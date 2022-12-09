Read full article on original website
Mississippi State promotes DC Zach Arnett to head coach
No. 24 Mississippi State is promoting defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach to replace Mike Leach, who died suddenly of a heart condition earlier this week. Mississippi State was working to finalize a four-year contract with the 36-year-old Arnett, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity […]
Report: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson to enter NFL draft
Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson is entering the 2023 NFL Draft, ESPN reported Wednesday. He already was scheduled to miss the Orange Bowl due to an ankle injury. Simpson is projected as a first-round draft pick. Simpson told ESPN that he planned to play three seasons with the Tigers and then...
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan football lands three-star DL commit Roderick Pierce from Illinois for 2023
Two days after Michigan football lost a defensive lineman to the transfer portal, the Wolverines picked up a potential replacement for 2023 as three-star recruit Roderick Pierce picked U-M on Wednesday night. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Pierce is rated as the No. 549 commit nationally in 247 Sports' composite rankings, as well as the 59th best defensive lineman and the ninth-best player in the state of Illinois. Pierce starred this season for Brother Rice High School in Oak...
Miller Avoids Sanctions, Arizona Hit With NCAA Penalties
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Arizona men’s basketball coach Sean Miller avoids all sanctions in the upcoming ruling by the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP). Sports Illustrated‘s Pat Forde first reported the lack of punishment for the former Wildcats coach. The full...
