NFL insights: Week 14 odds, props and picks

NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
$295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium could boost Dallas’ chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup Finals in 2026Jalyn SmootDallas, TX
Have you been to this haunted Dallas hotel?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Government Employees Face Decades' Imprisonment Over $3 Million Dollar Embezzlement SchemeSharee B.Dallas, TX
Patriots at Cardinals: MNF Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are in desperation mode as they entertain the New England Patriots on Monday night at Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals (4-8) sit three games behind the NFC's final playoff spot with five contests remaining, and only the Chicago Bears have fewer victories in the conference. Coming off its bye, Arizona has lost two straight games and six of its past eight. The Patriots (6-6) also...
NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) leaves the field with an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Cowboys T Terence Steele tears ACL, out for season
Dallas Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele sustained a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday. He is expected to return in time for training camp next season, per the report. Steele was taken to the locker room just before halftime of the Cowboys' win on Sunday over the Houston Texans. He appeared to be injured when another lineman rolled on his knee. An...
NFL roundup: Eagles clinch playoff spot with rout of Giants
Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another TD, Miles Sanders ran for two scores and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 48-22 Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The league-leading Eagles (12-1) clinched a playoff berth after Hurts was 21 of 31 for 217 yards and rushed seven times for 77 yards. Sanders ran 17 times for a career-high 144 yards and became the first Eagle to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a season since LeSean McCoy in 2014. Giants...
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Pedota-USA TODAY Sports
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
49ers star WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) likely to miss multiple games
San Francisco 49ers hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel likely sustained a high-ankle sprain during the second quarter of Sunday's 35-7 win against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, Calif, and will likely miss multiple games. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel will undergo an MRI exam on the injured left ankle. A high-ankle sprain is typically a 4-to-6 week injury. Samuel was injured after his leg bent...
Report: Tom Brady considering 'all options' for 2023
"All options are on the table" for Tom Brady in 2023, NFL Network reported Sunday. The report cited multiple sources close to the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. One of the options presumably includes joining his favorite team growing up -- the same team Brady faces Sunday as the Bucs (6-6) visit the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) in a battle of division leaders. ...
Commanders activate backup QB Carson Wentz from IR
The Washington Commanders activated Carson Wentz from injured reserve Monday to serve as Taylor Heinicke's primary backup. Wentz landed on IR on Oct. 22 and was designated to return to practice Nov. 23. He hasn't played since sustaining a fractured ring finger on his right (throwing) hand in a Week 6 win at Chicago. The injury required surgery. Heinicke has guided the Commanders to a 5-1-1 record since taking over...
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could return in Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be out until Week 16 due to a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ESPN reported Sunday. That would put his return on Christmas Eve at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson sustained the injury last Sunday in the Ravens' win over the Denver Broncos. The Ravens (8-4) are scheduled to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) on Sunday, leaving backup Tyler Huntley...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off with non-contact knee injury
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off with a knee injury he suffered on the third play from scrimmage of Monday night's game against the visiting New England Patriots. The Cardinals originally said Murray was questionable to return. He was ruled out in the second quarter. Murray was injured on a play in which he dropped back to pass and then scrambled for a gain of 3 yards. He...
Report: 49ers without WR Deebo Samuel until playoffs
San Francisco 49ers hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel could be out until the playoffs with a high ankle sprain. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers would have more information after Samuel had an MRI exam on the injured left ankle. Recovery for high ankle injuries is typically 4-6 weeks. NFL Network reported Monday that the 49ers were planning to be without Samuel until the playoffs. ...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson (concussion) exits vs. Chiefs
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson departed Sunday's 34-28 home loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter due to a concussion. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said afterward that Wilson had entered the NFL's concussion protocol. That step means Wilson will have to be cleared by an independent neurologist to play in next Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals. ...
