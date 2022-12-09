Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
This full-body hoodie made from thermoregulating graphene fibers can naturally keep you warm in winters
A wonder material in its own right, Graphene is known for its unique strength and durability properties… however it’s also the world’s fastest known conductor of heat. Using that feature to its benefit, this graphene hoodie-suit can naturally keep you warm in the winter by channeling your body heat and using it to heat you up further. Meet Huggi, an incredibly comfortable piece of loungewear that’s naturally thermoregulating, breathable, quick-drying, and anti-microbial.
Recycling Today
Bunting eddy current cleaning up plastic scrap
A plastics recycler in the United Kingdom has turned to magnetic equipment supplier Bunting to help it capture any residual metal from its stream of shredded polyethylene terephthalate (PET) shredded plastic flakes. According to United States-based Bunting, which also has a fabrication plant in the U.K., its customer “shreds millions...
Vanilla is the first food made from plastic
Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have successfully upcycled plastic water bottles into vanillin—the main flavorant in vanilla beans and vanilla extract. The upcycled vanillin is chemically identical to the vanillin found in natural and synthetic vanilla flavoring.
Why you should throw away your non-stick pan the second it cracks
Non-stick cookware is often a kitchen favorite because food doesn’t stick to its surface—making it easy to whip up dinner without a huge cleaning hassle. The kitchen essential has grown in popularity since scientists created the first non-stick cooking pan in 1954, but the COVID-19 pandemic drove a surge. The market demand for non-stick cookware reached 206.1 million units worldwide in 2020 and is expected to increase even more due to the growing preference for it.
Allure
These Two New Perfume Oils Are "That Girl" In a Bottle
Over the past year, I've drained multiple bottles of Soma Ayurvedic's Body Oil. I actually used it as a perfume as often as I did a post-shower moisturizer: in addition to making my skin silky, it also made my hair and body smell like I'd run through a jasmine field. That's why when I heard the skin-care brand was venturing into the fragrance world in a more concrete way, I couldn't wait to see — and smell — the launches. The brand will roll out a line of ten perfume oils over the course of 2023, the first two launching December 7: Old Delhi Oudh and Mysur Sandalwood.
thetrek.co
Best Backpacking Gear Deals From the REI Holiday Warm Up Sale
This is a sponsored post brought to you by REI. Head over to REI.com between 12/9/22 and 12/19/22 to take advantage of the annual REI Holiday Warm Up Sale. Who says you can’t hit the trails just because it’s 20 degrees and snowy out? With the right clothing and equipment, every season is hiking season! Save up to 30% on four-season clothing layers and backpacking gear between December 9 and December 19 during the REI Holiday Warm Up Sale. We sifted through the catalog to find the best deals so you don’t have to. Here are some of our favorites.
Wake Up Your Tastebuds With the Best Pour Over Coffee Makers
For some people, coffee is just a beverage. For others, though, it's a carefully crafted experience. While many coffee-making machines give you a large degree of control over your coffee, pour over coffee makers do even more to put the power back in your hands — the dream for every pour-over coffee enthusiast. How do they do it? Boasting features to help you extract maximum flavor from your coffee beans, the coffee maker lets you decide things like the water temperature, the brewing time and how fast the water pours into the grinds. To help you upgrade your coffee-drinking experience, we’ve put together a list of some of the highest-rated pour over coffee makers of 2023.
You Can Get a Hydro Flask Water Bottle for Under $30 at Nordstrom Today
We all know the importance of staying hydrated throughout the day, but not all water bottles are created equal. In recent years, the Hydro Flask has made itself known as the most coveted water bottle out there — and if you’ve had your eye on one for a while but have been waiting on that price tag to drop, your patience is finally paying off. Nordstrom is having a special sale today that means you can get a Hydro Flask water bottle for under $30, and it’s the perfect stylish, inspiring gift to give yourself this holiday season. Why do we...
The Best Drip Coffee Makers for a Consistent Daily Fix
It’s no secret that coffee makes the world a better place — and the people in it too. One of the easiest ways to make multiple servings of high-quality coffee is with a drip coffee maker. With an automatic drip machine, simply fill the water chamber with room-temperature water and add ground coffee to the filter basket. The water then heats and drips through the filter into a coffee pot, ready for you to enjoy. To help you get a perfectly balanced brew every morning, we’ve sought out the top drip coffee makers in 2023 based on overall quality, capacity and extra features. Our top picks offer a perfect match for every type of java lover.
We tried the Yeti Yonder, the brand’s lightest water bottle yet
Known for its lineup of rough and tough wares — from coolers and bags to chairs and blankets — Yeti is the go-to brand for nature lovers and sideline-sitting parents alike. While the indestructibility of Yeti gear is a huge selling point for consumers, the brand is equally popular because of its smart design details. Never is this strategic engineering more apparent than in Yeti’s latest product drop, the Yonder Water Bottle.
Get Your Caffeine Fix With the Best Bean to Cup Coffee Machines
The earthy aroma, the smooth taste, the way it invigorates our senses — there's something about coffee that just makes us feel good. If you love coffee but don't feel like spending hours in your kitchen grinding beans, finding the right filters and boiling water, consider investing in a bean to cup coffee machine. Designed to provide maximum convenience, these machines make it easy to prepare a delicious cup of coffee without any hassle. To help you pick one, we’ve put together a list of some of the most advanced bean to cup coffee machines of 2023.
Dyson's bizarre Zone headphones with a built-in air purification system will go on sale in March
The Dyson Zone headphones come with active noise cancellation to cut out noise around the wearer, and a detachable visor that pumps out filtered air.
yankodesign.com
This graphene blanket keeps your body at the perfect temperature for the perfect sleep
It’s easy to take sleep for granted for the sake of productivity, at least until we come to the rather painful realization that sleep is actually critical for that very purpose. Getting a good night’s sleep, or any kind of sleep at all, sounds trivial, but there are many factors that can actually keep us from getting a well-deserved and restful slumber. One of the biggest factors is actually your body temperature, which can be too high or too low for ideal sleeping conditions. Blankets might be fine for cold nights, but they’ll make you even more uncomfortable during warmer seasons. Wouldn’t it be grand if you could have a single blanket for both occasions? That’s exactly what this innovative blanket promises, providing you with a smarter and more comfortable way to sleep so that you will have the energy you need to face the day anew.
Recycle Lady: Christmas tissue paper and metal in the microwave?!
Dear Recycle Lady, Christmas time brings with it lots of tissue paper. Can it be recycled with newspapers? Christmas Wrapper Dear Christmas Wrapper, Tissue paper is one of the few papers that cannot be recycled at the Recycling Center. According to www.theroundup.org/is-tissue-paper, most tissue paper is made from virgin tree pulp, which takes a heavy […] The post Recycle Lady: Christmas tissue paper and metal in the microwave?! appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Ditch Plastic For These Top-Selling Reusable Storage Bags That Keep Food From Going Bad For Longer—They’re on Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re avid meal prepper or can’t seem to figure out how to cook for one, I’ve got two words for you: Stasher bags. The reusable silicone bags are hands down one of the handiest items to keep in your kitchen for just such occasions—and right now some options are on major sale at Amazon. All you have to do to unlock this limited-time discount is use a Prime Membership (you can sign up for a free trial here, if...
Bikerumor
Aventon Slashes Up to $300 from e-Bike Prices for the Holidays
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Aventon is getting into the holiday spirit by slashing prices across the board on its wide range of e-bikes. Aventon spent much of last year rolling out new tech across its e-bike lineup to improve style,...
architecturaldigest.com
How to Dispose of Paint the Responsible Way
If you’ve ever wondered how to dispose of paint or where to throw away old paint cans, you’re not alone. It’s estimated that 868 million gallons of architectural paint are sold annually in the United States. That means there is likely a lot of leftover paint for reusing, recycling, or disposing. One look at your garage and basement shelves will reveal a bevy of near-empty paint cans sitting (not so pretty). Tossing a can of paint into household trash may seem like the simplest thing to do, but that means the bucket will end up in a landfill—not the best final destination for latex or oil-based paint. In fact, being careless with household hazardous waste (HHW) can contaminate your community and may actually be illegal in some municipalities.
Happi
Non-Nano Particle Sunscreen Patented by Zoca Lotion
US Patent No. 11,517,513 B2 (Emily Seager); Zoca Lotion LLC, Rockaway Park, NY, has patented a sunscreen. It contains zinc oxide (non-nano particle form); an oil mixture; and a water-resistant wax comprising beeswax, calendula wax, or a mixture thereof. The composition is produced by melting water-resistant wax in a steam...
Bikerumor
Spotted: New Challenge Baby Limus Cyclocross Tire
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Walking around the 2022 USA Cyclocross Nationals expo, we noticed an exciting tire at the Challenge Tires booth. An updated Baby Limus is on the way, with a slightly tighter tread pattern and new side knobs.
The Desalination Process Gives Us Freshwater — at a Huge Environmental Cost
Freshwater is a resource so much of life on Earth needs. Unfortunately, it's not an infinite resource, and so many people around the world struggle to have their basic needs met without access to it. As a way to remedy this problem, many may suggest desalination: removing salt from seawater and converting it to freshwater.
