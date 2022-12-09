ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

By Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
DALLAS, TX
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Dec 11, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) is taken off the field after suffering an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA, FL
NFL roundup: Eagles clinch playoff spot with rout of Giants

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another TD, Miles Sanders ran for two scores and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 48-22 Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The league-leading Eagles (12-1) clinched a playoff berth after Hurts was 21 of 31 for 217 yards and rushed seven times for 77 yards. Sanders ran 17 times for a career-high 144 yards and became the first Eagle to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a season since LeSean McCoy in 2014. Giants...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reacts as he is carted off the field after suffering an injury against the New England Patriots in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
ARIZONA STATE
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Minicamp

Jun 14, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Desmond Ridder (4) and Marcus Mariota (1) pass on the field during Minicamp at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA, GA
Report: Tom Brady considering 'all options' for 2023

"All options are on the table" for Tom Brady in 2023, NFL Network reported Sunday. The report cited multiple sources close to the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. One of the options presumably includes joining his favorite team growing up -- the same team Brady faces Sunday as the Bucs (6-6) visit the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) in a battle of division leaders. ...
TAMPA, FL
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota (knee) likely headed to IR

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Monday. The move comes after what Smith said was a "performance based decision" to make Mariota the backup and start rookie Desmond Ridder. "I have a lot of confidence in Des," Smith said Monday as the Falcons returned from their bye week. ...
ATLANTA, GA
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Nov 6, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) hands the ball off to running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first half of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Patriots at Cardinals: MNF Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are in desperation mode as they entertain the New England Patriots on Monday night at Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals (4-8) sit three games behind the NFC's final playoff spot with five contests remaining, and only the Chicago Bears have fewer victories in the conference. Coming off its bye, Arizona has lost two straight games and six of its past eight. The Patriots (6-6) also...
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

UPDATED: Top Potential Defensive Coordinator Candidates for Cleveland Browns in 2023

The Cleveland Browns may be in the business of hiring a new Defensive Coordinator this off-season. The NFL rules for hiring a coordinator have changed over the last few years. In 2020, the NFL voted to approve a resolution preventing teams from blocking assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator positions. The resolution changed the Anti-Tampering Policy by establishing a system that prohibits teams from denying an assistant coach the opportunity to interview with a new team for an Offensive Coordinator, Defensive Coordinator, or Special Teams Coordinator position. Before this change, coaches moving from a position coaching role to a coordinator position was deemed an assistant-to-assistant move and, therefore, a lateral move that could be blocked by the potential candidate's team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cheyenne, WY
