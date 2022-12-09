ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacyville, IA

beckersdental.com

Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice

A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
kchanews.com

Two-Vehicle Crash West of Cedar Rapids Involves Chickasaw County Man

A Chickasaw County man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash about 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with 14th Avenue in Benton County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Honda CRV was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Coronado Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old John Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

Sunday night fire in Northwood

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Firefighters dealt with a chimney fire Sunday night in Northwood. Just after 7 pm, the Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company was called to the 400 block of 10th Street N. Crews managed to contain the flames to the chimney and exterior of the building. Northwood...
NORTHWOOD, IA
KAAL-TV

State requests additional time to investigate

(ABC 6 News) – New details in the investigation into an Austin assisted living facility. ABC 6 News learned Friday, that the Minnesota Department of Health is requesting a 30-day extension as it looks into complaints filed against South Grove Lodge. In an ABC 6 News exclusive last month,...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

2 with injuries following crash north of Mason City on Highway 65

MASON CITY, Iowa - Two people suffered injuries following a Saturday crash on Highway 65 in Cerro Gordo County. The sheriff’s office said it happened Saturday at 4:35 p.m. when Darla Olson, 54, of Osage, was stopped before going into the intersection at County Rd. B-20. Her vehicle was struck by Donna Gilbertson, 73, of Manly, who was southbound.
MASON CITY, IA
redlakenationnews.com

Mayo Clinic CEO pay climbed 27% in 2021 as health giant resumed raises

Mayo Clinic, which lowered executive pay during the first year of the pandemic, resumed raises in 2021. Some of the Rochester, Minn.-based health system's highest-ranking officials saw pay gains of more than 20%. The Post Bulletin has a report on the pay increases, which were led by a 27% raise...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
kchanews.com

Decorah Man Accused of Killing His Father In Line for Trial Delay

A Decorah Iowa man accused of killing his father may be in line for a new trial date. 44-year-old Aaron Whittle of Decorah was arrested on March 20th and is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 74-year-old Lawrence Whittle in Aaron Whittle’s home three days earlier. Whittle has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial on February 20, 2023.
DECORAH, IA
KIMT

Rochester resident of apartment where 2 people found dead last week found deceased

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The resident of an apartment where two people died last week was found dead of an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday. Police said the resident, a 58-year-old man, died after the landlord was asked by a social worker to contact the subject. The man was found dead inside the apartment along with signs of drug use at 1100 3rd Ave. SE.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

10 of the Best Sledding and Tubing Hills Near Rochester

The snow is starting to fall in the state of Minnesota so get ready to grab a thermos of hot cocoa, bundle the kids up in all of their adorable winter gear and check out these awesome hills around Rochester for some sledding fun. Top 10 Spots to Go Sledding...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester

Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

First trip sub-zero next week?

It’s possible. The long range is zeroing in on a pattern to yield temperatures well below normal. Next Thursday into the weekend looks to boast some of the coldest. For now we have single digit high temperatures with below zero lows in that timeframe. But the finer details will likely dictate if we can go colder. Wind most likely plays a role with wind chills diving even farther. No doubt we’ll be watching this setup closely.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Christmas in the County

(ABC 6 News) – The Mower County Historical Society held their annual Christmas in the County event at the Mower County Fairgrounds on Saturday. “We got the grandkids for the weekend and it’s a great opportunity to take them out to see some things and do something that they haven’t done before,” said Walt Alms.
MOWER COUNTY, MN

