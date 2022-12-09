Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kbnd.com
SCHC Home Health & Hospice Nurses Vote To Unionize
BEND, OR -- For the first time, St. Charles Home Health and Hospice nurses will unionize. Nurse Karin Arthur tells KBND News the 85% who voted yes last week believed there was no other way, "We felt that our voices as nurses, for patients in home health and hospice, weren’t being heard by St. Charles. And, no matter how many requests and things we put into the organization, we didn’t feel our voices were being heard in the management and care of our patients; and we felt that patient safety was at risk."
hotelnewsresource.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bend, Located in Bend, Oregon Sold
Braintree Group announced today it acquired the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bend, located in Bend, Oregon. The 117-room property features an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, business center, and three meeting rooms totaling 2.327 square feet of meeting space. It is located right off US Route 97 in the heart of downtown Bend, Oregon.
Redmond, Jefferson County 509J school districts cancel Monday classes due to heavy snowfall
This much snowfall can lead to school and event cancellations and delays, and Sunday's storm was no exception, as the Redmond School District and the Redmond Proficiency Academy have canceled Monday classes and programs. The post Redmond, Jefferson County 509J school districts cancel Monday classes due to heavy snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
‘We’re about customer service’: Bend Police get high grades from first SPIDR Tech surveys
A texting system called SPIDR Tech first rolled out in April and helped better connect Bend Police and the community they serve. In its quarterly reports since, police have included the ratings given by the public for interactions with officers. The post ‘We’re about customer service’: Bend Police get high grades from first SPIDR Tech surveys appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond, Fossil cancel Monday’s classes due to region’s heavy snowfall
This much snowfall can lead to school and event cancellations and delays, and Sunday's storm was no exception, as the Redmond School District has canceled Monday classes and programs. The post Redmond, Fossil cancel Monday’s classes due to region’s heavy snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas
Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanketed the High Desert Sunday – the deepest, most widespread snowfall in some time – knocking out power to thousands and causing slippery roads that led to slide-offs and jackknifed trucks, but also making for picture-postcard scenery around the region. The post Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures
BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Can you breathe?’ Bend woman falls headfirst into tree well, survives
A Bend woman is lucky to be alive after falling into a tree well while snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday. There were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Measure 114’s live fire training component leaves trainers in limbo
While Oregon’s new voter-approved gun control measure is getting worked out in the courts, there remains uncertainty among local gun shops and firearms instructors in Central Oregon. Sharon Preston, owner of Ladies of Lead in Redmond — and an instructor who specializes in self-defense training for women — says...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon cities report downed trees, power outages amid winter weather
People in cities across Central Oregon woke to a layer of snow several inches deep in places on Sunday morning, leading to power outages and road hazards. The City of Bend announced on its Facebook page that street crews administered magnesium chloride to city streets, and started sanding and plowing roads at 5 a.m.
Your fine photos of Sunday’s High Desert snowfall
When the big snowstorm hits on a Sunday, it means extra work for some, and extra play for many others -- not to mention a mix of both. Thanks for sharing your day with us -- feel free to submit more from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM The post Your fine photos of Sunday’s High Desert snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
Crash closes snowy Highway 97 north of La Pine
A reported serious-injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 between Sunriver and La Pine amid snowfall in the area, authorities said. The post Crash closes snowy Highway 97 north of La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0