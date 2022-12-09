Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State makes Composite four-star EDGE's Top 11
Composite four-star Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard edge Jaylen Harvey has been a priority target for Penn State in the class of 2024. On Sunday afternoon, he included the Nittany Lions among an initial group of finalists. Harvey released a list of top 11 schools consisting of Penn State, Maryland, Tennessee,...
State College
Penn State Football: Utah’s Leading Receiver Set to Miss Rose Bowl
Utah tight end and leading receiver Dalton Kincaid will miss the Rose Bowl with an injury he announced on Twitter late Sunday evening. “I have cherished every single moment I have stepped on the football field, and my time at both Utah and USD is something I will hold in my heart forever,” Kincaid wrote. “I will never forget every drop of blood and sweat, every triumph, every tear shed and every memory made. Throughout this journey as a football player, I have learned and grown and pushed myself to places I never thought possible. I have experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows, and these bonds and lessons and relationships I know will last a lifetime.”
GoPSUsports.com
Football Hands Out Awards at Annual Awards Banquet
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown, redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton highlighted the award winners at the State College Quarterback Club's annual banquet honoring the Penn State football team on Sunday afternoon. Brown was selected the Nittany...
dkpittsburghsports.com
Tweets of fate: Prized prospect not coming to Penn State; but what about Lee?
ALTOONA, Pa. -- There had been growing hope the past couple of weeks that Penn State might be able to flip prized in-state prospect Rodney Gallagher, but those hopes ended over the weekend. A wide receiver and the No. 3 prospect in Pennsylvania, Gallagher committed to West Virginia in May...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State’s Devin Tafoya Places Third at December North American Cup
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Select Penn State Fencers ventured to Salt Lake City, Utah for the December North American Cup (NAC) as part of a series of Olympic qualifying events. The event lasted all weekend, Dec. 9-12, at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Devin Tafoya took home a bronze...
GoPSUsports.com
Stoll Honored With Patrick Mannelly Award
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt senior long snapper Chris Stoll was named the winner of the Patrick Mannelly Award on Saturday. He was honored at the Patrick Mannelly Award ceremony in Lake Bluff, Ill. He is the first Penn State player to ever win the award. Stoll...
Penn State wrestling grinds out rout of Oregon State
Although 31-3 score doesn’t show it, Nittany Lions had to work for their victory over the Beavers.
WTRF
West Virginia has winning streak snapped by Penn State
Women’s basketball programs from West Virginia University and Penn State met on the hardwood for the first time since 1991 Sunday afternoon in Happy Valley. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly got off to a hot start, finished with a game-high 16 points, and had her team in front after the first quarter of play. But freshman guard Shay Ciezki and the Nittany Lions (8-3) were in control from that point on.
Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini loss to Penn State
Illinois basketball had a chance to shoot up into the top 10 nationally, but we couldn’t manage to get past Penn State on Saturday. This was an ugly game for the Illini from the jump. There was zero defense being played in the first half, and the Nittany Lions ended up taking a 47-38 lead into halftime. Even with this nine-point lead by Penn State, I still had confidence that Illinois could come back and win the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood rips into Illinois following upset loss to Penn State
Brad Underwood was not very happy after Illinois lost at home to Penn State. Underwood discussed how his team played at the post game press conference. Illinois got embarrassed at home by Penn State 74-59. Underwood stated that his players deserve to be miserable during finals week on campus. “You...
GoPSUsports.com
Courtney Correia: A Journey to Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Ontario native, Courtney Correia, is a fifth-year transfer from Boston University on the Penn State women's ice hockey team. Correia got into hockey thanks to her older brother, Nick. At a young age, she would watch him on the ice. "He used to have a lot...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 5 Men's Hockey Drops Series Finale at No. 19 Notre Dame, 5-3
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Though No. 5 Penn State dominated for stretches on Saturday night, No. 19 Notre Dame secured the, 5-3, victory to split the weekend series in Big Ten Conference action inside Compton Family Ice Arena. Penn State falls to 15-5-0 on the year and 7-5-0 in...
GoPSUsports.com
Track & Field Performs Well at Blue & White Intrasquad Meet
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State track & field team competed in its annual Blue & White Intrasquad meet on Dec. 9 and 10 at home in Holuba Hall and Penn State's Multisport Facility and the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track. The Blue team (M:81, W:66) edged out the White squad (M:69, W:38) in the final point tally.
Marissa Gingrich leads Mifflin County past Dallastown
Marissa Gingrich had 17 points for Mifflin County in a 42-37 win over Dallastown. Aija Bender added six points, and Amelia Leister, Jacee Cunningham and Riley Hine each had four.
State College
State College Accuses UAJA of Overcharging Borough for Sewage Treatment, Files Counterclaims in Billing Dispute
Responding to a lawsuit filed by the University Area Joint Authority, State College accuses the Centre Region’s primary wastewater treatment facility of overcharging the borough by millions of dollars now and in the past, and improperly imposing new rates for wholesale sewage treatment. Attorneys from State College’s special counsel...
Penn Highlands surgeons perform over 500 robotic-assisted joint replacements
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Orthopedic surgeons at Penn Highlands Healthcare say they have achieved outstanding results with its robotic-assisted knee and hip replacement surgery. The Mako SmartRobotic surgery has been used by surgeons for the past two years and has performed more than 500 joint replacement surgeries as of this fall. The innovative technology […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvanian wins chair of Agriculture Committee
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s longest-tenured congressman has a new job in Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania farmers could benefit greatly from it. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R) from State College will be the first Pennsylvanian to act as the chairman of the Agriculture Committee since 1855. “It’s...
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
After a sunny Saturday, snow and rain to fall in central Pennsylvania
Saturday might be a good day to finish putting up holiday decorations before snow and rain arrive overnight across Pennsylvania. In the Harrisburg area, Saturday will start out clear and sunny, but it’ll get increasingly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, the State College area and parts...
130-acre expansion coming to Johnstown airport
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority and Cambrian Hills Development Group jointly announced plans to develop the Mid-Atlantic Opportunity Park a nearly 130-acre expansion to the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport (JST). Included in the expansion are plans for a state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, significantly increasing airport […]
Comments / 0