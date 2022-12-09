ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Wholesale vegetables price index spiked 38% last month as key inflation marker rose more than expected

By By Casey Harper | The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Friday for wholesale prices with a 0.3% rise in November, part of a 7.4% increase in the previous 12 months. Wholesale prices can be a leading indicator of consumer inflation.

This rise surpassed experts' expectations and was led in part by a 38.1% surge in November in the price of vegetables.

“The November advance in prices for final demand goods was led by a 38.1-percent jump in the index for fresh and dry vegetables,” BLS said. “Prices for chicken eggs; meats; canned, cooked, smoked, or prepared poultry; and tobacco products also moved higher. Conversely, the gasoline index fell 6.0 percent. Prices for diesel fuel, residential natural gas, and primary basic organic chemicals also declined.”

The higher prices dampened hopes that the recent spike in inflation was over since the price hikes have decreased in recent months. The latest data still feature much lower increases than some other months in the last year.

"In November, most of the increase in the index for final demand is attributable to a 0.4-percent advance in prices for final demand services,” BLS said. “The index for final demand goods inched up 0.1 percent. Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services moved up 0.3 percent in November after rising 0.2 percent in October. For the 12 months ended in November, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services increased 4.9 percent.”

Liz Ann Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab, said it was "notable that trend for core [inflation] was moving down from August [through] October, but reversed higher in November."

Producer prices can be broken into goods and services. For services, some prices far outpaced others.

“About one-third of the November rise in the index for final demand services can be traced to prices for securities brokerage, dealing, investment advice, and related services, which jumped 11.3 percent,” BLS said. “The indexes for machinery and vehicle wholesaling, loan services (partial), fuels and lubricants retailing, portfolio management, and long-distance motor carrying also moved higher. Conversely, prices for transportation of passengers (partial) fell 5.6 percent. The indexes for automobile and automobile parts retailing and for traveler accommodation services also decreased.”

Final demand goods prices varied by sector as well.

“The index for final demand goods inched up 0.1 percent in November following a 0.6-percent rise in October,” BLS said. “A 3.3-percent increase in prices for final demand foods was a major factor in the November advance. The index for final demand goods less foods and energy moved up 0.3 percent. In contrast, prices for final demand energy decreased 3.3 percent.”

Left-leaning economists heralded the numbers as good news.

"Odd that I'm seeing almost no commentary on this AM's PPI report," said Economist Paul Krugman, "More or less in line with expectations, but core consistent with view that the inflation surge is mostly behind us..."

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Fed Easing Rate Hikes May Be Good News for Housing Market

After four aggressive rate hikes, the Federal Reserve raised a key interest rate just one-half a percentage point Wednesday. New data showing that inflation continues to decelerate likely played into the central bankers' decision. This announcement puts the federal funds rate at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%. Interest rates on consumer products, like home equity lines of credit, will increase in response. But given that many lenders have already priced in a 50-basis-point rate hike, mortgage interest rates might not head much higher based...
Wyoming News

Federal Reserve hikes rates again

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Federal Reserve announced a new rate increase of half a percentage point Wednesday in its ongoing effort to curb inflation. The Fed raised the rate by 50 basis points, as expected, the seventh rate hike this year. This increase is smaller than the four previous 75 basis point increases but is still a notable increase, putting the range at 4.25%-4.5%. “Recent indicators point to...
Wyoming News

Transaction growth also occurred globally

The pandemic had a similar effect in other countries as well. The same Edison Trends report included annual growth year-over-year from April 2020 to April 2021 for four countries: the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia. The report found that the U.K.—which had a string of "stay at home" orders from March 2020 to December 2021—had a massive increase in food delivery service usage. Not only did more people switch to food delivery, but they also spent more each month on it as well. Although some think the trend is here to stay—even after the preponderance of COVID-related lockdowns and restrictions has passed—people in the U.K. are starting to return to in-person dining, which may force restaurants and food wholesalers to rethink their sales strategies once again.
Wyoming News

Food delivery leaders Uber and DoorDash saw spike in revenue during pandemic

Uber's delivery revenue grew 81% between 2018 and 2019—healthy by any standard—but from 2019 to 2020 that rate pole-vaulted to 179% as more people ordered takeout amid COVID-19. Uber's delivery segment is still attracting new customers to its platform. Uber Eats revenue now exceeds that of its ride-hailing arm, reaching $8.3 billion in 2021, a 72% year-over-year increase. DoorDash also increased its growth rate, though to a lesser degree. From 2019 to 2020, the company's revenue rose from $885 million to $2.88 billion. Although that growth has slowed, the company is now earning more revenue in one fiscal quarter than it did in all of 2019.
Wyoming News

US meal kit subscription sales grew 85% in 2020

The growth rate for U.S. meal kit subscription sales nearly doubled in 2020, and since then has skyrocketed with 2022 estimates approaching $7.63 billion. Meal kits accounted for nearly 20% of subscription e-commerce sales, and they have continued to gain share of the subscription category since the pandemic bump. Growth has since slowed in this segment, but it hasn't stalled: eMarketer projects that meal kit subscription sales will increase another 17% in 2022. That's faster than the 15% growth rate expected for the subscription market as a whole, according to the report.
Wyoming News

US food delivery transactions grew rapidly in 2020

Prior to the pandemic, the U.S. food delivery service industry experienced a growth rate of 85% from January 2018 to February 2020, according to a report by e-commerce market research firm Edison Trends. Even in the face of such trending growth, the pandemic turned out to be a big turning point in the industry, remarkably spurring even higher increases than anticipated. In the early days of the pandemic, people increasingly opted for food delivery instead of dining out. Restaurants leveraged food delivery services to outsource the task during a time when they were simply trying to survive. These two behavioral shifts combined to generate massive growth in the industry. From February to December 2020 alone, when restrictions and lockdowns were first implemented, food delivery transactions grew a stunning 96%, indicating that the pandemic was responsible for this meteoric growth.
Wyoming News

In an even larger merger, Just Eat Takeaway acquired Grubhub in an all-stock deal valued at $7.3 billion

As food delivery was gaining momentum during the pandemic, food delivery marketplaces sought to gain market share through acquisition, and in 2020 Grubhub was a big target. When price and regulatory issues halted Uber's potential acquisition of Grubhub, Just Eat Takeaway stepped in for this $7.3 billion acquisition, which was announced in June 2020. The deal gave the European entity—which had been formed by a merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com earlier in the year—a presence in the United States. The deal closed on June 15, 2021. This merger may have proven to be a mistake, however, as less than a year later there are rumors that Just Eat Takeaway may sell off GrubHub amidst the threat of a global recession. A lack of synergies between the two entities and a shift in consumer behavior in different parts of the world that's caused a downturn in order volume are some of the reasons behind the potential divestiture.
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
30K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy