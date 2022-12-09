NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
Josh Bell’s character, Bo Naylor’s determination – Terry Pluto’s Guardian Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Guardians returned home from the winter meetings in San Diego with a deal to sign first baseman Josh Bell to a 2-year, $33 million deal. Bell has a player option to become a free agent after the 2022 season. 1....
UPDATED: Top Potential Defensive Coordinator Candidates for Cleveland Browns in 2023
The Cleveland Browns may be in the business of hiring a new Defensive Coordinator this off-season. The NFL rules for hiring a coordinator have changed over the last few years. In 2020, the NFL voted to approve a resolution preventing teams from blocking assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator positions. The resolution changed the Anti-Tampering Policy by establishing a system that prohibits teams from denying an assistant coach the opportunity to interview with a new team for an Offensive Coordinator, Defensive Coordinator, or Special Teams Coordinator position. Before this change, coaches moving from a position coaching role to a coordinator position was deemed an assistant-to-assistant move and, therefore, a lateral move that could be blocked by the potential candidate's team.
