It’s easy to take sleep for granted for the sake of productivity, at least until we come to the rather painful realization that sleep is actually critical for that very purpose. Getting a good night’s sleep, or any kind of sleep at all, sounds trivial, but there are many factors that can actually keep us from getting a well-deserved and restful slumber. One of the biggest factors is actually your body temperature, which can be too high or too low for ideal sleeping conditions. Blankets might be fine for cold nights, but they’ll make you even more uncomfortable during warmer seasons. Wouldn’t it be grand if you could have a single blanket for both occasions? That’s exactly what this innovative blanket promises, providing you with a smarter and more comfortable way to sleep so that you will have the energy you need to face the day anew.

