San Antonio, TX

The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

Oregon State hosts Tyson and Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (7-1) at Oregon State Beavers (4-6, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on the Oregon State Beavers after Cameron Tyson scored 24 points in Seattle U's 80-78 overtime win over the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks. The Beavers are 4-1 in home games. Oregon State allows 67.6...
CORVALLIS, OR
FOX Sports

Olivari leads Rice against No. 2 Texas

Rice Owls (6-2, 0-1 C-USA) at Texas Longhorns (7-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -28; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the No. 2 Texas Longhorns after Quincy Olivari scored 30 points in Rice's 83-71 victory against the Texas State Bobcats. The Longhorns are 6-0 in home games. Texas ranks...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Louisville

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -7.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the Louisville Cardinals after Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points in Western Kentucky's 64-60 victory over the Wright State Raiders. The Cardinals are 0-5 in home games. Louisville...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
FOX Sports

No. 17 Mississippi State hosts Jackson State following Smith's 20-point game

Jackson State Tigers (1-8) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -21.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Mississippi State hosts the Jackson State Tigers after Tolu Smith scored 20 points in Mississippi State's 69-51 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Bulldogs have gone 5-0...
JACKSON, MS
FOX Sports

NBA Stock Watch: Joel Embiid is asserting his dominance

Another week, another NBA Stock Watch. Here are the players and teams around the league that are trending upward, and … the opposite direction. As the clock expired in a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns, Zion Williamson couldn't help himself. He was wide open....
UTAH STATE
FOX Sports

Questions From Fansville: December Window Edition | Breaking The Huddle

FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt answers a couple of questions from you, the fans! Today's questions begin with the crowded December calendar in college football, where many programs must make key decisions involving the transfer portal and coaching positions, all the while practicing and preparing for their bowl games. Then, Klatt talks about the interesting matchup between Ohio State and Georgia in the CFP, and whether or not Ohio State truly has a chance to take down the top ranked Bulldogs.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

What's really wrong with the Titans? Optimism in Houston? AFC South analysis

There's a reality starting to cement for the Titans. It was reinforced Sunday, when Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence diced up their secondary — a 71.4% completion rate for a career-high 368 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and a 121.9 passer rating — as Tennessee failed to inch closer to securing a third straight division title.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Five burning questions for Dolphins' trip to Buffalo to face Bills

The Miami Dolphins will travel to Buffalo for a matchup against the Bills on Saturday night. Yes, it's that time of year when the NFL adds a day to their schedule — and college football doesn't fill Saturdays. And this game will be appointment viewing. The Dolphins are reeling...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Davis leads Memphis against No. 4 Alabama after 27-point game

Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -6.5; over/under is 150. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after Kendric Davis scored 27 points in Memphis' 82-73 win against the Auburn Tigers. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in home games. Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Dallas Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton after high-profile pursuit of OBJ

The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, adding the former longtime Indianapolis Colts player after their much-publicized courting of Odell Beckham Jr. Hilton had gone unsigned after his 10-year run with the Colts ended following the 2021 season. The 33-year-old played 10 games for the...
FOX Sports

Rockies sign reliever Pierce Johnson to $5M, 1-year deal

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies added right-hander Pierce Johnson to their bullpen as they signed the Denver native to a $5 million, one-year contract. Johnson spent the last three seasons with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in three postseason games last season for the Padres, who made it to the NL Championship Series before being eliminated by Philadelphia.
DENVER, CO

