seattle U's 80-78 overtime win over the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks. The Beavers are 4-1 in home games. Oregon State allows 67.6...
FOX Sports
Olivari leads Rice against No. 2 Texas
Rice Owls (6-2, 0-1 C-USA) at Texas Longhorns (7-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -28; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the No. 2 Texas Longhorns after Quincy Olivari scored 30 points in Rice's 83-71 victory against the Texas State Bobcats. The Longhorns are 6-0 in home games. Texas ranks...
FOX Sports
McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Louisville
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -7.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the Louisville Cardinals after Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points in Western Kentucky's 64-60 victory over the Wright State Raiders. The Cardinals are 0-5 in home games. Louisville...
FOX Sports
No. 17 Mississippi State hosts Jackson State following Smith's 20-point game
Jackson State Tigers (1-8) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -21.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Mississippi State hosts the Jackson State Tigers after Tolu Smith scored 20 points in Mississippi State's 69-51 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Bulldogs have gone 5-0...
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Joel Embiid is asserting his dominance
Another week, another NBA Stock Watch. Here are the players and teams around the league that are trending upward, and … the opposite direction. As the clock expired in a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns, Zion Williamson couldn't help himself. He was wide open....
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
It really feels like there's going to be some wildcard madness in 2022. Let's be honest: the top tier of the NFL is feeling a bit predictable as we move inside of a month until the playoffs. The true contenders are who they are, and we can comfortably write 9-10 names into the tournament right now.
FOX Sports
Lions hot against the spread; Sportsbooks win thanks to Jets late field goal
There was only one notable game on the college football odds board over the weekend, the annual Army-Navy showdown. But even with just one game, there was noteworthy betting news. We will have more on that game in a bit. The NFL Week 14 odds market provided plenty of moments,...
FOX Sports
Questions From Fansville: December Window Edition | Breaking The Huddle
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt answers a couple of questions from you, the fans! Today's questions begin with the crowded December calendar in college football, where many programs must make key decisions involving the transfer portal and coaching positions, all the while practicing and preparing for their bowl games. Then, Klatt talks about the interesting matchup between Ohio State and Georgia in the CFP, and whether or not Ohio State truly has a chance to take down the top ranked Bulldogs.
FOX Sports
What's really wrong with the Titans? Optimism in Houston? AFC South analysis
There's a reality starting to cement for the Titans. It was reinforced Sunday, when Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence diced up their secondary — a 71.4% completion rate for a career-high 368 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and a 121.9 passer rating — as Tennessee failed to inch closer to securing a third straight division title.
FOX Sports
Five burning questions for Dolphins' trip to Buffalo to face Bills
The Miami Dolphins will travel to Buffalo for a matchup against the Bills on Saturday night. Yes, it's that time of year when the NFL adds a day to their schedule — and college football doesn't fill Saturdays. And this game will be appointment viewing. The Dolphins are reeling...
FOX Sports
Davis leads Memphis against No. 4 Alabama after 27-point game
Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -6.5; over/under is 150. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after Kendric Davis scored 27 points in Memphis' 82-73 win against the Auburn Tigers. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in home games. Alabama...
FOX Sports
Dallas Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton after high-profile pursuit of OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, adding the former longtime Indianapolis Colts player after their much-publicized courting of Odell Beckham Jr. Hilton had gone unsigned after his 10-year run with the Colts ended following the 2021 season. The 33-year-old played 10 games for the...
FOX Sports
Sean Murphy trade fallout: Braves get cornerstone catcher, while A's continue rebuilding
After weeks of eye-popping free agent signings, the trade market finally produced its first blockbuster of the winter with the Oakland A's sending Sean Murphy, one of the best catchers in the sport, to the Atlanta Braves as part of a three-team deal that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers. That...
FOX Sports
Rockies sign reliever Pierce Johnson to $5M, 1-year deal
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies added right-hander Pierce Johnson to their bullpen as they signed the Denver native to a $5 million, one-year contract. Johnson spent the last three seasons with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in three postseason games last season for the Padres, who made it to the NL Championship Series before being eliminated by Philadelphia.
