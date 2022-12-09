Read full article on original website
Payson High Teams Up With Goshen's 3rd Graders
Goshen's 3rd grade teamed up with Payson High School's English class to read 600 minutes in November! Over 90% of the third graders achieved the goal. To celebrate, the high schoolers planned and carried out a celebration, including a cereal bar and prizes. Thank you to Payson High and PBS Kids Utah for the challenge, encouragement, and celebration. And a big thank you to the parents for supporting the 3rd graders in this big goal!
Huntington Home Engulfed in Flames
On Wednesday evening at approximately 8:15 p.m., a mobile home in Huntington was engulfed in flames. The home was the residence of Cindy Nelson. Though no human injuries were reported, the resident’s dog passed away as result of the fire. The blaze resulted in substantial damage to the structure, leaving the home as a total loss.
