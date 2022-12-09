Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Nominations for Leadership Everyone’s 2023 Celebration of Leadership Awards Due December 16th
Do you know someone who's not afraid to step up and take charge? Someone who sees a need in the community and instead of saying, "you know what we need?", or "someone should do something about that," they actually take it initiative to gather a group of people and make it happen. If so, they are the exact type of person Leadership Everyone wants to recognize at their annual Celebration of Leadership Awards coming up in March.
city-countyobserver.com
Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, December 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
Evansville Officially Breaks Ground on the Largest Concrete Skatepark in Indiana
What started out as a dream for many in the local skating and biking community in Evansville, has officially turned into a reality. Over the last couple of years, there have been many fundraisers and even grants that have led to today. Today Evansville officially broke ground on Sunset Skatepark.
Enjoy a free night out under the Christmas lights in Owensboro
Two things most people like are free things and Christmas! Panther Creek Park has thrown both of those together for one night.
Finals week interrupted by power outage at USI
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Widespread outages Monday afternoon left many Evansville homes and businesses without electricity. The University of Southern Indiana says these outages caused issues for students and staff during a busy finals week. School officials said they were figuring out workarounds so students could complete their finals. USI issued this statement Monday afternoon: […]
Indiana Server Dishes on Why Cash is King in the Service Industry
It's rare that I have cash in my wallet. For almost every purchase I make, regardless of the amount, I use my debit or credit card. When I make the weekly grocery run, I use my debit card. When I'm out running errands and stop to grab a bottled soft drink at a convenience store for $1.75, I use my debit card. And, when my family and I go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, or when I'm at a bar with my wife or some friends having a few beers, I pay the tab and leave the server a tip with, you guessed it, my debit card. But, the server has a very good reason why they would prefer you and I plan ahead and swing by an ATM to grab some cash before stopping into their place.
City of Henderson hires new PIO
The city of Henderson has a new face! Henderson native, Holli Blanford, has been hired to be the new Public Information Officer.
vincennespbs.org
Local Health Dept. plans move first week of January
In a First City Follow Up, we’re learning more about a planned move for the Knox County Health Department. Earlier this year, First City News told you the Knox County Health Department was looking to move into a new building to allow the agency to perform more services. The...
Owensboro ice rink gets festive for the holidays
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Edge Ice Center in Owensboro has lined up several holiday themed events throughout the end of the year. Starting December 19, the ice center will be hosting an Elf of the Shelf Scavenger Hunt with prizes given out to those who can find all the elves. The hunt, which wraps […]
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. Baptist churches creatively depict first Christmas for communities
Living nativities and walk-through dramas depicting the first Christmas are presentations offered by many Kentucky Baptist churches. Three of those may serve as models for churches that might want to pursue such endeavors. From the large church model, First Baptist Church of Madisonville stages “Return to Bethlehem,” using church members...
14news.com
Downtown Evansville to host ‘Santa Stroll’ event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville is hosting a holiday event Friday to showcase its holiday spirit with a traveling event. Starting on Riverside Drive and Main Street, the public is invited to an event to walk or drive down the street to see Christmas lights and decorations called the “Santa Stroll,” presented by Riverside Capital Management Group.
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
Evansville Police Announce 2023 Coffee with a Cop Dates and Locations
For several years, the Evansville Police Department (EPD) has invited you to join them for a cup of coffee, a donut or two (or three or four), and a good conversation during Coffee with a Cop every month. That tradition will continue every month throughout 2023 at various breakfast locations around the city.
Indiana Church’s ‘Blue’ Christmas is a Service of Remembrance and Hope
Despite what the classic carol says, Christmas is not always "the most wonderful time of the year." Sure, for many people, this season is filled with joy and laughter - but there are also a lot of people who are struggling this time of year. Odds are, this will be the first Christmas without a grandparent, parent, spouse, sibling, child, or even a family pet for someone you know - it may even be you. For others, the holiday season is a reminder of loss from years past. It is so important that we NOT forget about the people who are hurting this time of year.
owensborohealth.org
Owensboro Health Now Offers Banjoleles For Patients
Owensboro Health patients can now learn how to play the banjolele during their stay, thanks to a new initiative from the hospital and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. Owensboro Health billings supervisor Lauren Calhoun, who sits on the hospital’s Arts in Healing Committee, said the banjolele pilot...
10 Evansville Experiences to Gift This Holiday Season Instead of Physical Gifts
If you're struggling with gift ideas, here are a few that are more out of the box!. I am always really thankful when someone gives me a gift, whether it comes in a little box neatly wrapped with a bow, or it's an experience rather than a physical gift. However, some of my favorite gifts I've ever been gifted weren't "gifts" at all as they were experiences that were gifted instead. Apparently, I'm not alone in thinking that way either, as a recent survey says 77% of people say they'd rather be gifted with an experience than anything else.
Free food pantries could open near you: Here’s how
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, a “Free Little Pantry Box” opened up along West Michigan Street in Evansville. The hopes of the project were to provide unexpired, non-perishable food for those living in food deserts. “The goal of the Free Little Food Pantry program is simple: to provide our neighbors with low-barrier access to […]
Avian influenza outbreak affecting Indiana is largest in years
A commercial flock of more than 11,000 turkeys has tested positive in Daviess County for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) as it continues to impact Indiana.
wevv.com
Former Reitz High School student-athlete killed in weekend crash
A former Reitz High School student-athlete from Evansville, Indiana, was killed in a crash that happened over the weekend. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Officer on Monday identified 20-year-old Jacob Andrew Jochum of Evansville as the victim who died in the crash, which happened on Sunday in the area Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road.
