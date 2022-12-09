ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

New U of M hospital to be named after philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new University of Michigan hospital will be named after longtime philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn, officials announced .

According to Michigan Medicine, the Board of Regents approved the name of the 690,000-square-foot hospital. on Thursday. This comes after Michigan Medicine received $50 million, which officials say is one of the largest gifts to the health system.

The hospital is expected to open in fall 2025. It will be built adjacent to the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and will be linked to the center via bridge and tunnel connections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cZAib_0jdHbqfZ00
A photo of D. Dan and Betty Kahn (left) and a high-quality rendering of the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion (right, courtesy HOK). Michigan Medicine

"This hospital is so important to the legacy of Betty and Dan Kahn and their focus on improving lives through advancements in health and science," said Larry Wolfe, president and trustee of the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation and son-in-law of the Kahns.

Officials say the $920 million facility will feature 264 private inpatient rooms, a neurosciences center and specialty services for cardiovascular and thoracic care. It also includes 20 surgical suites and three interventional radiology suites.

Additionally, the hospital will the relocation of beds in semi-private rooms at University Hospital. A total of 154 beds will be added the medical campus in Ann Arbor.

"Patients and families who come to Michigan Medicine see their lives changed," university President Santa J. Ono said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful to the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation for its extraordinary generosity, which will enable us to further develop and advance the highly specialized care, innovative research and comprehensive medical training that make our health system so exceptional."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Henry Ford College students to receive guaranteed admission to Wayne State

(CBS DETROIT) - Students at Henry Ford College will now be able to get guaranteed admission to Wayne State University through a new transfer partnership.The Wayne State Transfer Pathway program allows students to begin their academic studies at Henry Ford College and then transfer to Wayne State University with guaranteed admission.In addition to the guaranteed admission, students who go through this program will earn an associate degree and bachelor's degree."Wayne State has had a longstanding partnership with HFC, and this new agreement, which enhances the collaboration between our two institutions, will benefit our students and contribute to the State's competitiveness,"...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Detroit restaurateur brings Nashville heat to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new chicken restaurant is bringing a touch of Nashville heat to Ann Arbor. James Brandon launched the newest location of Fat Daddy’s Hot Chicken and Waffles in October, bringing the restaurant to Ann Arbor for the first time. Brandon launched the restaurant chain in Riverview in 2019, followed by a location in the MGM Grand Detroit casino. The Ann Arbor location, 411 E. Washington St., is the third rendition of the restaurant.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

5 great Ann Arbor restaurants that opened in 2022

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fleetwood Diner and Zingerman’s Roadhouse may be tried-and-true staples, but Ann Arbor is home to a constantly updating menu of new options. From the co-working and restaurant space of Venue to the “bustaurant” of 1923, Ann Arbor has a plethora of new eats to choose from. If you’re looking for a new restaurant to sample, check out these five spots that opened in Ann Arbor in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Eastern Michigan University raises nearly $600K for annual Giving TrueDay

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In an effort to support scholarships, programs and services, Eastern Michigan University raised nearly $600,000 during its annual Giving TrueDay event."Eastern's most meaningful and important support has always come from within – from our alumni, students, faculty, staff, emeritus, and friends – and this Giving TrueDay proved no different," EMU President James Smith said in a press release."The level of support we received validates the community's confidence in the caliber of education and services we're providing locally, regionally, and nationally, and we're both grateful and deeply appreciative."The university held the annual fundraiser on Nov. 29,...
YPSILANTI, MI
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

High court won't hear Title IX case involving Michigan State

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won't take the plunge into a dispute over Michigan State University's decision to end its swimming-and-diving teams, a decision female athletes sued over.The case was one of many the high court rejected Monday. As is typical, the justices didn't comment in turning away the case.The dispute the justices rejected stems from MSU's decision to end its men's and women's swimming-and-diving teams after the 2021 season. The school cited cost as the reason, saying its swimming and diving facilities needed millions in upgrades.Members of the women's team sued saying the decision violated federal anti-discrimination law, commonly known...
EAST LANSING, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Adoptable dogs waiting twice as long for homes

Across the state, animal shelters and rescues, including Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), are battling a capacity crisis of historic levels. More kittens have come in to HSHV this year than in the past 15 years, and dogs are waiting twice as long for adopters. Dogs in Grand Rapids’ Kent County Animal Shelter are waiting an average of 30 days longer for adoption. Royal Oak’s animal shelter reports having hit 200% capacity for dogs this year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Ann Arbor

Featuring the sprawling University of Michigan, Ann Arbor is a beautiful college town with metropolitan amenities and a small-town vibe. With plenty of offerings for every type of traveler, this Michigan city is great to visit year-round. Sports fans visit the University of Michigan to see the biggest football stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find breakfast, lunch and family at Dexter Riverview Café

DEXTER, MI -- Looking for a family-run restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch? Well, Dexter Riverview Café may be the place to go. Dexter Riverview Café was opened by Albana and Jimmy Hoxha in 2014. Albana said her love for people, Jimmy’s cooking experience and the couple’s desire to operate their own business was what made them create this café.
DEXTER, MI
nomadlawyer.org

Ann Arbor: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Ann Arbor, Michigan

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ann Arbor Michigan. Whether you’re an art lover or an adventurer, Ann Arbor Michigan has a lot to offer. The city is home to many cultural institutions and is known for promoting diverse artists. There are also many outdoor activities to enjoy. One...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Acclaimed choreographer visits Detroit, works with studio

(CBS DETROIT) - An acclaimed dancer and choreographer makes a stop in metro Detroit to share her wisdom at a local dance studio."Seeing them be able to take my movement and my ideas, laugh with me when I joke, share and understand the creative movement that I'm really interested in, is it's a blessing to me," says Hope Boykin, Alvin Ailey dancer and choreographer. After a decades long career in the big apple at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Hope Boykin is sharing what she has learned with the professional dancers at Eisenhower Dance Detroit."Day one, literally, I just...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County organization offers free items for foster families

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Foster Closet hopes to provide almost everything a foster parent who takes in a child will need. Founder Michelle Austin is proud to offer her services free of charge. The organization provides items like shoes, coats, school supplies, toys and hygiene items for newborn babies and teenagers too. "The fact that I'm a mom, helps me know what my kids needed; therefore, you know, I kind of know pretty much what kids need," said Austin.She showed a large room filled with toys and other rooms filled with clothes and car seats. "In the toy room.  Kids can...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy