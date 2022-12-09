NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns may be in the business of hiring a new Defensive Coordinator this off-season. The NFL rules for hiring a coordinator have changed over the last few years. In 2020, the NFL voted to approve a resolution preventing teams from blocking assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator positions. The resolution changed the Anti-Tampering Policy by establishing a system that prohibits teams from denying an assistant coach the opportunity to interview with a new team for an Offensive Coordinator, Defensive Coordinator, or Special Teams Coordinator position. Before this change, coaches moving from a position coaching role to a coordinator position was deemed an assistant-to-assistant move and, therefore, a lateral move that could be blocked by the potential candidate's team.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO