Goshen's 3rd grade teamed up with Payson High School's English class to read 600 minutes in November! Over 90% of the third graders achieved the goal. To celebrate, the high schoolers planned and carried out a celebration, including a cereal bar and prizes. Thank you to Payson High and PBS Kids Utah for the challenge, encouragement, and celebration. And a big thank you to the parents for supporting the 3rd graders in this big goal!

PAYSON, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO