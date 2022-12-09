New U of M hospital to be named after philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new University of Michigan hospital will be named after longtime philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn, officials announced .

According to Michigan Medicine, the Board of Regents approved the name of the 690,000-square-foot hospital. on Thursday. This comes after Michigan Medicine received $50 million, which officials say is one of the largest gifts to the health system.

The hospital is expected to open in fall 2025. It will be built adjacent to the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and will be linked to the center via bridge and tunnel connections.

A photo of D. Dan and Betty Kahn (left) and a high-quality rendering of the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion (right, courtesy HOK). Michigan Medicine

"This hospital is so important to the legacy of Betty and Dan Kahn and their focus on improving lives through advancements in health and science," said Larry Wolfe, president and trustee of the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation and son-in-law of the Kahns.

Officials say the $920 million facility will feature 264 private inpatient rooms, a neurosciences center and specialty services for cardiovascular and thoracic care. It also includes 20 surgical suites and three interventional radiology suites.

Additionally, the hospital will the relocation of beds in semi-private rooms at University Hospital. A total of 154 beds will be added the medical campus in Ann Arbor.

"Patients and families who come to Michigan Medicine see their lives changed," university President Santa J. Ono said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful to the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation for its extraordinary generosity, which will enable us to further develop and advance the highly specialized care, innovative research and comprehensive medical training that make our health system so exceptional."